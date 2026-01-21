A1 Auto Transport Maintains BBB A Rating After 25+ Years, Strengthening Consumer Trust in Vehicle Shipping

Aptos, CA , Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Auto Transport continues to hold an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reinforcing more than 25 years of reliable nationwide vehicle shipping for customers across the United States. The rating highlights the company’s focus on transparent communication, responsive customer support, and consistent coordination designed to strengthen consumer confidence in the auto transport process.

The BBB rating further reflects A1 Auto Transport’s ongoing drive to deliver clear communication, ethical business practices, and a reliability-first shipping process customers can count on. In a market where credibility and responsiveness matter, the company’s BBB profile signals consistency, accountability, and trust built over time.

A1 Auto Transport

“Our BBB A rating reflects how seriously A1 Auto Transport takes customer trust at every stage of the shipping process,” said a company spokesperson. “From the first quote to final delivery, A1 Auto Transport works to provide accurate expectations, responsive communication, and dependable transport options that fit real customer needs. This approach helps customers plan with confidence, avoid surprises, and ship with a full list of car shipping services built for different timelines and vehicle types.”

With more than 25 years of industry experience, the established vehicle shipping provider supports a wide range of customer needs. These services include standard car transport, reliable motorcycle transport, and specialty relocation for customers moving vehicles across state lines. The company also provides heavy equipment relocation services, giving customers access to broader solutions while maintaining the same service standards reflected in its BBB A rating.

To support customers beyond service selection, the company also helps simplify the planning process when shipping conditions change. Vehicle shipping demand can shift at any time in a given year, particularly during peak summer months when seasonal demand rises. The long-running shipping team helps customers plan ahead with clear pricing guidance, detailed quotes, and flexible scheduling that keeps shipments moving smoothly during high-volume auto transport periods. Separately, the company also draws on over 25 years of experience in heavy equipment relocation.

To help customers make informed decisions, the company offers an online cost and distance estimator for route-specific pricing guidance. The tool factors in distance, vehicle type, and transport method, helping customers budget, compare options, and plan ahead before scheduling pickup for auto transport services.

Once customers understand the cost factors and timeline expectations, the next step is selecting the delivery approach that best fits their schedule and location. Customers can also choose between terminal-to-terminal and door-to-door delivery options, depending on location, timing, and convenience. By offering multiple transport methods, the transport support team helps customers choose the right option for their auto transport needs, backed by a full list of car shipping services.

A1 Auto Transport continues to support both individual and commercial customers with transport solutions for classic vehicles, luxury cars, and specialty shipping needs that demand extra coordination and care. Alongside its BBB A rating and FMCSA registration, the company points to additional trust markers such as Inc. 500 recognition, which reflects strong business performance and growth, and VeriSign Secured protection, which helps safeguard customer information online. With AMSA affiliation reinforcing industry-aligned standards, A1 Auto Transport strengthens consumer trust and reinforces its standing as a dependable nationwide vehicle shipping provider.

To learn more about nationwide vehicle shipping solutions, visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

About A1 Auto Transport

A1 Auto Transport helps customers ship vehicles across the country without the confusion that often comes with logistics. The company keeps the process straightforward, from routing to delivery coordination. The result is transport that feels controlled, not chaotic.

###

Media Contact

A1 Auto Transport

Address: 9032 Soquel Drive #200, Aptos, CA 95003

Phone: 831-778-4529

Website: https://www.a1autotransport.com/

Attachment