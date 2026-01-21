Crunchafi Hosts Webinar to Help Firms Navigate Judgment Calls and “Fine Print” Under ASC 842

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces a new CPE-qualified webinar, “ASC 842 Fine Print: Navigating Judgment Calls and Audit Risk,” designed to help firms address the areas of professional judgment that most directly affect lease measurement, documentation, and audit outcomes under ASC 842.

As firms continue to operationalize ASC 842, many of the most challenging issues are no longer about basic implementation, but about the “fine print” decisions that drive ongoing compliance and audit scrutiny. Through real-world examples and practical guidance, the webinar will equip audit and accounting professionals with approaches for applying consistent, supportable judgments during periods of increased workload, reducing audit risk and strengthening documentation across their lease portfolios.

Learning objectives for the session include:

Identifying key judgment areas under ASC 842 that affect lease measurement and ongoing compliance

Evaluating approaches for determining appropriate discount rates and assessing purchase options

Distinguishing lease changes that require reassessment from those that do not

Applying consistent, supportable judgment in ASC 842 workflows to reduce audit risk

“This webinar is focused on the decisions that keep accountants up at night, the nuanced calls that can materially impact lease balances and audit findings,” said Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education & support, at Crunchafi. “Our goal is to give firms clear, practical frameworks they can rely on so ASC 842 judgment calls become more consistent, defensible, and efficient across the board.”

To register for the upcoming webinar, visit:

https://www.crunchafi.com/resources/webinars/asc-842-fine-print?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=asc-842-fine-print-webinar

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

