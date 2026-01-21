Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2025 Dividend Distribution

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2025 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend

Paid Date Gross

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Income Per

Share Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share Non-Dividend

Distribution

Per Share 1/6/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312 4/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312 7/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312 10/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312 TOTALS: $0.72000 $0.14752 $0.14752 $0.57248 100.00% 20.488% 20.488% 79.512%

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro.

