HII Completes Builder’s Sea Trials for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully completed builder’s sea trials for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000). The Ingalls and Navy team conducted a comprehensive series of at-sea tests following an extensive modernization availability as the Navy’s first Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) platform.

“We have achieved a pivotal milestone with our Navy and industry partners to advance this complex modernization work that will set a precedent for the Zumwalt class,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “I’m very proud of the team effort and their critical role to advance the U.S. Navy’s first warship with hypersonic capabilities.”

USS Zumwalt, the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class destroyers, arrived at the Pascagoula shipyard in August 2023 for modernization. Shortly after arrival, the ship was moved onto land where the Ingalls team completed major technology upgrades. This included integrating the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system and replacing the original twin 155mm Advanced Gun Systems with new missile tubes. In December 2024, USS Zumwalt was undocked and underwent further preparations for operational readiness.





An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-completes-builders-sea-trials-for-uss-zumwalt-ddg-1000/.

Additionally, USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is also undergoing CPS weapon system integration at Ingalls and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) is scheduled to receive the CPS system during a future availability.

Zumwalt-class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfddaacb-c901-4790-b2c7-50e45347fddb