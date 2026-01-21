Union Bankshares Announces Earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

MORRISVILLE, Vt., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ – UNB) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.67 per share, for the same period in 2024 and $11.1 million, or $2.43 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $8.8 million, or $1.94 per share for the same period in 2024. Earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 were reduced by the impact of the strategic balance sheet repositioning whereby the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Union Bank, executed the sale of $38.8 million in book value of its lower-yielding available-for-sale debt securities for a pre-tax realized loss of $1.3 million, which was recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets reached $1.62 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $1.52 billion as of December 31, 2024 representing growth of $88.8 million, or 5.8%. The increase was driven primarily by the securities and loan portfolios. Investment securities increased to $328.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $252.3 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $76.0 million, or 30.1% due to a strategic decision to pre-invest future cash flows from the portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025. Total loan growth was modest in 2025 at $17.9 million, or 1.5%, with outstanding balances of $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2025. Sales of qualifying mortgage loans impacted loan growth for 2025. Loan sales were $143.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $113.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased 9.5%, to $8.4 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million as of December 31, 2024. Asset quality remains strong and management continues to assess credit risk exposure and adjusts reserves as needed. Management believes the current credit loss expense is appropriate given the composition and performance of the loan portfolio and continues to monitor macroeconomic indicators that may impact borrower behavior and repayment capacity.

Total deposits were $1.21 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2024, and included purchased brokered deposits of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and no purchased deposits as of December 31, 2024. Borrowed funds consisted of Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $286.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $259.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity strengthened with book value per share increasing 19.7% to $17.53 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $14.65 as of December 31, 2024. Retained earnings increased 4.9% to $96.2 million, and additional paid-in capital grew 52.0% to $4.6 million. These increases are due in part to sales of common stock in accordance with the equity distribution agreement previously announced on May 20, 2025. Through December 31, 2025, 56,260 shares of the Company’s stock have been sold resulting in net proceeds, after expenses, of $1.2 million. Accumulated other comprehensive loss as it relates to the fair market value adjustment for investment securities as of December 31, 2025, was $25.9 million compared to $34.0 million as of December 31, 2024, which also contributed to the improvement in book value per share.

Income Statement

Consolidated net income was $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in net income was attributable to an increase of $1.4 million in noninterest expenses, partially offset by increases of $706 thousand in net interest income and $127 thousand in noninterest income, and a decrease of $342 thousand in credit loss expense.

Consolidated net income was $11.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 26.5%. As mentioned above, earnings for 2024 were reduced by a pre-tax loss of $1.3 million on the sale of bonds to strategically reposition the balance sheet to improve earnings in future periods.

Interest income was $75.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $68.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.5%. The increase is attributable to a larger earning asset base and higher interest rates on those assets. Interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 10.7%, to $32.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $29.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to increases in volume for customer deposits and borrowed funds and to a lesser extent an increase in average rates paid on these funding sources. These changes resulted in improvement in net interest income of $4.7 million, or 12.1% for the comparison periods.

Credit loss expense of $774 thousand was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $930 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024. The reduction in credit loss expense during the comparison periods was primarily related to the size and mix of the loan portfolio at both December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income was $11.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.0 million, excluding the bond sale mentioned above, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The sales of qualifying residential mortgages resulted in net gains of $2.1 million for 2025 compared to net gains of $1.7 million from 2024 sales.

Noninterest expenses increased $3.7 million, or 9.7%, to $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase during the comparison periods was due to increases of $1.8 million in salaries and wages, $763 thousand in employee benefits, $141 thousand in occupancy expenses, $389 thousand in equipment expenses, and $606 thousand in other expenses. Income tax expense was $928 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $559 thousand compared to $369 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024.

David S. Silverman, President & CEO, commented: “Our 2025 results reflect the strength of our core business and our disciplined approach to managing growth in a dynamic environment. By maintaining a strong credit culture, investing thoughtfully in our balance sheet, and staying focused on the needs of our customers and communities, we continue to build sustainable momentum heading into 2026.”

Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the quarter payable February 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2026.

