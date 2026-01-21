Piezoelectric Actuators Research Report 2026: $2.74 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Actuators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global piezoelectric actuators market continues its growth trajectory, projected to expand from $1.99 billion in 2025 to $2.13 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 7%. This robust growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-precision motion control in industrial automation, semiconductor manufacturing, and nano-positioning applications. The early integration of these actuators in medical devices and their growing application in optical alignment and photonics systems are also contributing significantly. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% as demand for ultra-compact actuators in consumer electronics and miniaturized devices rises.

Key trends propelling this market include the escalating adoption of high-frequency piezoelectric actuators in semiconductor lithography, advanced medical imaging, and surgical robotics. Technological advancements are enhancing actuator durability and performance, expanding their integration in adaptive optics and precision laser systems. The development of next-generation ceramic materials further supports this growth.

The automotive sector plays a critical role in market expansion. With innovations like automation and lightweight components, piezoelectric actuators significantly enhance vehicle systems such as fuel injection and advanced driver-assistance systems by providing precise control that boosts performance and efficiency. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, global car sales increased to 74.6 million units in 2024, underscoring the automotive industry's influence on this market.

Leading players, including TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing, are focusing on environmentally sustainable products, developing RoHS-compliant lead zirconate titanate actuators that promise precision and eco-friendly solutions. TDK Corporation, for example, launched new actuators like the COM30S5 and COM45S5, featuring copper electrodes for enhanced reliability.

In the strategic arena, partnerships like that between A.M. Fitzgerald & Associates LLC and MEMS Infinity are accelerating the development of high-performance piezoelectric MEMS devices. This collaboration aims to streamline production cycles and ensure access to quality materials. Geographic markets show North America as the largest in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow fastest through 2030.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are impacting market costs by increasing material and manufacturing expenses, particularly in cost-sensitive regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, they also encourage localized production efforts to build long-term market resilience.

The piezoelectric actuators market report offers comprehensive insights, analyzing market sizes, regional shares, competitor strategies, and technology trends, with a focus on future development scenarios. Covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and others, the report provides a detailed perspective on current and future industry landscapes.

Notable products in the market include the DSM APA 30UXS amplified piezo actuator and Physik Instrumente's P-88 and P-840 Series, among others. Market values are based on factory gate sales, reflecting revenues directly from manufacturers, and include associated services. The report offers a thorough examination of market opportunities and challenges, underscoring its strategic importance in a rapidly evolving global context.

Markets Covered:

Type: Multilayer Actuators, Chip Actuators, Bulk Stacked Actuators, and more.

Technology: Direct and Inversed Piezoelectric Effects, Piezoelectric Composites.

Application: Valves, Printed Heads, Positioners, Optical and Scientific Instruments.

End Use: Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Defense.

Key Companies Mentioned: TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Festo SE & Co., CeramTec GmbH,

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

TDK Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Festo SE & Co.

CeramTec GmbH

Mouser Electronics Inc.

Thorlabs Inc.

CTS Corporation

Aerotech Inc.

Physik Instrumente PI GmbH & Co KG

Matsusada Precision Inc.

Cedrat Technologies

Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC

Steiner & Martins Inc.

Xeryon

piezosystem jena GmbH

Noliac

PI Americas

Hansejohn Electronics Co. Ltd.

PiezoDrive Pty. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfj5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment