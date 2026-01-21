CT United FC Unveils the 2026 Season Schedule, Season Ticket Deposits, and Inaugural Roster Signings

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United FC , a new professional men’s soccer club set to compete in MLS NEXT Pro, announced several foundational milestones as preparations accelerate toward the club’s inaugural season. The announcement includes the 2026 season match schedule, the launch of season ticket deposit opportunities, and the club’s first wave of player signings.



Together, these developments represent a major step forward in building Connecticut’s newest professional sports franchise and delivering top-tier soccer experiences to fans across the state.

“This moment is about more than individual announcements—it’s about laying a real foundation for professional soccer in Connecticut,” said André Swanston, Co-Owner of CT United FC. “From assembling our first group of players to announcing our first season schedule, each step reflects our long-term commitment to building a club that represents this state with pride and ambition.”



2026 Season Schedule

CT United FC will make its competitive debut in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2026 season, opening the club’s inaugural campaign on the road against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 1, before beginning a 30-match regular season slate running through September. The club’s first-ever home match will take place on Saturday, April 11, when CT United hosts Columbus Crew 2, marking a historic milestone for professional soccer in the state. During its inaugural 2026 season, CT United will play matches in venues across Connecticut, bringing the club directly to fans statewide. Venues and broadcast information for the 2026 season will be shared at a later date.

Season Ticket Deposits & Early Access for Fans

CT United FC has officially opened season ticket deposits for fans eager to be part of the club’s historic 2026 season and to secure early access to ticketing ahead of the public on sale. For a $26 deposit, supporters can reserve their place in line to purchase season tickets before they become available to the general public, with priority determined by the order in which deposits are received. Depositors will receive early notice of venue locations, seating maps, pricing, and ticket package options, along with access to exclusive purchase windows.

To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, please visit www.ctunited.com/tickets .

Building the Roster: First Players Announced

CT United FC has begun revealing its initial roster, featuring a dynamic blend of domestic and international talent aligned with the club’s competitive philosophy and long-term development vision. The initial group includes experienced international and domestic talent, and emerging standouts. Players announced to date include:

André Applewaithe — Defender, Nationality: Barbados, Previous Club: Weymouth Wales Michael Boamah — Defender, Nationality: USA/Finland, Previous Club: HJK Helsinki Daniel D’Ippolito — Midfielder, Nationality: USA, Previous Club: Fordham University Laurie Goddard — Forward, Nationality: England, Previous Club: Hofstra University Ernesto Gomez — Midfielder, Nationality: Panama, Previous Club: CD Universitario Richard Hauth — Defender, Nationality: USA/Germany, Previous Club: Greuther Fürth II Lukas Kamrath — Defender, Nationality: USA, Previous Club: High Point University Ibrahim Kasule — Midfielder, Nationality: Uganda, Previous Club: Red Bull II Hivan Kouonang — Midfielder, Nationality: USA, Previous Club: Wattenscheid 09 Alex Monis — Midfielder, Nationality: USA/Philippines, Previous Club: New England Revolution II Robbie Mora — Midfielder, Nationality: USA, Previous Club: Gonzaga University Cauã Paixão — Forward, Nationality: Brazil, Previous Club: Vasco da Gama Sean Petrie — Midfielder, Nationality: USA, Previous Club: Real Monarchs Anthony Ramos — Goalkeeper, Nationality: USA/Mexico, Previous Club: Tigres UANL Nelson Rodriguez — Defender, Nationality: El Salvador, Previous Club: CD Águila Steven Sserwadda — Midfielder, Nationality: Uganda, Previous Club: Red Bull II Barnabas Tanyi — Forward, Nationality: USA/Hungary, Previous Club: NK Aluminij





Additional signings will be revealed in the coming weeks.



About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men’s soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.