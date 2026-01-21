$56.54 Bn Pre-Engineered Buildings Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: BlueScope Steel Leads With a 12.31% Share, Followed by Nucor Building Systems and Pennar Industries

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Engineered Buildings Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The comprehensive report on the pre-engineered buildings market provides an in-depth analysis of its trajectory from 2019 through to 2034. In the period from 2019 to 2024, the market realized substantial growth, reaching a value of $21.6 billion at a CAGR of 6.30%. Forecasts indicate continued expansion, projecting a growth rate of 9.93% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a market value of $34.69 billion. This upward trend is expected to persist from 2029 to 2034, with a CAGR of 10.27%, achieving a market size of $56.54 billion.

Market growth has been fueled by factors such as the advent of smart cities, infrastructural investments, and heightened demand in both non-residential and commercial sectors, alongside stringent environmental protocols. However, such factors as material price fluctuations and substantial initial costs presented challenges to market expansion during the historical period.

Heading into the future, the market is poised for robust growth, driven by the burgeoning construction industry, increased demand for modular and green buildings, and a rise in warehousing needs. Nonetheless, challenges such as design limitations for complex structures, skill shortages in labor, and geopolitical trade issues may pose constraints.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2024, capturing 42.50% of the global market share, equivalent to $9.18 billion. It will continue to lead growth, with the Asia Pacific and South America anticipated as the fastest-growing regions, boasting CAGRs of 11.07% and 9.95%, respectively. Africa and Western Europe follow closely behind with projected CAGRs of 9.78% and 9.11%.

The marketplace remains fragmented, with major players accounting for a modest portion of the market. BlueScope Steel Limited commands the largest share at 12.31%, followed by Nucor Building Systems and Pennar Industries Limited. Product-wise, the market is differentiated by structure, products, and application. The single-story structure sustained its predominance, accounting for 91.56% in 2024, whereas multi-story structures are expected to experience the highest growth at a CAGR of 10.15% from 2024 to 2029.

Among product segments, roofs and floors led with 35.86% in 2024 and are projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.25%. The industrial/manufacturing sector captured the largest share by application and end-user segment, though the infrastructure and residential segments are anticipated to grow rapidly.

Opportunities within the market are expansive, with significant gains expected in the single-story, roofs and floors, and industrial/manufacturing segments. These opportunities are most pronounced in China, poised for a gain of $2.84 billion in market size.

Pivotal market strategies incorporate expanding manufacturing capacities, enhancing operational efficiency, and extending regional reach. Firms are advised to capitalize on emerging markets and tiered pricing strategies, focusing on sectors like infrastructure and residential construction, which present exceptional growth potential.

Report Chapters:

Introduction and Market Characteristics - Overview of segmentations by structure, products, application, and end user.

Key Trends - Major global market trends and future developments.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework - Insight into market growth rates and strategic frameworks.

Regional and Country Analysis - Comparison of historic and forecasted market values and growth by region and country.

Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis for each market segment.

Competitive Landscape - Profiles of leading market players and their market shares.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - Strategies and opportunities informed by research findings.

Conclusions and Recommendations - Actionable strategies for providers concerning product offerings, geographic expansion, and marketing.

Market Coverage:

By Structure: Single-Story; Multi-Story

Single-Story; Multi-Story By Products: Walls; Columns and Beams; Roofs and Floors; Other Products

Walls; Columns and Beams; Roofs and Floors; Other Products By Application: Industrial/Manufacturing; Infrastructure; Building

Industrial/Manufacturing; Infrastructure; Building By End User: Industrial; Commercial; Infrastructure; Residential; Other End User

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $56.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BlueScope Steel Limited

Nucor Building Systems

Pennar Industries Limited (PEBS Pennar)

EPACK Prefab Technologies Limited

Interarch Building Products Ltd.

Everest Industries Ltd.

Astron Buildings Sro

Butler Manufacturing Co.

Mueller Inc.

ATCO Ltd.

Ningbo Deepblue Smart House

Qingdao KXD Steel Structure

Holon Building system

Broad Sustainable Building

Lida Group

Yodogawa Steel Works

JFE Engineering

Nippon Steel Engineering Co

YMK Construction

Duro Beam Steel Buildings

Worldwide Steel Buildings

Varco Pruden Buildings

Metallic Building Company

Behlen Building Systems

Continental

Kirby Building Systems

Lindab International

Rubb Buildings Ltd

Unihouse

MakoRabco

Chief Buildings

American Buildings Company (ABC)

Ceco Building Systems

Cornerstone Building Brands

Canam Group

Britespan Building Systems

Steelway Building Systems

IMSA Acero

Metecno Mexico

Panel Rey

Acerbrag

Alfa PEB

Skanska Brasil Ltda

Techint Engineering & Construction

Prefabrik Yapi A.S.

Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings

Ha'argaz Building Industries

Vefa Group

Rapid Cabin

Zamil Steel

Al Ghurair Construction

Kiwa Construction (Pty) Ltd

Bower Steel Engineering

