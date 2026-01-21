Fast Hippo Media Closes 2025 With Over 300% Growth Following the Launch of Content Everywhere

Frisco, TX , Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Hippo Media, an AI-powered digital marketing agency specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), local SEO, and performance-driven growth strategies, announced today a historic close to 2025; reporting more than 300% year-over-year business growth, driven largely by the successful launch of its proprietary framework, Content Everywhere.

Content Everywhere was introduced in early 2025 as a response to the rapidly changing search landscape, one increasingly shaped by AI search engines, large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, voice search, and zero-click results. The framework redefined how brands create, structure, and distribute content by ensuring it is discoverable, answer-ready, and usable across every major digital touchpoint.





“2025 marked a turning point not just for Fast Hippo Media, but for the digital marketing industry as a whole,” said Oscar Fullmer, Co-Founder of Fast Hippo Media. “Content Everywhere was built to solve a very real problem: businesses were investing heavily in search, yet failing to show up where decisions are actually being made inside AI search, featured answers, local results, and conversational interfaces.”

Unlike traditional SEO strategies that focus solely on rankings, Content Everywhere was designed to optimize content for humans, search engines, and AI systems simultaneously. The framework integrates structured data, AEO-focused copy, local intent signals, and multi-format omnichannel distribution, enabling clients to surface across Google Search, Google Business Profiles, AI answers platforms such as ChatGPT, video platforms, social platforms, and emerging discovery channels.

Throughout 2025, Fast Hippo Media deployed Content Everywhere across multiple verticals, including home services, legal, e-commerce, professional services, and specialty retail, helping clients improve visibility, lead quality, and conversion efficiency while future-proofing their digital presence.

“What makes Content Everywhere different is that it’s not just content, it’s infrastructure,” said Yagnesh Darji, Search Technologist at Fast Hippo Media. “We built it to align with how modern search actually works: entities, answers, intent, and structured understanding. That’s why it scales so effectively across industries and locations.”

The results were immediate. In addition to record-setting client and revenue growth, Fast Hippo Media expanded its multi-office footprint and increased client retention. It solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating AI search and marketing transformation.

As 2026 begins, Fast Hippo Media plans to continue expanding its AEO offerings, continue Content Everywhere development with deeper AI integrations, and further invest in tools and education that help businesses stay ahead of search evolution.

“We’re no longer optimizing for keywords alone,” added Leilah Parks, Vice President of Sales at Fast Hippo Media. “We’re optimizing for answers, authority, and everywhere your customers are looking, whether they realize it or not.”

For more information, visit https://fasthippomedia.com/.



About Fast Hippo Media

Fast Hippo Media is a full-service, AI-powered digital marketing agency specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), SEO, local search, paid media, and performance-driven content strategies. Fast Hippo Media is the creator of the proprietary Content Everywhere platform. With a focus on measurable growth and future-ready marketing systems, Fast Hippo Media helps businesses win visibility, trust, and customers in an AI-first digital world.



