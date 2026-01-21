Jin Medical International Ltd. Management Plans For Fireside Chat

Changzhou, China, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL) (“Jin Medical”, and together with all its subsidiaries, the ”Company”), a NASDAQ-listed leading provider of rehabilitation medical equipment in China, announced today that members of its management team will host a fireside chat on February 1, 2026, to provide an update on the Company’s strategic priorities and capital structure considerations.

During the discussion, the management team will address recent market developments and outline the framework of the Company’s ongoing strategic planning efforts. The fireside chat is intended to offer transparency into management’s thinking and decision-making process during this period.

The Company continues to maintain what management believes to be a strong liquidity position and is actively evaluating a range of strategic options intended to enhance its competitive position in the industry. Management believes that these efforts are being undertaken from a position of operational and financial strength.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou, Jiangsu Province of China, Jin Medical designs, develops, manufactures and markets wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, elderlies, and for rehabilitation application. Currently, Jin Medical already operates two manufacturing plants of approximately 230,000 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. Jin Medical is currently establishing a new facility with 430,000 square feet in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China. Jin Medical works with more than 40 distributors in China and more than 20 international distributors. The majority of Jin Medical’s wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to distributors in Japan and China. Jin Medical continuously delivers innovative wheelchair products that are both lightweight and ergonomic. For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

