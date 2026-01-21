TrustCo Reports 2025 Net Income of $61.1 Million for the Year; Posts Total Shareholder Return Three Times That Of Peers

Executive Snapshot:

  • Financial results:
    • Key metrics for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024:
      • Net income of $15.6 million increased 38.0% compared to $11.3 million
      • Diluted earnings per share of $0.85 increased 44.1% compared to $0.59
      • Net interest margin of 2.82%, up 22 basis points from 2.60%
      • Return on Average Assets of 0.97%, up 32.9% from 0.73%
      • Return on Average Equity of 8.99%, up 34.2% from 6.70%
      • Net interest income of $43.7 million, up 12.4% from $38.9 million
  • Capital position and Stock Repurchase Program:
    • Book value per share as of December 31, 2025 was $38.08, up from $35.56 as of December 31, 2024
    • One million shares, or 5.3%, of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the Stock Repurchase Program during 2025, of which 533 thousand shares or 2.9% were purchased in the fourth quarter
    • Two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo common stock authorized for purchase under an additional Stock Repurchase Program announced for 2026

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 highlighted by a substantial increase in net interest income, continued margin expansion, and sustained loan and deposit growth across core lending and deposit categories. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased 12.4% year over year to $43.7 million, supported by the ongoing asset repricing across our loan portfolio at higher yields and effective management of interest expense, which together more than offset competitive pressures on deposit pricing. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin expanded to 2.82% from 2.60% in the prior year period, driven by enhanced asset yields and disciplined deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in fourth quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $11.3 million or $0.59 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2024; and net income of $61.1 million or $3.25 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $48.8 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan balances expanded throughout the quarter, with total average loans increasing $126.8 million for the fourth quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Following this period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. Our continued focus on solid underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The results announced today are absolutely stellar. Our team performed extraordinarily well on all levels. We have long-served Trustco Bank customers in a manner that has generated trust and earned loyalty. With this foundation, our retail area has been able to control cost of funds, which, in turn, expanded margin. The lenders finished strong, with the best quarterly loan growth of the year. The management team successfully executed a million-share buyback and then immediately sought and received regulatory approval for a further two-million share buyback, which we then fully funded. Thus, between what we have done, and what we are likely to do, we will have re-purchased more than 16% of the outstanding shares of our stock over the two-year period – and may not be done. Perhaps even more significantly, we grew total shareholder return 29% over the year, outpacing a major regional bank index and our proxy peers by a factor of more than three times. With our capital position still strong, and our credit quality remaining exceptional, I look forward to seeing our team deliver even greater value to our shareholders in 2026 and beyond.”

Details

As the year came to an end, we continued to see meaningful net interest income improvement, and management expects net interest income improvement to remain sustainable. The Bank’s loan and investment portfolios continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and bond investment purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, providing flexibility to support future growth as funding conditions continue to evolve. We believe that, together, these factors position the Bank to continue net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $43.7 million for the fourth quarter 2025, an increase of $4.8 million, or 12.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, and an increase in interest income on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.82%, up 22 basis points from 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 12 basis points from 4.12% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.84% in the fourth quarter 2025, down from 1.97% in the fourth quarter 2024.

Average loans were up $126.8 million, or 2.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and Home Equity Credit Lines (HECLs), our primary lending focus, were up $50.6 million, or 1.2%, and $54.1 million, or 13.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $24.5 million, or 8.6%, in the fourth quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The consistent growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $208.0 million, or 3.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s ongoing emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a broadening deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank has remained focused on capital deployment and allocation, guided by a disciplined framework, with share repurchases serving as a key tool to enhance shareholder value. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, TrustCo repurchased 533 thousand shares, or 2.9%, and one million shares, or 5.3%, respectively, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program. As a result, we have completed the repurchase of the maximum number of shares authorized for repurchase under the program that was authorized in the first quarter of 2025. Consequently, during the fourth quarter, the Company announced another stock repurchase program which allows the Company to repurchase up to two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo common stock over the next year. We continue to believe that our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of December 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.66%, compared to 10.84% as of December 31, 2024. Book value per share as of December 31, 2025 was $38.08, up 7.1% compared to $35.56 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, flat compared to $400 thousand for the same period in 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025 the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $300 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $100 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% as of both December 31, 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $52.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $50.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $18.8 million as of December 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.39% and 0.37% of total loans as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 252.5% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 267.3% as of December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.1 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $21.0 million as of December 31, 2024. While nonperforming loans increased modestly during the year, asset quality metrics remain stable and well covered by reserves, reflecting the Bank’s conservative underwriting standards.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2026. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 774913. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 268454. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/175579250, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.4 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 134 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of December 31, 2025.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net interest income and shareholder value for future quarters; the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth on net interest income; the impact of the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios on overall asset yields; the amount of shares that we expect to repurchase in 2026; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on fourth-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of fourth parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
(Unaudited) 
  Three months ended 
  12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 
Summary of operations       
Net interest income $ 43,735 $ 43,119 $ 38,902 
Provision for credit losses 400 250 400 
Noninterest income 4,430 4,689 4,409 
Noninterest expense 26,710 26,242 28,165 
Net income 15,565 16,258 11,281 
        
Per share       
Net income per share:       
- Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.87 $ 0.59 
- Diluted 0.85 0.86 0.59 
Cash dividends 0.38 0.38 0.36 
Book value at period end 38.08 37.30 35.56 
Market price at period end 41.33 36.30 33.31 
        
At period end       
Full time equivalent employees 743 738 737 
Full service banking offices 134 136 136 
        
Performance ratios       
Return on average assets 0.97%1.02%0.73 
Return on average equity 8.99 9.29 6.70 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.46 54.89 65.03 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.12 54.87 63.93 
Net interest spread 2.40 2.40 2.15 
Net interest margin 2.82 2.82 2.60 
Dividend payout ratio 44.14 43.68 60.70 
        
Capital ratios at period end       
Consolidated equity to assets (GAAP) 10.66%10.90%10.84 
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.65%10.89%10.83 
        
Asset quality analysis at period end       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39%0.36%0.37 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 0.31 0.34 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99 1.00 0.99 
Coverage ratio (2) 2.5x 2.8x 2.7x 
        
        
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.       
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued       
   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
(Unaudited)       
  Year Ended   
  12/31/25 12/31/24   
Summary of operations       
Net interest income $ 168,973 $ 151,939   
Provision for credit losses 1,600 2,000   
Net gains on equity securities - 1,383   
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities 18,945 18,451   
Noninterest expense 105,504 105,727   
Net income 61,137 48,833   
        
Per share       
Net income per share:       
- Basic $ 3.26 $ 2.57   
- Diluted 3.25 2.57   
Cash dividends 1.48 1.44   
Book value at period end 38.08 35.56   
Market price at period end 41.33 33.31   
        
Performance ratios       
Return on average assets 0.97%0.80%  
Return on average equity 8.88 7.43   
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.14 61.55   
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 55.76 61.60   
Net interest spread 2.31 2.10   
Net interest margin 2.74 2.54   
Dividend payout ratio 45.19 56.09   
        
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.       
        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $56,886 $55,953 $54,557 $53,450 $53,024
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 350 599 614 596 680
State and political subdivisions - 1 - - -
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 1,490 1,583 1,613 1,483 1,418
Corporate bonds 536 265 210 260 358
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 68 72 75 81 84
Other securities 8 7 8 7 6
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,452 2,527 2,520 2,427 2,546
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 50 52 54 57 59
Total interest on held to maturity securities 50 52 54 57 59
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 126 125 129 151 152
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,580 7,376 7,212 6,732 6,128
Total interest income 66,094 66,033 64,472 62,817 61,909
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 501 483 536 558 397
Savings 715 741 733 734 719
Money market deposit accounts 1,810 2,065 2,086 1,989 2,024
Time deposits 18,993 19,427 19,195 18,983 19,680
Interest on short-term borrowings 340 198 176 180 187
Total interest expense 22,359 22,914 22,726 22,444 23,007
           
Net interest income 43,735 43,119 41,746 40,373 38,902
           
Less: Provision for credit losses 400 250 650 300 400
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,335 42,869 41,096 40,073 38,502
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,950 1,967 1,818 2,120 1,778
Fees for services to customers 2,192 2,429 2,266 2,645 2,226
Other 288 293 768 209 405
Total noninterest income 4,430 4,689 4,852 4,974 4,409
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 12,242 12,727 11,876 11,894 12,068
Net occupancy expense 4,592 4,470 4,518 4,554 4,563
Equipment expense 2,219 1,938 1,918 1,944 2,404
Professional services 1,083 1,571 1,886 1,726 1,782
Outsourced services 2,100 2,492 2,460 2,700 3,051
Advertising expense 629 290 304 361 590
FDIC and other insurance 1,135 1,052 1,136 1,188 1,113
Other real estate expense, net 161 8 522 28 476
Other 2,549 1,694 1,603 1,934 2,118
Total noninterest expenses 26,710 26,242 26,223 26,329 28,165
           
Income before taxes 21,055 21,316 19,725 18,718 14,746
Income taxes 5,490 5,058 4,686 4,443 3,465
           
Net income $15,565 $16,258 $15,039 $14,275 $11,281
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic $0.85 $0.87 $0.79 $0.75 $0.59
           
- Diluted 0.85 0.86 0.79 0.75 0.59
           
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 18,275 18,755 18,965 19,020 19,015
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 18,327 18,805 18,994 19,044 19,045
           
           


     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year Ended
  12/31/25 12/31/24
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on loans$220,846 $ 205,600
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 2,159 3,213
State and political subdivisions 1 1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
obligations - residential 6,169 5,760
Corporate bonds 1,271 1,557
Small Business Administration - guaranteed    
participation securities 296 368
Other securities 30 13
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 9,926 10,912
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 213 254
Total interest on held to maturity securities 213 254
     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 531 604
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 27,900 25,946
Total interest income 259,416 243,316
     
Interest expense:    
Interest on deposits:    
Interest-bearing checking 2,078 1,236
Savings 2,923 2,876
Money market deposit accounts 7,950 8,748
Time deposits 76,598 77,726
Interest on short-term borrowings 894 791
Total interest expense 90,443 91,377
     
Net interest income 168,973 151,939
     
Less: Provision for credit losses 1,600 2,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 167,373 149,939
     
Noninterest income:    
Trustco Financial Services income 7,855 7,247
Fees for services to customers 9,532 9,852
Net gains on equity securities - 1,383
Other 1,558 1,352
Total noninterest income 18,945 19,834
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits 48,739 48,149
Net occupancy expense 18,134 17,820
Equipment expense 8,019 7,889
Professional services 6,266 6,675
Outsourced services 9,752 10,858
Advertising expense 1,584 1,803
FDIC and other insurance 4,511 4,116
Other real estate expense, net 719 770
Other 7,780 7,647
Total noninterest expenses 105,504 105,727
     
Income before taxes 80,814 64,046
Income taxes 19,677 15,213
     
Net income$61,137 $ 48,833
     
Net income per common share:    
- Basic$3.26 $ 2.57
     
- Diluted 3.25 2.57
     
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 18,752 19,018
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 18,790 19,037
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $50,569 $42,026 $45,218 $48,782 $47,364
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 679,858 653,530 668,373 707,355 594,448
Total cash and cash equivalents 730,427 695,556 713,591 756,137 641,812
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 31,772 51,557 71,241 65,942 85,617
States and political subdivisions 9 18 18 18 18
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 206,290 215,466 221,721 219,333 213,128
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 11,710 12,330 12,945 13,683 14,141
Corporate bonds 59,932 39,800 29,943 24,779 44,581
Other securities 705 701 698 698 700
Total securities available for sale 310,418 319,872 336,566 324,453 358,185
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 4,339 4,593 4,836 5,090 5,365
Total held to maturity securities 4,339 4,593 4,836 5,090 5,365
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,601 6,601 6,601 6,507 6,507
          
Loans:         
Commercial 313,443 311,491 314,273 302,753 286,857
Residential mortgage loans 4,463,260 4,420,813 4,394,317 4,380,561 4,388,302
Home equity line of credit 464,201 447,235 435,433 419,806 409,261
Installment loans 11,556 12,231 12,678 13,017 13,638
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,252,460 5,191,770 5,156,701 5,116,137 5,098,058
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 52,205 51,891 51,265 50,606 50,248
Net loans 5,200,255 5,139,879 5,105,436 5,065,531 5,047,810
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 40,707 39,718 38,129 37,178 33,782
Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,638 35,291 36,322 34,968 36,627
Other assets 114,315 107,514 106,894 108,681 108,656
          
Total assets $6,440,700 $6,349,024 $6,348,375$6,338,545 $6,238,744
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand $814,908 $795,508 $784,351 $793,306 $762,101
Interest-bearing checking 1,077,141 1,025,582 1,045,043 1,067,948 1,027,540
Savings accounts 1,069,564 1,063,763 1,082,489 1,094,968 1,086,534
Money market deposit accounts 457,389 455,488 467,087 478,872 465,049
Time deposits 2,138,415 2,140,932 2,111,344 2,061,576 2,049,759
Total deposits 5,557,417 5,481,273 5,490,314 5,496,670 5,390,983
          
Short-term borrowings 120,054 97,749 82,370 82,275 84,781
Operating lease liabilities 36,391 38,180 39,350 38,324 40,159
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,249 39,809 43,536 33,468 46,478
          
Total liabilities 5,754,111 5,657,011 5,655,570 5,650,737 5,562,401
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock 20,119 20,103 20,097 20,097 20,097
Surplus 260,333 259,980 259,490 259,182 258,874
Undivided profits 479,996 471,314 462,158 453,931 446,503
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 10,024 2,955 1,663 (132) (3,861)
Treasury stock at cost (83,883) (62,339) (50,603) (45,270) (45,270)
          
Total shareholders' equity 686,589 692,013 692,805 687,808 676,343
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,440,700 $6,349,024 $6,348,375$6,338,545 $6,238,744
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 18,029 18,554 18,851 19,020 19,020
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20259/30/20256/30/20253/31/202512/31/2024
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $1,990 $292 $684 $688 $343 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  14,584  14,568  14,048  14,795  14,671 
Installment  29  30  34  139  108 
Total nonperforming loans  16,603  14,890  14,766  15,622  15,122 
Other real estate owned  1,394  1,234  1,136  2,107  2,175 
Total nonperforming assets $17,997 $16,124 $15,902 $17,729 $17,297 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $- $- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  4,047  3,574  3,132  3,135  3,656 
Installment  22  13  12  3  22 
Total nonperforming loans  4,069  3,587  3,144  3,138  3,678 
Other real estate owned  -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets $4,069 $3,587 $3,144 $3,138 $3,678 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $1,990 $292 $684 $688 $343 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  18,631  18,142  17,180  17,930  18,327 
Installment  51  43  46  142  130 
Total nonperforming loans  20,672  18,477  17,910  18,760  18,800 
Other real estate owned  1,394  1,234  1,136  2,107  2,175 
Total nonperforming assets $22,066 $19,711 $19,046 $20,867 $20,975 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial $- $- $- $(3)$62 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (33) (194) (121) 41  (316)
Installment  (13) (2) 18  4  41 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $(46)$(196)$(103)$42 $(213)
       
Florida      
Commercial $- $- $- $(315)$314 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  - 
Installment  32  20  94  15  1 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $32 $20 $94 $(300)$315 
       
Total      
Commercial $- $- $- $(318)$376 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (33) (194) (121) 41  (316)
Installment  19  18  112  19  42 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(14)$(176)$(9)$(258)$102 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1) $20,672 $18,477 $17,910 $18,760 $18,800 
Total nonperforming assets (1)  22,066  19,711  19,046  20,867  20,975 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)  (14) (176) (9) (258) 102 
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  52,205  51,891  51,265  50,606  50,248 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.39% 0.36% 0.35% 0.37% 0.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34% 0.31% 0.30% 0.33% 0.34%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.99% 1.00% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99%
Coverage ratio (1)  252.5% 280.8% 286.2% 269.8% 267.3%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)  0.00% -0.01% 0.00% -0.02% 0.01%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/AN/AN/AN/A123.2x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
       


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $48,668  $3502.88% $88,125  $6803.09%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  226,934   1,4902.60   238,771   1,4182.36 
State and political subdivisions  15   06.71   23   06.35 
Corporate bonds  46,819   5364.58   50,025   3582.86 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  12,621   682.15   15,693   842.15 
Other  702   84.56   700   63.43 
             
Total securities available for sale  335,759   2,4522.92   393,337   2,5462.59 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  656,528   6,5803.98   504,458   6,1284.83 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  4,467   504.45   5,501   594.31 
             
Total held to maturity securities  4,467   504.45   5,501   594.31 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,601   1267.64   6,507   1529.34 
             
Commercial loans  309,833   4,2955.54   285,303   3,8695.42 
Residential mortgage loans  4,439,133   45,0244.06   4,388,567   42,4863.87 
Home equity lines of credit  455,713   7,3446.39   401,636   6,4226.36 
Installment loans  11,362   2237.78   13,741   2477.14 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,216,041   56,8864.36   5,089,247   53,0244.16 
             
Total interest earning assets  6,219,396  $66,0944.24   5,999,050  $61,9094.12 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (52,249)      (50,342)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  213,211       190,341     
             
             
Total assets $6,380,358      $6,139,049     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,035,796  $5010.19% $994,786  $3970.16%
Money market accounts  456,240   1,8101.57   469,784   2,0241.71 
Savings  1,063,516   7150.27   1,085,952   7190.26 
Time deposits  2,153,365   18,9933.50   2,000,563   19,6803.91 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,708,917   22,0191.86   4,551,085   22,8201.99 
Short-term borrowings  107,579   3401.25   84,136   1870.88 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,816,496  $22,3591.84   4,635,221  $23,0071.97 
             
Demand deposits  801,944       751,747     
Other liabilities  75,291       82,738     
Shareholders' equity  686,627       669,343     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,380,358      $6,139,049     
             
Net interest income   $43,735     $38,902  
             
Net interest spread    2.40%    2.15%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.82%    2.60%


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Year Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $66,529  2,1593.25% $105,729  3,2133.04%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  237,037  6,1692.60   247,466  5,7602.33 
State and political subdivisions  17  16.75   25  16.69 
Corporate bonds  34,745  1,2713.66   58,447  1,5572.66 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  13,772  2962.15   17,003  3682.17 
Other  699  304.29   698  131.86 
             
Total securities available for sale  352,799  9,9262.81   429,368  10,9122.54 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  645,154  27,9004.32   493,546  25,9465.26 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  4,845  2134.39   5,916  2544.29 
             
Total held to maturity securities  4,845  2134.39   5,916  2544.29 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,575  5318.08   6,389  6049.45 
             
Commercial loans  306,997  17,1465.59   280,566  15,1015.38 
Residential mortgage loans  4,405,426  174,9663.97   4,370,582  165,5333.79 
Home equity lines of credit  434,740  27,8236.40   374,841  23,9446.39 
Installment loans  12,174  9117.49   14,926  1,0226.85 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,159,337  220,8464.28   5,040,915  205,6004.08 
             
Total interest earning assets  6,168,710  259,4164.20   5,976,134  243,3164.07 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (51,303)      (49,648)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  206,732       188,748     
             
             
Total assets $6,324,139      $6,115,234     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,037,072  2,0780.20% $998,501  1,2360.12%
Money market accounts  465,077  7,9501.71   509,409  8,7481.72 
Savings  1,079,405  2,9230.27   1,128,190  2,8760.25 
Time deposits  2,104,815  76,5983.64   1,911,116  77,7264.07 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,686,369  89,5491.91   4,547,216  90,5861.99 
Short-term borrowings  89,816  8940.99   89,707  7910.88 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,776,185  90,4431.89   4,636,923  91,3771.97 
             
Demand deposits  783,521       738,816     
Other liabilities  76,094       82,398     
Shareholders' equity  688,339       657,097     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,324,139      $6,115,234     
             
Net interest income   168,973     151,939  
             
Net interest spread    2.31%    2.10%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.74%    2.54%
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION        
         
(dollars in thousands)        
(Unaudited)        
  12/31/20259/30/202512/31/2024    
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP) $686,589 $692,013 $676,343     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $686,036 $691,460 $675,790     
         
Shares outstanding  18,029  18,554  19,020     
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)  38.05  37.27  35.53     
Book value per share  38.08  37.30  35.56     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,440,700 $6,349,024 $6,238,744     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,440,147 $6,348,471 $6,238,191     
         
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.66% 10.90% 10.84%    
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.65% 10.89% 10.83%    
         
  Three months ended Year Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 12/31/20259/30/20256/30/202512/31/2024 12/31/202512/31/2024
         
Net interest income (GAAP)A$43,735 $43,119 $41,746 $38,902  $168,973 $151,939 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,430  4,689  4,852  4,409   18,945  19,834 
Less: Net gains on equity securities  -  -  -  -   -  1,383 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)C$48,165 $47,808 $46,598 $43,311  $187,918 $170,390 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)D$26,710 $26,242 $26,223 $28,165  $105,504 $105,727 
Less: Other real estate expense, netE 161  8  522  476   719  770 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)F$26,549 $26,234 $25,701 $27,689  $104,785 $104,957 
         
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)D/(A+B) 55.46% 54.89% 56.27% 65.03%  56.14% 61.55%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)F/C 55.12% 54.87% 55.15% 63.93%  55.76% 61.60%


