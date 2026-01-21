Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2025 common share distributions.

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2) ($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2) ($ per share)



Non Dividend Distribution

($ per share) Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend (2)

($ per share) 12/02/2024 12/31/2024 01/15/2025 $ 0.940000 $ 0.350157 $ 0.000002 $ 0.082772 $ 0.507071 $ 0.507071 $ 0.350155 03/14/2025 03/31/2025 04/15/2025 $ 0.940000 $ 0.350157 $ 0.000002 $ 0.082772 $ 0.507071 $ 0.507071 $ 0.350155 04/30/2025 05/14/2025 05/22/2025 $ 4.000000 $ 1.490026 $ 0.000006 $ 0.352223 $ 2.157751 $ 2.157751 $ 1.490020 06/04/2025 06/30/2025 7/15/2025 $ 1.040000 $ 0.387407 $ 0.000002 $ 0.091578 $ 0.561015 $ 0.561015 $ 0.387405 09/03/2025 09/30/2025 10/15/2025 $ 1.040000 $ 0.387407 $ 0.000002 $ 0.091578 $ 0.561015 $ 0.561015 $ 0.387405 $ 7.960000 $ 2.965154 $ 0.000014 $ 0.700923 $ 4.293923 $ 4.293923 $ 2.965140

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

(2) The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

