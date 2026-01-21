Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Present the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

LONDON, January 21, 2026 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).

The presentation will be hosted by:

- Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

For investors, analysts and journalists who wish to attend in person, the presentation will be held at Danske Bank, Bryggetorget 4, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

Those who wish join the presentation online may access it here. The link will also be available on our website.

The presentation slides will be published on the Investor section of our website (www.stolt-nielsen.com) on the day of the presentation.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng

Vice President Strategy & Business Development

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8913

al.ng@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.