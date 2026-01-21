Canadian Soccer Business Announces New Partnership with EB Games Canada Supporting Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League





TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new multi-year partnership with EB Games Canada, welcoming the country’s largest video game retailer into the Canadian soccer ecosystem in support of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The partnership positions EB Games Canada as the Official and Exclusive Video Game Retailer of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League, reflecting a shared belief in the power of community and participation. Bringing together organizations focused on connecting people through the games they love, the collaboration will engage fans across the country through initiatives designed to celebrate local connection, creativity, and shared passion and to extend the presence of Canadian soccer beyond matchday and into the cultural moments, spaces, and conversations that surround the game.



“EB Games Canada is a brand deeply rooted in community, creativity, and shared passion, values that also sit at the heart of Canadian soccer,” said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. “This partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of play and participation to bring people together, and it creates meaningful opportunities, from grassroots to the professional and international games, to connect with fans in authentic and lasting ways across the country.”

EB Games Canada has long served as a nationwide gathering place for fans and communities built around play and culture. The partnership creates new opportunities to connect with existing supporters while inviting new audiences to engage with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League in accessible, authentic ways.

“At EB Games Canada, we believe deeply in the power of play to bring people together, and that same sense of community lives at the heart of Canadian soccer,” said Jim Tyo, President of EB Games Canada. “Partnering with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League allows us to support the continued growth of the game nationally, while our front-of-kit sponsorship of FC Supra du Québec represents a meaningful investment in the domestic professional game. We’re proud to connect with fans in authentic ways and to help build a strong future for soccer in Canada.”

EB Games Canada will become the first front-of-kit sponsor for the Canadian Premier League’s newest club, FC Supra du Québec, marking a significant investment in the domestic professional game.

The partnership also creates opportunities for EB Games Canada to engage with fans through Canada Soccer events and experiences during a pivotal period for the continued growth and visibility of the game nationally.

The collaboration reflects Canadian Soccer Business’s vision to bring the Canadian soccer community closer together, strengthening the game through culture, connection, and long-term growth.

“We’re excited to welcome EB Games Canada to the Canada Soccer partner family,” said Dominic Martin, Director, Marketing, Canada Soccer. “This partnership will help us connect with fans where their interests live, blending play, community, and sport, while creating new and engaging ways for supporters across the country to connect with Canada Soccer and the game they love.”

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s and Women’s National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer.

About EB Games Canada

With over 185 stores across Canada, EB Games leads the market in Video Game and pop culture related Toys & Collectibles. Proudly a community specialist, the EB Games team is driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to deliver a unique product and service experience for our customers.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada’s Tier 1 domestic men’s soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which will contest its eighth season in 2026, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

