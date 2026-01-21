[Latest] Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.84 Billion by 2035 at a 16.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Other Applications), By Integration Type (CRM Integration, ERP Integration, Billing Integration), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market was valued at approximately USD 3.49 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 10.84 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=77006

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Revenue and Trends

Configure price and quote (CPQ) software offered by the global market offers platforms through which the product configuration, precise pricing, and professional generation of quotes are automated, which are integrated with a CRM and an ERP system to simplify the process of complex sales. The worldwide CPQ software market is expanding fast, owing to the escalation in demands of the automation of sales, escalation in the complexity of the products available to customers, enhanced use of digital selling tools, and the innovations in the AI-enhanced and cloud-based solutions in sales ecosystems throughout the world.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market?

The growth in the number of organizations leveraging the development of B2B e-commerce, global competition, and the necessity to deliver a quote more quickly has increased the demand for CPQ software products. With businesses experiencing pressure on sales staff to minimize mistakes and speed deal cycles, guided selling, deal automation, and revenue optimization will become highly sought-after CPQ tools.

Technological changes have brought such innovations as AI-based price engines, dynamic configuration rules, real-time integration opportunities, and mobile-friendly interfaces that can increase accuracy and compliance by users. Others are heightened attention to sales efficiency and ROI measurement, greater SaaS adoption among the SMEs, and regulatory requirements on transparent pricing and government initiatives on digital transformation in both developing and emerging markets.

Request a Customized Copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=77006

Segment Insight

By Product Type

Cloud-based CPQ solutions contained by far the largest market share of the configure, price, and quote software market as of 2025, with the largest numbers of users citing the cloud-based configuration as the best solution to improve the speed of the quote and the sales productivity, with continued innovation of no-code and responsive design features cited by a large number of users as their preferred solution to improving quote speed and sales productivity.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share falls in the direct sales and SaaS subscriptions model, which are the main centers of enterprise deployment, custom deployments, and continuous support of the complex sales processes. These channels have become the choice for integrating CPQ platforms since they offer professional experience when integrating the system, training, and customizing solutions for industries with complex product lineups.

(A free sample of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Included are tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Regional Insights

As a result of the developed sales infrastructure, high CRM and digital adoption, and a higher investment in AI and cloud technologies, North America leads in the global configure price and quote (CPQ) software marketplace. North America is also characterized by a good prevalence of prominent vendors such as Salesforce and Oracle, a well-built B2B ecosystem, and early adoption of sophisticated pricing capabilities. The consolidation of the large players in the industry and the continuous innovation and digitalization of the sales contribute to the further domination of North America.

Besides, the Asia Pacific is witnessing the most active growth rate in the configure price and quote (CPQ) software market due to its swift e-commerce growth, flourishing manufacturing and IT market, and growing digital sales adoption. The use of CPQ platforms in China, India, and Japan has become increasingly observed, as they have become more affordable, more complex products are demanded, and government-backed projects in the digital economy are developed. The pace of B2B digitalization, global supply chains, and cloud infrastructure in this area would help in the fast expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

Request a Customized Copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market forward?

What are the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.92 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 10.84 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.49 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, Integration Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Other Applications), By Integration Type (CRM Integration, ERP Integration, Billing Integration), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Recent Developments

In January 2025: PROS was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Applications, highlighting its AI-powered innovations in dynamic pricing and quote optimization for enhanced revenue performance.





List of the prominent players in the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market:

Salesforce Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Apttus Corporation (Conga)

Infor Inc.

PROS Holdings Inc.

CallidusCloud (SAP)

DealHub io

Vendavo Inc.

Model N Inc.

ConnectWise Inc.

Cincom Systems Inc.

FPX LLC

Tacton Systems AB

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Accounts Payable Automation Market: Accounts Payable Automation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Life Insurance Policy Administration System Market: Life Insurance Policy Administration System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Type (Individual Life Insurance, Group Life Insurance), By Application (New Business Processing, Underwriting, Policy Administration, Claims Management, Billing and Accounting), By Deployment (Single-Tenant, Multi-Tenant), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Financial Close Software Market: Financial Close Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type / Product (Financial Close Automation, Consolidation & Reporting Software, Financial Reporting Tools), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises / Web-based, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Small Enterprises (SMEs), Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application / Functionality (Financial Consolidation, Reporting, Compliance Management / Audit Trail, Intercompany Reconciliation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Enterprise Agile Planning Tools Market: Enterprise Agile Planning Tools Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component / Product (Software / Solution, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based / Managed, Hybrid), By Application / User Base Size (0–100 Users, 100–500 Users, Above 500 Users), By Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Stand-alone Cloud Storage Market: Stand-alone Cloud Storage Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Model (Public Cloud Storage, Private Cloud Storage, Hybrid Cloud Storage, Multi-Cloud Storage), By Component (Storage Infrastructure, Software/Management Solutions, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services), By Storage Type (Object Storage, File Storage, Block Storage, Archival/Cold Storage), By Application (Data Backup & Recovery, File Storage & Sharing, Archiving & Compliance, Big Data & Analytics, Content Delivery & Media Workloads), By End-User Industry (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Education & Research, Other End-User Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

US Digital Substation Market: US Digital Substation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Module (Hardware, Fiber-optic Communication Networks, SCADA), By Insulation (Transmission Substation, Distribution Substation), By Voltage (Up to 220 kV, 220-500 kV, Above 500 kV), By Application (Utility, Heavy Industries, Transportation), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Precision Forestry Market: Precision Forestry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Remote Sensing, LiDAR, Satellite, UAE/Drones, GIS & Mapping, Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Mapping Software, Data Management & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, Smart Harvesting, Automated Harvesters, Forwarders, Skidders, Inventory & Yield Monitoring), By Application (Forest Management, Inventory Management, Forest Health Monitoring, Fire Detection and Management, Timber Harvesting, Site Planning, Logging, Hauling, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Species Monitoring, Habitat Conservation, Reforestation & Afforestation, Tree Planting, Site Preparation, Monitoring Growth), By End-use (Government Agencies, Forestry Contractors, Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Unified Retail Commerce Platform Market: Unified Retail Commerce Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Enterprise Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (Telecom, IT & Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, BFSI, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Retail and E-Commerce

Automotive

Other Applications

By Integration Type

CRM Integration

ERP Integration

Billing Integration

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Configure Price and Quote (CPQ)? Software market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

Reasons to Purchase Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report

The Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software industry.

Managers in the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Buy this Premium Configure Price and Quote CPQ Software Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/configure-price-and-quote-cpq-software-market/