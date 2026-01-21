SEIU Local 2: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Support Staff ratify new deal

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Support Staff for the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement. A tentative deal was reached late last night, and a ratification vote was held this afternoon. The strike, which began on January 12, 2026, is over. The public rally planned for Thursday January 22, has been cancelled. Support Staff are expected back to work tomorrow.

The Support Staff, members of SEIU Local 2, are very grateful for the incredible support they received during the strike and say they can now get back to the important work of supporting ETFO’s 84,000 members.

More details will be available soon …

BACKGROUND

SEIU Local 2 and ETFO had been engaged in bargaining since June of 2025, including numerous conciliation dates in November and December. The strike commenced on January 12, 2026.

The nearly 60 Support Staff at ETFO provide administrative, accounting, clerical, and IT support to all ETFO staff. Their role is to ensure that ETFO members are supported through maintaining records and databases, processing member release time, coordinating catering and meeting logistics for ETFO programs and more.

