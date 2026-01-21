Serving the Greater Philadelphia Area, TCN Worldwide Welcomes Vantage Commercial to Its Global Network

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, a leading international alliance of independent commercial real estate firms, today announced that Vantage Commercial has joined the organization as its newest member firm serving the Greater Philadelphia region.

Founded on a commitment to disciplined execution and trusted advisory, Vantage Commercial provides strategic, results-driven real estate solutions to investors, owners, occupiers, and developers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The firm offers an integrated platform encompassing investment sales and acquisitions, landlord and tenant representation, healthcare and multifamily advisory, property management, business brokerage, land sales and development, and valuation and advisory services.

“We are pleased to welcome Vantage Commercial to TCN Worldwide,” said Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. “Vantage has built a strong regional presence supported by a comprehensive service offering and a client-first advisory mindset. Their addition strengthens our coverage in the Greater Philadelphia market and enhances the collaborative opportunities available to our members and clients worldwide.”

“Joining TCN Worldwide represents a meaningful step forward for our firm and our clients,” said Leor Hemo, Founder, President & CEO of Vantage Commercial. “Our team has long focused on delivering thoughtful, execution-driven advice across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Becoming part of TCN Worldwide expands our ability to connect local expertise with global capital, relationships, and insight—allowing us to deliver even greater value on every engagement.”

About Vantage Commercial

Headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with offices in Philadelphia, Vantage Commercial delivers tailored commercial real estate solutions throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and Eastern Pennsylvania. The firm is known for its hands-on advisory approach, integrated brokerage and property management capabilities, and long-term focus on client outcomes. Learn more at www.vantageres.com

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

