Maximizing Healthspan: HealthyLifetime Disrupts Cycle of Aging Decline and Launches as Independent Company

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of applied research, validation, and real-world impact, HealthyLifetime® today announced its official spin-off from the University of Michigan, launching as a newly incorporated, independent company dedicated to delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions that help individuals and organizations proactively address long-term health and independence.

Built on a strong research foundation and proven outcomes, HealthyLifetime enters this next phase with a bold vision and an integrated technical platform and ecosystem to deliver fully scalable solutions supported by a highly interactive, aging-friendly digital interface - designed to meet the needs of organizations and individuals at scale while preserving the rigor of its research roots.

To lead the company into this next chapter, HealthyLifetime also announces the appointment of Gene Huang as their new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gene brings more than 35 years of leadership experience building and scaling healthcare services and health plan organizations. “I'm honored to have the opportunity to bring a solution to a huge problem that has very meaningful impact for individuals, families, businesses that serve the aging population, and for state and federal budgets,” said Mr. Huang.

As part of the transition, Dr. Kathleen Potempa, who has led the organization since its inception, will move into the role of Executive Director, continuing to guide the company’s mission, partnerships, and long-term strategy.

“We are not just launching a company, but a bold vision to disrupt the cycle of decline as people age,” said Dr. Potempa. "Our solutions change lives - to live longer, healthier, with higher functioning and independence. I am personally proud and excited as we meet the challenge of an aging population to gain resilience and sustained independence."

Momentum is already underway. Thryve, a community-based initiative from Guardian Angels Senior Services, has signed on as the company’s first customer following incorporation, signaling early market confidence in the platform’s value and scalability. To mark the launch, HealthyLifetime is offering a limited Q1 2026 pricing incentive for new partners - an opportunity designed to reward early adopters as the company accelerates growth.

Interest has surged ahead of the announcement, with current customers renewing and expanding their engagements for 2026 and beyond.

This transition would not have been possible without the support of the Innovation Partnerships team at the University of Michigan with their leadership and collaboration throughout the spin-off process, and to the Dean, Patricia Hurn, whose support helped bring this vision to life.

About HealthyLifetime

HealthyLifetime® provides a scalable solution for individuals and organizations supporting aging adults to live independently longer. Developed by University of Michigan researchers, our solution combines risk identification, innovative products, and resources. We empower resilience and independence, enabling organizations to better serve their populations, reduce costs, and help people live independently longer, on their terms.

CONTACT Hayley Christensen, Marketing Communications Lead

COMPANY HealthyLifetime® Inc.

PHONE 517-304-8680

EMAIL hchristensen@healthylifetimeinc.com

WEB https://healthylifetimeinc.com/