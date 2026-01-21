Premier Utah Medical Practice Announces New Collaboration with Nationally Recognized Cosmetic Dentist

Lehi, UT, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders at RUMA Medical recently announced a collaboration with Dr. Joseph Field, DDS, a nationally recognized cosmetic dentist known for his work in smile design and aesthetic dentistry. Dr. Field brings his expertise in bespoke cosmetic dental care to RUMA’s expert beauty and wellness practice, as well as the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

This partnership reflects their shared belief that patients can only achieve their long-term health goals through truly comprehensive care. Patients now have access to an extremely unique collaboration that bridges oral health to overall well-being.

RUMA Medical is an elevated Utah-based medical practice specializing in medical aesthetics, skin health, functional wellness, regenerative medicine, and intimate health. Shelby Miller, RUMA founder and CEO, says there’s no other partnership of this kind available anywhere, and feels fortunate to have found such an innovative yet natural fit.

“Our goal is always to help people feel confident from the inside out,” Miller said. “We know a person’s smile has a powerful effect on how people feel. Partnering with Dr. Field allows us to provide our patients with a truly integrative medical experience that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Field, who also practices in San Francisco and penned the book Creating a Confident Smile: Your Guide to the Smile Makeover, is widely known for his work with custom veneer smile transformations and minimally invasive restoration techniques. Clinically, he prioritizes combining leading-edge science with artistic talent to ensure his patients have the best possible outcomes. His practice emphasizes the connection between oral health and self-esteem, gut health, inflammation and functional health.

Dr. Field’s Utah practice provides patients with cosmetic and restorative dentistry in a tranquil spa setting designed to provide luxury, comfort, precision and personalization. Patients can expect a lavish space, leading-edge digital planning and the most advanced treatment approaches, all of which maximize natural results and facial balance. Conscious sedation and modern technology are also central to the total patient experience.

“For me, dentistry has never been just about teeth,” said Field. “It is about how a smile can change how oral health supports the rest of the body and how someone shows up in their life. Working alongside RUMA makes that bigger picture possible.”

The addition of Field’s cosmetic dental practice brings a level of dental care to Utah that has, until now, required travel to larger coastal markets. Through this partnership, patients will benefit from coordinated planning between dental, medical aesthetic and functional medicine providers, all working together to maximize patient results. Use the QR code to learn more.

About RUMA Medical

RUMA is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice in Lehi, Utah that takes a holistic approach to beauty and health by combining advanced aesthetic treatments with functional and intimate wellness services. They offer personalized care including injectables like Botox and fillers, comprehensive skin health therapies, hormone optimization, and regenerative medicine designed to enhance natural beauty and overall well-being. RUMA emphasizes addressing both internal health and external appearance to help clients feel confident, balanced, and refreshed. With tailored treatment plans grounded in medical expertise and individualized consultation, the practice aims to restore and refine natural features rather than create drastic changes.

Press Inquiries

Randa Anzaldua

marketing [at] ruma.com