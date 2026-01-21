Case Study: How Competitive Intelligence Helped a Cybersecurity Company Refine Market Positioning | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Intelligence (CI) is increasingly being used by technology companies to support strategic decision-making in highly competitive markets. In a recent engagement, Astute Analytica supported a global cybersecurity company in strengthening its market positioning through a structured competitive intelligence and benchmarking initiative.
The client was operating in a crowded cybersecurity segment, facing rapid competitor feature releases, evolving pricing models, and increasing pressure to differentiate its offerings. To address these challenges, the company sought deeper visibility into competitor strategies and market positioning.
The Challenge
The cybersecurity company required:
- Clear visibility into competitor product features and roadmap direction
- Benchmarking of pricing, packaging, and messaging strategies
- Insights into how emerging players were positioning themselves across global markets
Traditional market research alone was insufficient to support timely strategic decisions.
The Competitive Intelligence Approach
Astute Analytica designed a customized CI framework that included:
- Competitor landscape mapping and strategic benchmarking
- Tracking of competitor product updates and feature launches
- Analysis of pricing models and go-to-market positioning
- Validation of findings through targeted industry expert interviews
Insights were delivered through strategic benchmark reports and dashboards, enabling stakeholders to quickly interpret competitive dynamics.
Outcome and Strategic Impact
The competitive intelligence engagement enabled the client to:
- Refine its product positioning and messaging strategy
- Identify white-space opportunities for differentiation
- Strengthen internal alignment across strategy, product, and marketing teams
- Support leadership decision-making with objective, validated insights
The case demonstrates how competitive intelligence can play a critical role in helping technology companies navigate complex and fast-moving markets.
Astute Analytica continues to support organizations across industries with competitive intelligence and benchmarking services, helping clients translate competitive insights into strategic action.
