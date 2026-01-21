Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Second Beyond Hello™ in Cincinnati, Ohio, Expanding its Statewide Retail Footprint

Seventh Retail Location in Ohio and 43rd Nationwide

New Dispensary Opened January 8, 2026, in Northern Cincinnati

Grand Opening Celebration January 23, 2026, Featuring Exclusive Promotions





BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the grand opening of its Beyond Hello™ Northern Cincinnati dispensary, located at 12140 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. This marks the 7th Beyond Hello location in the state of Ohio—joining Parma, Toledo, Oxford, Warren, Mansfield, and its existing Cincinnati-area location—and the Company’s 43rd operating retail location nationwide.

The new dispensary officially opened its doors on Friday, January 8, 2026. Customers can place online reservations for in-store pickup at beyond-hello.com. For additional information, the store can be reached directly at (937) 504-2002.





Conveniently located along the Springfield Pike corridor, Beyond Hello™ offers easy access for residents and commuters across the greater Cincinnati area, including surrounding neighborhoods and nearby communities. The location features ample parking and a thoughtfully designed retail environment intended to deliver a smooth, welcoming customer experience.

The store will offer a wide selection of premium cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and wellness options. As with all Beyond Hello™ locations, customers will be supported by a knowledgeable team of cannabis professionals committed to education, personalized service, and an elevated retail experience.





To celebrate the opening, Beyond Hello™ will feature special grand opening promotions for patients and adult-use customers beginning January 23, 2026.

“Ohio continues to be one of our most strategic growth markets, and the opening of our second Beyond Hello in the Cincinnati area represents another important milestone in our expansion across the state,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “With a strong medical foundation and a rapidly evolving adult-use market, Ohio offers a compelling long-term opportunity. We’re proud to deepen our presence in the Cincinnati area and to provide consumers with a trusted, high-quality retail experience rooted in care, education, and community.”

Jushi continues to expand its vertically integrated operations in Ohio, where it cultivates and manufactures a portfolio of in-house brands including Hijinks, The Bank, SeCHe, The Lab, and Tasteology. By expanding its retail footprint, the Company is increasing access to safe, regulated cannabis products while reinforcing its long-term commitment to Ohio’s fast-growing cannabis market.

For more information, visit beyond-hello.com or follow Beyond Hello™ on social media.





About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to “Jushi,” “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com

