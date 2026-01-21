ZIWO Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Scale Cloud Contact Center Adoption

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIWO, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

ZIWO is a leading cloud-based contact center solution designed for businesses across the Middle East and North Africa. The platform enables companies to manage customer interactions seamlessly through voice, WhatsApp, and AI-powered virtual agents within a single omnichannel ecosystem. ZIWO helps organizations improve agent productivity, enhance customer experience (CX), and gain real-time visibility into performance through advanced analytics, quality assurance automation, and AI-driven insights. Fully compliant with regional data regulations, ZIWO is trusted by hundreds of businesses to scale their customer support and sales operations efficiently and securely.

“By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we’re strengthening our ability to support AWS customers with a secure, scalable, and AI-driven contact center solution,” said Renaud de Gonfreville, Co-Founder & CEO of ZIWO. “Participation in the program enables us to deliver greater value to more organizations looking to modernize their customer engagement operations.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides ZIWO with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through engagement with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling helps drive better customer outcomes and supports effective alignment between AWS and participating ISVs.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. ZIWO participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes ZIWO customers have achieved across industry verticals.

ZIWO’s solutions are available across the MENA region. To learn more, visit www.ziwo.io.

About ZIWO

ZIWO is a cloud-based AI-powered contact center and business phone system provider that helps companies in the MENA region enhance their customer engagement. With a focus on scalability and security, ZIWO’s platform integrates voice, AI, and omnichannel communication into a single, user-friendly interface. Trusted by leading brands such as Elm, Deliveroo, Dubizzle, Michelin, and Tabby, the company is dedicated to providing local solutions that meet the specific needs of businesses in the region.

