OGBC Group Announces Investment in PsiQuantum with NVIDIA, Temasek Participation, Supporting Utility-Scale Quantum Computing

Singapore City, SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OGBC Group, a Singapore-headquartered innovation hub and investment group, today announced the completion of its Series C preferred equity investment in PsiQuantum, Corp., a quantum computing company developing utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

Through this investment, OGBC joins a distinguished group of global institutional backers—including the Australian Federal and Queensland Governments, NVIDIA (via NVentures), Temasek, and leading asset managers such as BlackRock and Baillie Gifford—further strengthening PsiQuantum’s long-term capital base.

The investment was made through OGBC Premier PQ Fund, reflecting OGBC’s focus on foundational technologies with long-term global impact.

Strategic Alignment in Deep Technology

Quantum computing is increasingly viewed as a source of durable strategic advantage. This is not only due to step-change improvements in computational capability, but also through control of scarce quantum resources, proprietary problem encodings, and emerging protocol layers that may define access and interoperability across future systems. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has described the sector as “reaching an inflection point,” a view shared by many industry participants as quantum technologies move closer to large-scale deployment.



“At OGBC Group, we focus on aligning long-term capital with companies pioneering breakthrough technologies that have the potential to redefine industries,” said Jayden Wei, Managing Partner and Chairman of OGBC. “PsiQuantum represents a rare convergence of scientific rigor and industrial-scale execution. Joining this investor group alongside NVIDIA and Temasek reflects our conviction that quantum computing will serve as foundational infrastructure for the next era of global computation.”

From a research perspective, frameworks such as John Preskill’s "Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ)" model suggest that early commercial value is likely to emerge from hybrid quantum–classical workflows, well before the arrival of fully fault-tolerant systems. These approaches are expected to complement existing AI infrastructure by addressing structural constraints such as compute scarcity, data fragmentation, and productivity limitations through new forms of optimization and simulation.



PsiQuantum’s differentiation lies in its ability to leverage existing semiconductor manufacturing to build a million-qubit, fault-tolerant system. This focus on scalability from inception is designed to deliver a commercially viable quantum advantage, moving the technology from experimental labs to real-world industrial applications.

About OGBC Premier

OGBC Premier back frontier technologies with disciplined capital, global reach, partnership mindset, and long‑term value — from quantum and AI compute to advanced semiconductors, biotech and programmable financial infrastructure.

OGBC Group is a builder-first innovation and investment hub that brings together capital, technology, and culture. Headquartered in Singapore with regional presence across Asia, OGBC supports founders and operators across the digital economy through high-signal events, ecosystem programs, and strategic investments. Since 2023, OGBC has hosted more than 200 industry gatherings, becoming a trusted home for teams building long-term, real-world impact.

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum is developing the world’s first utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. The company’s silicon photonics-based approach leverages standard semiconductor manufacturing techniques to scale quantum systems toward the million-qubit level required for commercially meaningful applications.

