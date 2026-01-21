BudgetGPT Launches AI-Native Budgeting App That Lets Users Chat Directly With Their Money

Lufkin, TX, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudgetGPT (budgetgpt.io) today launched its iOS app, delivering AI-powered personal finance that allows users to have natural conversations with their money. Built AI-native from the ground up—not bolted onto legacy systems—the platform has already answered more than 100,000 financial questions for over 1,000 beta users.

Person holding a phone with the BudgetGPT app open to the chat feature

Unlike traditional budgeting tools that focus on past spending, BudgetGPT looks ahead. Users can ask real-life questions in plain English—such as “Can I afford a trip to Mexico in March?” or “If I lose my job tomorrow, how long can my savings last?”—and receive tailored, actionable answers based on their actual income, spending patterns, and financial history.

BudgetGPT was founded by Taylor Kovar, CFP, and Zachary Branson, combining deep financial planning expertise with senior-level software engineering leadership.

Kovar is a seasoned wealth management professional with over a decade of experience leading 11 Financial. A five-time nationally recognized top financial advisor, he is also a professor of finance and co-author of The 5 Money Personalities, among other works.

Branson is a seasoned software engineer and engineering leader with over eight years of experience building and scaling consumer and enterprise applications. His background spans full-stack development, systems architecture, and leading teams focused on reliability, performance, and user-centric design.

“Most apps spit out generic advice,” said Kovar. “BudgetGPT digs into your real data. Ask how to free up cash for new tires—it scans your spending and points to cuts. Wonder if you're overpaying on auto insurance? It pulls local stats and guides you to better quotes. After years advising clients one-on-one, I built this to scale that personalized help to everyone.

Why BudgetGPT Stands Out

Truly conversational AI-native design — Built from the ground up with AI at the core, so you chat naturally with your full financial picture for insights no legacy app can match

Proactive future modeling — Answer "what if" questions instantly (e.g., job loss, big purchases) and get clear, personalized forecasts that prevent financial stress before it hits

Goal-driven action plans — Turn dreams like vacations, debt freedom, or emergency funds into step-by-step roadmaps tied directly to your real cash flow—not generic trackers

Expert-backed personalization — Powered by a CFP wealth manager and senior AI engineering talent, delivering advisor-level guidance at scale without the high fees

Early Traction & Feedback

Beta users report a shift from passive tracking to active coaching. “I’ve quit every other budgeting app after a few weeks,” said Sarah, a beta tester. “This one actually gives me a plan based on my paycheck—not just reports what I already spent. It’s been a game-changer for my long-term financial success.”

Financial advisors are also testing BudgetGPT as a client-support tool.

Funding & Growth

Building on strong beta traction, BudgetGPT is preparing a $5 million seed round to accelerate product development and expand its user base.

Availability

BudgetGPT is available now on iOS and at budgetgpt.io. The platform securely syncs with users’ bank accounts to deliver real-time insights without manual data entry. High-resolution app screenshots, founder photos, and product demos are available upon request.

About BudgetGPT

BudgetGPT is an AI-powered personal finance platform that transforms budgeting from a passive tracking exercise into an active conversation about a user’s financial future. Founded by Taylor Kovar, CFP—a wealth management leader and educator—and Zachary Branson, an experienced engineering manager, the company blends professional financial planning expertise with modern AI-driven software engineering to deliver personalized, actionable guidance. BudgetGPT is headquartered in Lufkin, Texas.

Press Inquiries

Kaitlyn Tillar

Kaitlyn@budgetgpt.com