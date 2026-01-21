New York, USA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is Expected to Cross the USD 15 Billion Mark by 2032 | DelveInsight

The sleep apnea devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related risk factors, as well as by growing public health initiatives, awareness campaigns, technological improvements in device design, and increased product development efforts by key industry players.

DelveInsight’s Sleep Apnea Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading sleep apnea devices companies’ market shares, challenges, sleep apnea devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key sleep apnea devices companies in the market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Summary

2024 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size: USD 9.5 Billion

USD 9.5 Billion 2032 Projected Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size: USD 15.8 Billion

USD 15.8 Billion Sleep Apnea Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 6%

6% Largest Sleep Apnea Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Positive Airway Pressure Category

Positive Airway Pressure Category Key Companies in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and AMBULANCE (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO. LTD, BMC, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan VentMed Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, SOMNOmedics GmbH, VYAIRE, Compumedics Limited, Drive DeVilbiss International, Nox Medical, eXciteOSA Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Elmaslar Medikal A.S., BMC, and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the sleep apnea devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sleep-apnea-devices-market?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Rising prevalence of sleep apnea: Increasing cases of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep disorders globally.

Increasing cases of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep disorders globally. Growing awareness and diagnosis: Enhanced public health campaigns and better screening tools leading to more diagnosis.

Enhanced public health campaigns and better screening tools leading to more diagnosis. Technological advancements: Innovative device designs, improved comfort, portability, and user-friendly interfaces.

Innovative device designs, improved comfort, portability, and user-friendly interfaces. Increasing comorbidities: Higher incidence of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases linked to sleep apnea.

Higher incidence of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases linked to sleep apnea. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure: Better access to sleep clinics, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare solutions.

Better access to sleep clinics, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare solutions. Rising geriatric population: Aging population more prone to sleep-disordered breathing, increasing device demand.

Aging population more prone to sleep-disordered breathing, increasing device demand. Product development by key players: Launch of new, advanced, and customizable devices by major market players.

Launch of new, advanced, and customizable devices by major market players. Insurance coverage and reimbursement policies: Improved coverage for sleep apnea devices in many regions, boosting adoption.

Improved coverage for sleep apnea devices in many regions, boosting adoption. Lifestyle changes and stress: Sedentary lifestyles and increased stress contributing to sleep disorders.

Sedentary lifestyles and increased stress contributing to sleep disorders. Shift toward home-based therapies: Preference for CPAP, BiPAP, and other devices usable in home settings.

Get a sneak peek at the sleep apnea devices market dynamics @ Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends

Regional Sleep Apnea Devices Market Insights

North America

North America dominated the global sleep apnea devices market in 2024, accounting for over 45% of the total share, driven by the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, insomnia, and chronic nasal congestion, an expanding geriatric population, strong government initiatives, growing awareness campaigns, and the active presence of key players engaged in mergers, acquisitions, and product launches.

Europe

Europe is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the sleep apnea devices market, supported by the rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) associated with aging populations, obesity, and lifestyle-related disorders, along with a well-established healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, widespread awareness campaigns, increasing investments in sleep laboratories, adoption of advanced and home-based diagnostic technologies, and the strong presence of global and regional medical device manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth driver for the sleep apnea devices market, propelled by a rapidly rising patient pool due to increasing obesity rates, aging populations, and the growing burden of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the sleep apnea devices market, get a snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

In December 2025, SleepRes, Inc. announced that the FDA had granted 510(k) clearance for its Kricket PAP device, which utilizes Kairos Positive Airway Pressure (KPAP)™ technology to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in patients weighing over 66 pounds. The SleepRes PAP system is designed for use in home, hospital, institutional, and sleep center environments.

announced that the FDA had granted 510(k) clearance for its Kricket PAP device, which utilizes Kairos Positive Airway Pressure (KPAP)™ technology to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in patients weighing over 66 pounds. The SleepRes PAP system is designed for use in home, hospital, institutional, and sleep center environments. In October 2025, Good Sleep Co announced that the Hushd Pro Z-Link had obtained FDA 510(k) clearance. This device is a precisely designed mandibular advancement tool designed to reduce or relieve snoring and mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea in adults.

announced that the Hushd Pro Z-Link had obtained FDA 510(k) clearance. This device is a precisely designed mandibular advancement tool designed to reduce or relieve snoring and mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea in adults. In June 2025, Samsung secured CE marking for its Sleep Apnea feature within the Galaxy Watch series, enabling availability across 34 European markets, as well as in Australia and Singapore.

secured CE marking for its Sleep Apnea feature within the Galaxy Watch series, enabling availability across 34 European markets, as well as in Australia and Singapore. In May 2025, Zynex, Inc. announced the submission of a 510(k) application to the FDA for NiCO™, its noninvasive CO-oximeter device used in patient monitoring.

announced the submission of a 510(k) application to the FDA for NiCO™, its noninvasive CO-oximeter device used in patient monitoring. In May 2025, Wesper secured FDA clearance for its innovative home sleep testing kit that directly measures airflow and respiratory effort, without cannulas, improving comfort and accuracy for central and obstructive event detection.

secured FDA clearance for its innovative home sleep testing kit that directly measures airflow and respiratory effort, without cannulas, improving comfort and accuracy for central and obstructive event detection. In February 2025, Huxley Medical announced that the FDA had cleared its SANSA home sleep apnea test to use cellular data upload, eliminating the need for Bluetooth or smartphone apps to transmit test data. This breakthrough simplifies the diagnostic process and addresses a common issue with failed home testing.

announced that the FDA had cleared its SANSA home sleep apnea test to use cellular data upload, eliminating the need for Bluetooth or smartphone apps to transmit test data. This breakthrough simplifies the diagnostic process and addresses a common issue with failed home testing. In February 2025, the Viatom Smart Ring Pulse Oximeter, O2Ring, received FDA approval.

the Viatom Smart Ring Pulse Oximeter, O2Ring, received FDA approval. In February 2025, PranaQ received FDA 510(k) clearance for TipTraQ, an AI-enabled, single-point-of-contact wearable that delivers comprehensive sleep and respiratory insights from home, including SpO₂ monitoring and severity classification of apnea.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for TipTraQ, an AI-enabled, single-point-of-contact wearable that delivers comprehensive sleep and respiratory insights from home, including SpO₂ monitoring and severity classification of apnea. In January 2025, ResMed officially introduced the AirSense 11, its advanced CPAP device, to the Indian market.

What are Sleep Apnea Devices?

Sleep apnea devices are medical technologies designed to diagnose, monitor, and treat sleep apnea, a sleep-related breathing disorder characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. These devices help keep the airway open or support normal breathing patterns, preventing apnea and hypopnea episodes. Common sleep apnea devices include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP), and automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) machines, which deliver pressurized air through a mask to maintain airway patency. Other options include oral appliances that reposition the jaw or tongue, adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) devices for complex cases, and diagnostic tools such as sleep monitors and polysomnography systems. By improving airflow and oxygen levels during sleep, sleep apnea devices play a critical role in enhancing sleep quality, reducing daytime fatigue, and lowering the risk of associated complications such as cardiovascular diseases.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Sleep Apnea Devices Market CAGR ~6% Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 15.8 Billion Key Sleep Apnea Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and AMBULANCE (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO. LTD, BMC, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan VentMed Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, SOMNOmedics GmbH, VYAIRE, Compumedics Limited, Drive DeVilbiss International, Nox Medical, eXciteOSA Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Elmaslar Medikal A.S., BMC, and others

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Assessment

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Therapeutic Device [Positive Airway Pressure (PAP), Oral Appliances, Oxygen Devices, and Others] and Diagnostic Device [Pulse Oximeter, Polysomnography Devices (PSG), and Actigraphy Devices] Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation By Portability: Portable and Non-Portable Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital & Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the sleep apnea devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Layout 8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the sleep apnea devices market share by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size

Related Reports

Sleep Apnea Market

Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Incannex Healthcare, Fujian Shengdi Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea diagnostic devices companies, including Natus Medical Incorporated, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Compumedics Limited, ZOLL Itamar Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Vyaire, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, ResMed, Resonea, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical), Hemodiaz Life Sciences Private Limited, ActiGraph, LLC., Advin Health Care, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Allengers, EB Neuro S.p.A., among others.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obstructive sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Nyxoah Inc., ICUREsearch, Eisai Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Berendo Scientific LLC, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Apnex Medical Inc., among others.

Insomnia Market

Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key insomnia companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research, among others.

Narcolepsy Market

Narcolepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key narcolepsy companies, including Axsome Therapeutics, Takeda, NLS Pharmaceutics, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmanovia, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.