From Brokenness to Redemption: A Transformative Journey of Faith and Healing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden of Decision: A Journey of Brokenness to Redemption invites readers into the transformative lives of Shannon Silver and Moleska Silver. This compelling narrative unfolds through three interconnected testimonies: The Book of Adam, The Book of Eve, and The Book of Us. Together, they reveal a raw and unfiltered account of a couple who navigated childhood trauma, youthful mistakes, and broken trust, ultimately discovering the life-changing power of Jesus Christ. Their journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of faith.



Shannon's struggles with identity and addiction contrast sharply with Moleska's experiences of rejection and survival. Each story resonates with the universal themes of shame, betrayal, and despair, drawing readers into the depths of their pain. Yet, these narratives do not end in darkness; they bend toward redemption. Through divine encounters and prophetic confirmations, Shannon and Moleska found healing and birthed a ministry—Garden of Decision—that now reaches beyond their small town to touch lives across the globe.



Key themes explored in Garden of Decision include:

- The journey from addiction to redemption

- The power of community support and divine connections

- The transformative nature of grace and forgiveness

- The importance of surrendering to God's purpose

- The establishment of a ministry that spreads hope and healing



Shannon Silver & Moleska Silver structure the narrative to illustrate that no decision, no matter how destructive, can thwart God's divine plan when surrender meets grace. Their story serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with their own struggles.



About the Author: Shannon L. Silver, born and raised in Hollister, North Carolina, is a testament to God's redeeming power. After overcoming addiction and destructive choices, he embraced Christ in 2002. Shannon is the founder of Garden of Decisions Outreach Ministry, a Bible study teacher, and the General Manager of LBJ Chevrolet in Nashville, NC, where he has served for over 25 years. He co-owns TMT Wholesale Auto LLC and is a recent graduate of Elijah House Ministry School. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Shannon is passionate about helping others break free from pain through faith in Jesus Christ.Moleska R. Silver's journey is one of survival and transformation. Growing up amid rejection and abuse, she learned to guard her heart until she encountered Christ's true love, which healed her wounds. Today, Moleska is a wife, mother, grandmother, and co-leader of Garden of Decisions Outreach Ministry. She teaches Bible study alongside her husband and is dedicated to breaking generational cycles within her family. With a heart for women's healing, Moleska speaks with authenticity and compassion, demonstrating that no wound is beyond God's restoration. Together, she and Shannon share a mission of hope and redemption.

