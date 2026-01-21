Rezolve Ai Closes $250 Million Oversubscribed Financing, Enters 2026 With One of the Strongest Balance Sheets in AI Commerce

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered retail infrastructure, today announced the successful closing of its previously disclosed $250 million registered direct financing. The offering was significantly oversubscribed, anchored by certain returning fundamental institutional investors and supported by a select group of new long-term holders.

Management believes the financing marks a major inflection point for Rezolve Ai, materially strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and positioning it to be among the best-capitalized platforms in AI-driven commerce. With substantial liquidity and no change to strategic direction, Rezolve Ai enters 2026 with enhanced flexibility to execute disciplined M&A, accelerate enterprise deployments, and scale toward its previously communicated revenue objectives.

The strong demand for the offering follows a period of heightened investor engagement and elevated trading activity, which Rezolve believes reflects growing institutional confidence in Rezolve Ai’s execution, differentiated technology platform, and readiness to support large-scale, production-grade AI deployments across global retail environments.

“This financing represents a clear vote of confidence from sophisticated institutional investors who understand both the scale of the opportunity and our ability to execute,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai. “We now move forward exceptionally well-capitalized, with the resources to advance disciplined acquisitions, expand enterprise rollouts globally, and convert accelerating commercial momentum into durable, predictable revenue growth.”



Rezolve Ai’s platform was purpose-built for live, deterministic commerce environments, integrating discovery, pricing, availability, and transaction execution within a single enterprise-grade architecture. As retailers transition from pilot programs to full production deployments of AI, the Company believes its commerce-native approach is increasingly resonating with customers and institutional investors alike.

Proceeds from the financing further enhance Rezolve Ai’s ability to:

Advance its previously announced M&A strategy in a disciplined manner

Support accelerating enterprise customer onboarding and global rollouts

Scale infrastructure and platform capacity to meet production demand

Maintain balance-sheet resilience while pursuing long-term value creation

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

