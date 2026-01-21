Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter of 2025 net income attributable to common shareholders of $44.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $102.8 million, or $2.23 per diluted share.

Live Oak’s performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024 included these notable items:

  • Strong loan production of $6.21 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $1.93 billion in 2025, with total assets growing by 16.9% to $15.13 billion
  • $96.3 million in capital was raised as a result of preferred stock offering in the third quarter of 2025
  • Revenue (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income1) increased 18.3% and noninterest expense1 increased 11.7%, which generated 28.9% growth in pre-provision net revenue2
  • Sale of Apiture, Inc. resulting in a pre-tax gain of $24.1 million which is included in equity method investments income (loss)
  • Provision expense for credit losses of $96.3 million remained relatively flat compared to 2024

“Live Oak Bank delivered solid performance in 2025, a year defined by the resilience of small businesses and a disciplined focus on our core mission,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “Our teams closed out the year with record loan growth across our small business and commercial lending teams, strong momentum in building low-cost deposits, and a dedicated approach to credit quality and stabilization. These results reflect our commitment to being America’s small business bank and position us for continued progress in 2026 and beyond.”

(1)  Certain immaterial prior-period amounts in the Statements of Income have been revised. Specifically, there was a decrease in the line item for net gains on sales of loans, which was fully offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, and travel expense. The changes were presentation only and had no impact on previously reported net income, total assets, total liabilities, or shareholders’ equity. Related efficiency and noninterest income to total revenue ratios have been revised accordingly.

(2)  See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

     
Year Over Year Highlights
     
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Increase (Decrease)
  2025   2024  Dollars Percent
Total revenue (1)$577,816  $488,557  $89,259 18%
Total noninterest expense 338,698   303,110   35,588 12 
Provision for credit losses 96,303   96,212   91  
Income before taxes 142,815   89,235   53,580 60 
Effective tax rate 26.0%  13.2% n/a n/a 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$102,823  $77,474  $25,349 33%
Diluted earnings per share 2.23   1.69   0.54 32 
Loan and lease production 6,209,639   5,155,244   1,054,395 20 
Total loans and leases 12,393,677   10,579,376   1,814,301 17 
Total assets 15,134,778   12,943,380   2,191,398 17 
Total deposits 13,688,659   11,760,494   1,928,165 16 

(1)  Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

       
Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Measures
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Increase (Decrease)  
 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 Dollars Percent 4Q 2024
Total revenue (1)$172,907  $142,330  $30,577  21% $125,022 
Total noninterest expense 89,153   83,516   5,637  7   78,212 
Provision for credit losses 21,845   22,242   (397) (2)  33,581 
Income before taxes 61,909   36,572   25,337  69   13,229 
Effective tax rate 25.5%  27.6% n/a n/a  25.6%
Net income attributable to common shareholders$44,116  $25,562  $18,554  73% $9,900 
Diluted earnings per share 0.95   0.55   0.40  73   0.22 
Loan and lease production 1,638,113   1,648,711   (10,598) (1)  1,421,118 

(1)  Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended 4Q 2025 Change vs.
 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2025 4Q 2024
Interest income          % %
Loans and fees on loans$218,852  $211,599  $204,513  $195,616  $194,821  3.4  12.3 
Investment securities, taxable 12,679   12,175   11,648   11,089   10,490  4.1  20.9 
Other interest earning assets 8,124   7,654   8,123   6,400   7,257  6.1  11.9 
Total interest income 239,655   231,428   224,284   213,105   212,568  3.6  12.7 
Interest expense             
Deposits 114,879   114,266   113,380   110,888   113,357  0.5  1.3 
Borrowings 1,656   1,677   1,683   1,685   1,737  (1.3) (4.7)
Total interest expense 116,535   115,943   115,063   112,573   115,094  0.5  1.3 
Net interest income 123,120   115,485   109,221   100,532   97,474  6.6  26.3 
Provision for credit losses 21,845   22,242   23,252   28,964   33,581  (1.8) (34.9)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 101,275   93,243   85,969   71,568   63,893  8.6  58.5 
Noninterest income             
Loan servicing revenue 9,227   8,812   8,565   8,298   8,524  4.7  8.2 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (3,932)  (4,360)  (3,057)  (4,728)  (2,326) 9.8  (69.0)
Net gains on sales of loans 12,313   17,099   17,570   15,438   15,311  (28.0) (19.6)
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,518   (350)  1,082   (1,034)  195  533.7  678.5 
Equity method investments income (loss) (1) 23,812   (1,470)  (2,716)  (2,239)  (2,739) 1,719.9  969.4 
Equity security investments gains (losses), net 4,691   18   1,004   20   12  25,961.1  38,991.7 
Lease income 2,196   2,179   3,103   2,573   2,456  0.8  (10.6)
Other noninterest income (38)  4,917   4,904   4,043   6,115  (100.8) (100.6)
Total noninterest income 49,787   26,845   30,455   22,371   27,548  85.5  80.7 
Noninterest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits 47,988   49,910   46,008   45,529   42,870  (3.9) 11.9 
Travel expense 1,715   1,618   1,634   2,064   1,927  6.0  (11.0)
Professional services expense 2,855   1,999   2,874   3,024   2,797  42.8  2.1 
Advertising and marketing expense 2,298   1,839   4,420   3,665   1,979  25.0  16.1 
Occupancy expense 2,317   2,339   2,369   2,737   2,558  (0.9) (9.4)
Technology expense 13,397   10,234   10,066   9,251   9,406  30.9  42.4 
Equipment expense 3,677   3,320   3,685   3,745   3,769  10.8  (2.4)
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,917   4,777   4,190   4,585   4,812  2.9  2.2 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 129   336   270      1,172  (61.6) (89.0)
FDIC insurance 3,933   3,643   3,545   3,551   3,053  8.0  28.8 
Other expense 5,927   3,501   6,161   2,656   3,869  69.3  53.2 
Total noninterest expense 89,153   83,516   85,222   80,807   78,212  6.7  14.0 
Income before taxes 61,909   36,572   31,202   13,132   13,229  69.3  368.0 
Income tax expense 15,787   10,106   7,815   3,464   3,386  56.2  366.2 
Net income 46,122   26,466   23,387   9,668   9,843  74.3  368.6 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 88   50   41   49   57  76.0  54.4 
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 46,210   26,516   23,428   9,717   9,900  74.3  366.8 
Preferred stock dividends 2,094   954           119.5  100.0 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$44,116  $25,562  $23,428  $9,717  $9,900  72.6  345.6 
Earnings per share             
Basic$0.96  $0.56  $0.51  $0.21  $0.22  71.4  336.4 
Diluted$0.95  $0.55  $0.51  $0.21  $0.22  72.7  331.8 
Weighted average shares outstanding             
Basic 45,906,268   45,780,794   45,634,741   45,377,965   45,224,470     
Diluted 46,298,408   46,216,958   45,795,608   45,754,499   46,157,979     

(1)  Includes a $24.1 million pre-tax gain on sale of Apiture, Inc.

    
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 As of the quarter ended 4Q 2025 Change vs.
 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2025 4Q 2024
Assets          % %
Cash and due from banks$864,904  $892,445  $662,755  $744,263  $608,800  (3.1) 42.1 
Certificate of deposit with other banks 250   250   250   250   250     
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,427,401   1,373,219   1,325,206   1,312,680   1,248,203  3.9  14.4 
Loans held for sale 420,055   360,693   350,791   367,955   346,002  16.5  21.4 
Loans and leases held for investment (1) 11,973,622   11,554,818   11,014,055   10,693,911   10,233,374  3.6  17.0 
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (192,264)  (185,700)  (182,231)  (190,184)  (167,516) (3.5) (14.8)
Net loans and leases 11,781,358   11,369,118   10,831,824   10,503,727   10,065,858  3.6  17.0 
Premises and equipment, net 240,203   241,140   246,493   259,113   264,059  (0.4) (9.0)
Foreclosed assets 8,208   11,024   6,318   2,108   1,944  (25.5) 322.2 
Servicing assets 63,155   62,491   60,359   56,911   56,144  1.1  12.5 
Other assets 329,244   355,522   347,212   348,697   352,120  (7.4) (6.5)
Total assets$15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380  3.2  16.9 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity             
Liabilities             
Deposits:             
Noninterest-bearing$515,051  $494,019  $393,393  $386,108  $318,890  4.3  61.5 
Interest-bearing 13,173,608   12,796,704   12,201,397   12,009,837   11,441,604  2.9  15.1 
Total deposits 13,688,659   13,290,723   12,594,790   12,395,945   11,760,494  3.0  16.4 
Borrowings 102,404   105,045   107,659   110,247   112,820  (2.5) (9.2)
Other liabilities 89,609   67,585   61,494   58,065   66,570  32.6  34.6 
Total liabilities 13,880,672   13,463,353   12,763,943   12,564,257   11,939,884  3.1  16.3 
Shareholders’ equity             
Preferred stock 96,266   96,266             100.0 
Class A common stock (voting) 388,389   383,288   377,953   370,513   365,607  1.3  6.2 
Class B common stock (non-voting)                  
Retained earnings 809,885   770,820   746,450   724,215   715,767  5.1  13.1 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,672)  (52,151)  (61,514)  (67,698)  (82,344) 14.3  45.7 
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,249,868   1,198,223   1,062,889   1,027,030   999,030  4.3  25.1 
Non-controlling interest 4,238   4,326   4,376   4,417   4,466  (2.0) (5.1)
Total shareholders’ equity 1,254,106   1,202,549   1,067,265   1,031,447   1,003,496  4.3  25.0 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380  3.2  16.9 

(1)  Includes $260.6 million, $280.3 million, $303.8 million, $316.8 million and $328.7 million of loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

  
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest income   
Loans and fees on loans$830,580  $744,841 
Investment securities, taxable 47,591   38,413 
Other interest earning assets 30,301   29,118 
Total interest income 908,472   812,372 
Interest expense   
Deposits 453,413   430,887 
Borrowings 6,701   5,580 
Total interest expense 460,114   436,467 
Net interest income 448,358   375,905 
Provision for credit losses 96,303   96,212 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 352,055   279,693 
Noninterest income   
Loan servicing revenue 34,902   31,535 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (16,077)  (12,155)
Net gains on sales of loans 62,420   49,770 
Net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,216   2,403 
Equity method investments income (loss) (1) 17,387   (10,921)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net 5,733   553 
Lease income 10,051   9,756 
Management fee income    7,658 
Other noninterest income 13,826   34,053 
Total noninterest income 129,458   112,652 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 189,435   174,707 
Travel expense 7,031   7,170 
Professional services expense 10,752   11,023 
Advertising and marketing expense 12,222   11,148 
Occupancy expense 9,762   10,000 
Technology expense 42,948   34,206 
Equipment expense 14,427   13,826 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 18,469   17,254 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 735   530 
FDIC insurance 14,672   10,835 
Other expense 18,245   12,411 
Total noninterest expense 338,698   303,110 
Income before taxes 142,815   89,235 
Income tax expense 37,172   11,818 
Net income 105,643   77,417 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 228   57 
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 105,871   77,474 
Preferred stock dividends 3,048    
Net income attributable to common shareholders$102,823  $77,474 
Earnings per share   
Basic$2.25  $1.72 
Diluted$2.23  $1.69 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 45,701,364   45,009,567 
Diluted 46,042,790   45,820,321 

(1) Includes a $24.1 million pre-tax gain on sale of Apiture, Inc.

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 As of and for the three months ended
 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024
Income Statement Data         
Net income attributable to common shareholders$44,116  $25,562  $23,428  $9,717  $9,900 
Per Common Share         
Net income, diluted$0.95  $0.55  $0.51  $0.21  $0.22 
Dividends declared - common 0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value per common share 25.06   24.03   23.36   22.62   22.12 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 24.97   23.96   23.29   22.55   22.05 
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.19%  0.72%  0.68%  0.30%  0.31%
Return on average common equity (annualized) 15.25   9.32   8.85   3.78   3.85 
Net interest margin 3.38   3.33   3.28   3.20   3.15 
Efficiency ratio (1) 51.56   58.68   61.01   65.75   62.56 
Noninterest income to total revenue 28.79   18.86   21.80   18.20   22.03 
Selected Loan Metrics         
Loans and leases originated$1,638,113  $1,648,711  $1,526,592  $1,396,223  $1,421,118 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,599,724   5,563,363   5,321,284   4,949,962   4,715,895 
Asset Quality Ratios         
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.64%  1.65%  1.70%  1.83%  1.69%
Net charge-offs (3)$13,739  $16,816  $31,445  $6,774  $33,566 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.48%  0.61%  1.19%  0.27%  1.39%
          
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)         
Unguaranteed$101,371  $76,887  $59,555  $99,907  $81,412 
Guaranteed 399,786   379,381   336,777   322,993   222,885 
Total 501,157   456,268   396,332   422,900   304,297 
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.87%  0.68%  0.56%  0.96%  0.82%
          
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)         
Unguaranteed$7,715  $6,775  $8,873  $9,938  $9,115 
Guaranteed 53,887   54,887   60,453   58,100   54,873 
Total 61,602   61,662   69,326   68,038   63,988 
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4) 2.96%  2.42%  2.92%  3.14%  2.77%
          
Capital Ratios         
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.53%  10.51%  10.67%  10.67%  11.04%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.48   8.57   7.90   8.03   8.21 

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1)  See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)  Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3)  Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4)  Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

    
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Interest-earning balances in other banks$803,095  $8,124 4.01% $701,059  $7,654 4.33%
Investment securities 1,465,824   12,679 3.43   1,418,810   12,175 3.40 
Loans held for sale 420,809   8,240 7.77   396,084   8,103 8.12 
Loans and leases held for investment (1) 11,777,219   210,612 7.09   11,249,234   203,496 7.18 
Total interest-earning assets 14,466,947   239,655 6.57   13,765,187   231,428 6.67 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (186,252)      (182,001)    
Noninterest-earning assets 546,969       530,529     
Total assets$14,827,664      $14,113,715     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking$413,433  $4,191 4.02% $366,699  $4,082 4.42%
Savings 6,833,148   57,668 3.35   6,608,380   58,657 3.52 
Money market accounts 145,668   132 0.36   131,756   84 0.25 
Certificates of deposit 5,498,643   52,888 3.82   5,272,818   51,443 3.87 
Total deposits 12,890,892   114,879 3.54   12,379,653   114,266 3.66 
Borrowings 104,219   1,656 6.30   106,744   1,677 6.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,995,111   116,535 3.56   12,486,397   115,943 3.68 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 492,501       401,916     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 82,684       63,133     
Shareholders' equity 1,253,043       1,157,893     
Non-controlling interest 4,325       4,376     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$14,827,664      $14,113,715     
Net interest income and interest rate spread  $123,120 3.01%   $115,485 2.99%
Net interest margin    3.38      3.33 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    111.33%     110.24%

(1)  Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.    

    
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 As of and for the three months ended For the year ended
 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024  2025  2024
Total shareholders’ equity$1,254,106  $1,202,549  $1,067,265  $1,031,447  $1,003,496     
Less:             
Preferred stock 96,266   96,266              
Non-controlling interest 4,238   4,326              
Total common shareholders' equity$1,153,602  $1,101,957  $1,067,265  $1,031,447  $1,003,496     
Less:             
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797     
Other intangible assets 2,165   1,453   1,491   1,529   1,568     
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)$1,149,640  $1,098,707  $1,063,977  $1,028,121  $1,000,131     
Shares outstanding (c) 46,032,402   45,855,739   45,686,081   45,589,633   45,359,425     
Total assets$15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380     
Less:             
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797     
Other intangible assets 2,165   1,453   1,491   1,529   1,568     
Tangible assets (b)$15,130,816  $14,662,652  $13,827,920  $13,592,378  $12,940,015     
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.60%  7.49%  7.69%  7.56%  7.73%    
Tangible book value per share (a/c)$24.97  $23.96  $23.29  $22.55  $22.05     
Efficiency ratio:             
Noninterest expense (d)$89,153  $83,516  $85,222  $80,807  $78,212  $338,698 $303,110
Net interest income 123,120   115,485   109,221   100,532   97,474   448,358  375,905
Noninterest income 49,787   26,845   30,455   22,371   27,548   129,458  112,652
Total revenue (e)$172,907  $142,330  $139,676  $122,903  $125,022  $577,816 $488,557
Efficiency ratio (d/e) 51.56%  58.68%  61.01%  65.75%  62.56%    
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)$83,754  $58,814  $54,454  $42,096  $46,810  $239,118 $185,447
                          

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


