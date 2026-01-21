Amphibious Warfare Ship Research Report 2026: $14.75 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amphibious Warfare Ship Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The amphibious warfare ship market has been experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $10.27 billion in 2025 to $11.06 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to global naval modernization programs, heightened geopolitical tensions driving procurement, and advancements in landing craft and helicopter operations, alongside improved onboard command and control systems and the adoption of modular ship designs.

Forecasts suggest a bright future for the amphibious warfare ship market, with expectations for it to reach $14.75 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.5%. This anticipated growth is primarily due to the development of hybrid propulsion systems, integration of unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles, and enhancements in survivability and defensive systems. Additionally, automation in logistics and onboard operations and the expansion of capabilities for humanitarian and disaster relief missions are contributing factors.

An increase in defense budgets worldwide is key to driving the amphibious warfare ship market's expansion. Rising geopolitical tensions are prompting governments to bolster military readiness and invest in advanced technologies, significantly influencing the modernization of amphibious warfare vessels. Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows global defense spending increased to USD 2.46 trillion in 2024, up from USD 2.24 trillion in the previous year, highlighting the financial commitment to military advancements.

Market leaders are focusing on technological innovations such as integrated electric propulsion systems to enhance power efficiency and support advanced onboard systems. Notable developments include China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding's launch of the Type 076 amphibious assault ship in December 2024, integrating electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear. This innovation significantly enhances operational capabilities, bridging gaps between assault ships and aircraft carriers.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In January 2025, Fincantieri S.p.A. acquired Leonardo S.p.A.'s Underwater Business, integrating advanced underwater vehicles into its amphibious ships, improving mission efficiency and reconnaissance capabilities. Major entities in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, BAE Systems plc, and others.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for amphibious warfare ships in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The global market faces challenges due to shifting trade relations and tariffs, impacting supply chains and production timelines. However, these challenges are fostering local investments in shipbuilding and promoting modular, cost-efficient design innovations.

A new report provides comprehensive market insights, detailing amphibious warfare ship industry statistics, growth trends, and key competitors. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, examining both current industry conditions and future outlooks. It covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and countries such as the USA, China, India, Russia, and others.

