Capital Southwest Announces Hiring of Managing Director

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Mullins as its newest Managing Director.

“I am pleased to welcome Ryan to Capital Southwest and excited to have another experienced deal originator joining our team,” stated Josh Weinstein, Chief Investment Officer of Capital Southwest. “Ryan’s depth of direct lending experience coupled with his strong network will make a significant contribution to our investment team as we continue to source attractive lower middle market opportunities. I am confident that Ryan will contribute to the future success of our company.”

Mr. Mullins is a seasoned deal professional with over 15 years of experience, including more than 10 years in private credit. Prior to joining Capital Southwest, Mr. Mullins served as a Principal for Peak Rock Capital, Atalaya Capital Management and Elm Park Capital amongst other positions. Mr. Mullins received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Texas.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.9 billion in investments at fair value as of September 30, 2025. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $50 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, President and Chief Executive Officer

214-884-3829