Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces the Delivery of the M/V Buenaventura Express to Its New Owner

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the “Company”, “CCEC,” “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced the delivery of the M/V Buenaventura Express (142,411 DWT / 13,696 TEU, hybrid scrubber-fitted, eco container vessel, built 2023, Hyundai Samho Industries Co. Ltd, South Korea) to her new owners on January 19, 2026. We recognized a total book gain of $4.2 million from the sale and cash proceeds were used to pay down outstanding debt of $84.4 million and for general corporate purposes.

The divestment of this container vessel is consistent with the Company’s stated strategy to shift our strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including liquified natural gas (“LNG”) and emerging energy transition commodities. Since February 2024, CCEC has sold 14 container vessels, generating gross proceeds of approximately $814.3 million. The Company now retains only one 13,312 TEU container vessel in its fleet, which is on fixed employment through 2033, with options to extend up to 2039.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 14 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (“LNG/C”), one handy LCO2/multi-gas carrier and one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and three handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s ability to pursue growth opportunities and CCEC’s expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and charter rate expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 17, 2025. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

