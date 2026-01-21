Unmanned Marine Vehicles Research Report 2026: $7.42 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The unmanned marine vehicles market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $4.71 billion in 2025 to $5.17 billion in 2026, at a notable CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is fueled by the early development and deployment of autonomous vessels and advancements in navigation systems. Government funding and the integration of real-time communication technologies also play pivotal roles in amplifying the adoption of unmanned marine vehicles for diverse missions such as environmental monitoring and defense.

The market is forecasted to grow to $7.42 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this sustained growth include heightened demand for naval and commercial autonomous marine solutions, enhanced surveillance operations, and advancements in AI-driven navigation systems. Collaborative efforts between manufacturers and maritime agencies are leading to large-scale unmanned marine deployments.

Trends anticipated in the coming years include increasing adoption of long-endurance platforms, greater need for precise oceanographic data, and expansion in offshore energy exploration. Notably, there's an uptick in government procurements aimed at boosting maritime security initiatives.

The surge in demand for maritime surveillance and security solutions remains a significant market driver. This demand supports a robust response to territorial intrusions and unauthorized maritime activities. Autonomous vehicles are increasingly used for these applications, aiding authorities in monitoring and deterring threats in coastal zones. The International Chamber of Commerce noted 116 incidents against ships in 2024, underscoring the continuous need for advanced surveillance technologies.

Market leaders are actively enhancing their technological repertoire. Companies such as HII have introduced innovations like the REMUS 130, a compact unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) featuring modular open-architecture design, enhancing mission flexibility while reducing costs. However, the integration of these solutions poses challenges in system execution and operator training.

The acquisition strategies also mark the landscape, as seen with BlueHalo acquiring VideoRay to bolster its footprint in unmanned maritime technology. This move highlights the strategic expansion within the industry.

Prominent players in this sphere include Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, and others, each contributing to the market's competitive dynamics. Globally, North America vaulted ahead in terms of market size in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Global trade tensions and tariffs affect production costs and delivery timelines for electronic components and propulsion technologies, primarily impacting the Asia-Pacific and North American manufacturing hubs. Despite these challenges, a shift towards regional manufacturing and local sourcing promises long-term benefits for the industry.

The market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the unmanned marine vehicles landscape, offering vital statistics on market size, regional shares, and trends. Coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, alongside key countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India.

The unmanned marine vehicles market encompasses sales of autonomous surface and underwater vessels, navigation and communication systems. These are evaluated at 'factory gate' values, indicating revenues derived from direct sales by manufacturers within the specified geography and market, accounting for both goods and related services.

Scope of the Report:

Types covered: Unmanned Surface Vehicles and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles.

Control types: Remotely Operated and Autonomous.

Propulsion types: Diesel Electric, Electric, Hybrid.

End users: Government, Research, Commercial, Military, Energy sectors.

Key Companies: Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



