OFL: Labour Leaders Demand Immediate Action on Outstanding Bill 124 Remedies

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), alongside coalition members representing unions impacted by Bill 124, including CUPE Ontario and OPSEU/SEFPO, held a press conference at Queen’s Park calling on the Ford government to take immediate action to resolve outstanding Bill 124 remedies after years of unlawful wage suppression and delay.

Bill 124 was ruled unconstitutional by the courts, yet thousands of workers represented by OFL affiliates still have not received the retroactive or prospective wage and benefit adjustments they are legally owed.

“This should not be taking years to fix,” said Laura Walton, President of the OFL. “Once a law has been ruled unconstitutional, workers should not be forced to wait, pressure, or fight for remedies they are already owed. The government has resolved this for some workers, but far too many have been left behind. With the cost of living continuing to rise, delaying these remedies has real consequences for workers and their families. People are struggling to keep up with housing costs, food prices, and everyday expenses. The government needs to finish the job instead of prolonging injustice.”

JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO, added that workers are prepared to continue fighting until remedies are delivered.

“OPSEU/SEFPO is ready to do what it takes to get Bill 124 remedy for our members – that includes legal action and labour action, if necessary. These workers make an impact in every single community in this province, delivering critical programs and services. They deserve justice from lost wages due to the unconstitutional Bill 124. We are calling on the Ford government to come to the table and resolve this now.”

Workers on the front lines say the impact of delayed remedies is being felt every day.

“Low wages are putting a heavy burden on workers like me,” said Candice Callender, OPSEU/SEFPO member and developmental services worker at Central West Specialized Developmental Services. “I'm passionate about the work I do supporting people with developmental disabilities, but too many of us are struggling to make ends meet, working multiple jobs just to get by. We need more funding for community and social services, and we need remedy from Bill 124. Fair wages mean we can care for ourselves and provide the critical services that people rely on.”

Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, said:

“It’s impossible to ‘protect Ontario’ when the Ford Conservatives openly discriminate against social services workers, who are primarily women and women of colour, by refusing to fund remedy for Bill 124. These workers support the most vulnerable people in our province, earn some of the lowest wages, and had their rights violated when money was illegally taken out of their pockets.

Ford has funded remedy for virtually all other public sector workers in health care, school boards, the Ontario Public Service, and the LCBO. It is long past time to fund remedy for child care workers, developmental services workers, child welfare workers, community health workers, and all others who have been denied what they are due.”

Labour leaders are urging the government to immediately resolve all outstanding Bill 124 remedies without forcing workers back to court and without wasting further public resources defending an unconstitutional law that has already been struck down.

