TRREB Commends RECO Administrator and Province on Honouring all Payments Related to iPro Realty Matter

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) commends the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) Administrator and Acting CEO, Jean Lepine, and the Government of Ontario for fully delivering on their commitment to pay 100 per cent of the eligible commissions owed related to the iPro Realty matter.

The announcement follows RECO’s recent payment of approximately $5 million in consumer deposit claims under the Consumer Deposit insurance policy, ensuring that this matter did not negatively impact consumers. RECO continues to pursue accountability for those responsible.

TRREB remains committed to collaborating with the Government of Ontario and RECO on reforms that strengthen transparency, accountability, consumer protection and public confidence in Ontario’s real estate market. We will continue to advocate for reforms that ensure that REALTORS® and their clients have the utmost confidence in Ontario’s real estate market, its regulator, and the profession.

Daniel Steinfeld

President

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

