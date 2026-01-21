Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Eagle reported a net income of $7.6 million or $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of $67.5 million or $(2.22) per share for the third quarter. The $75.1 million improvement from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $97.7 million decrease in provision expense, offset by a $14.3 million reduction in the tax benefit. In the quarter, net interest income increased by $0.1 million, noninterest income increased by $9.7 million, and noninterest expenses increased by $17.9 million.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the fourth quarter was $20.7 million compared to $28.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a $17.9 million increase in noninterest expense, which was driven by higher costs associated with the disposition of certain loans held for sale ("HFS") and valuation adjustment on the remaining HFS portfolio.

"The quarter marked a return to profitability, supported by a lower provision expense as we continued to execute on credit risk reduction actions," said Susan G. Riel, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are encouraged by our early progress and remain focused on our efforts to improve results. We will remain disciplined in executing on asset disposition strategies that are reducing exposures and improving overall credit quality."

Ms. Riel added, “Building on the funding progress made in 2025, we will remain committed to improving our funding mix in 2026 to drive stronger pre-provision net revenue and improved returns. We are repositioning the balance sheet for more durable performance — reducing concentrations to commercial real estate and construction loans, improving criticized and classified trends, and continuing to decrease held-for-sale exposure through planned first-quarter dispositions that lower mark-to-market sensitivity.”

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 2, 2026.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share.
  • Total C&I loans (including owner-occupied) increased $301.0 million or 10.95%, and average C&I deposits increased $367.0 million, or 22.30% from the previous quarter.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.19% at quarter-end; up from 2.14% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 12.89% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.36% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased by $24.4 million to $108.9 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 1.04% of total assets, compared to $133.3 million, representing 1.23% of total loans as of September 30, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $26.1 million. Reductions of $50.5 million reflected underlying collateral liquidations, disposition of other real estate owned ("OREO") and sales of loans.
  • Substandard and special mention loans totaled $783.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $958.5 million in the prior quarter.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 0.67% compared to 7.36% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.38% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.43% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by a mix shift between loans and cash, partially offset by improved time deposit cost from reduced brokered time deposit usage.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.87%, 10.87%, and 13.83%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $6.9 billion, representing 75.3% of deposits, compared to $7.2 billion, or 75.6% in the prior quarter.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.7 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 199%

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was relatively flat at $68.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $68.2 million for the prior quarter. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates and declining average balances.
  • Provision for credit losses was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $113.2 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower charge-offs compared to prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $12.3 million, a decrease from $140.8 million in the prior quarter. The provision related to the reserve for unfunded commitments was $203 thousand, compared to a reversal of $38 thousand in the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by losses in the third quarter that did not reoccur in the fourth quarter, and an increase in other income as a result of SBIC investments and gains on sale of OREO during the quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was $59.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.9 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the linked quarter was primarily due to $6.3 million in higher costs associated with the disposition of certain HFS loans and $8.4 million in valuation adjustment on the remaining HFS portfolio.
  • Income tax benefit was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $19.9 million benefit for the prior quarter. The Company had income tax benefit, despite a profitable fourth quarter, primarily due to tax credit purchase and tax equity investments during the quarter that generated $3.6 million in tax benefits.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $7.4 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.
  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $0.3 billion, or 4%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered time deposit accounts and noninterest bearing deposits. Deposits increased $2.5 million compared to December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 2.19% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2025, compared to 2.14% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 12.89% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.36% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $12.3 million for the quarter compared to $140.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets were $108.9 million at December 31, 2025.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.04% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.23% at the prior quarter-end. At December 31, 2025, OREO consisted of three properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.1 million.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $49.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $29.1 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion at December 31, 2025, up 1.6% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $17.8 million was primarily due to quarterly income that increased capital.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 were $37.59 and $37.59, an increase of 1.6% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, February 5, 2026: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, financial condition, asset quality or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the economic effects of an extended government shutdown; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate, monetary and fiscal policy; inflation levels; competitive factors; our ability to access cost-effective funding) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures, credit losses or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2025   2025   2024 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$119,744  $123,704  $132,943 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 10,083   10,527   12,307 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 19,699   15,872   23,167 
Total interest income 149,526   150,103   168,417 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 79,147   79,385   83,002 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 52   202   294 
Interest on other short-term borrowings    332   9,530 
Interest on long-term borrowings 2,024   2,025   4,797 
Total interest expense 81,223   81,944   97,623 
Net Interest Income 68,303   68,159   70,794 
Provision for Credit Losses 15,468   113,215   12,132 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments 203   (38)  (1,598)
Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 52,632   (45,018)  60,260 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,840   1,773   1,744 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans (1,137)  (3,550)   
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 9   (1,982)  4 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 5,636   5,293   742 
Other income 5,844   961   1,577 
Total noninterest income 12,192   2,495   4,067 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 22,661   21,290   22,597 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,861   2,944   2,635 
Marketing and advertising 1,185   1,316   1,340 
Data processing 4,353   3,950   3,870 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 3,100   2,396   641 
FDIC insurance 7,709   6,665   9,281 
Other expenses 17,968   3,336   4,168 
Total noninterest expense 59,837   41,897   44,532 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 4,987   (84,420)  19,795 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2,574)  (16,907)  4,505 
Net Income (Loss)$7,561  $(67,513) $15,290 
      
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share     
Basic$0.25  $(2.22) $0.51 
Diluted$0.25  $(2.22) $0.50 

        

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2025   2025   2024 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$11,692  $9,395  $14,463 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 684,001   841,372   619,017 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,055,146, $1,161,644, and $1,408,935 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $22, respectively) 976,770   1,073,412   1,267,404 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,030, $1,199, and $1,306 respectively (fair value of $774,947, $786,662, and $820,382 respectively) 854,780   872,418   938,647 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,327   28,306   51,763 
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 90,650   136,506    
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 7,280,459   7,304,679   7,934,888 
Less: allowance for credit losses (159,604)  (156,228)  (114,390)
Loans held for investment, net of allowance 7,120,855   7,148,451   7,820,498 
Premises and equipment, net 12,800   10,503   7,694 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,451   29,791   18,494 
Deferred income taxes 132,330   77,362   91,472 
Bank-owned life insurance 335,177   330,426   115,806 
Other real estate owned 2,059   14,684   2,743 
Other assets 219,311   242,876   181,491 
Total Assets$10,497,203  $10,815,502  $11,129,508 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,433,952  $1,577,197  $1,544,403 
Interest-bearing transaction 1,038,154   932,500   1,211,791 
Savings and money market 3,624,813   3,702,579   3,599,221 
Time deposits 3,036,687   3,251,283   2,775,663 
Total deposits 9,133,606   9,463,559   9,131,078 
Customer repurchase agreements    13,725   33,157 
Other short-term borrowings       490,000 
Long-term borrowings 76,428   76,346   76,108 
Operating lease liabilities 35,256   36,278   23,815 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 5,090   4,886   3,463 
Other liabilities 105,540   97,232   145,826 
Total Liabilities 9,355,920   9,692,026   9,903,447 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,359,632, 30,366,555, and 30,202,003 respectively 300   300   298 
Additional paid-in capital 391,204   389,305   384,932 
Retained earnings 838,938   831,685   982,304 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,159)  (97,814)  (141,473)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,141,283   1,123,476   1,226,061 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$10,497,203  $10,815,502  $11,129,508 


Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2025   2025   2024 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,338,48618% $1,217,90817% $1,183,62815%
Income producing - commercial real estate 3,350,71845%  3,453,03347% $4,064,84651%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,657,96323%  1,494,71120% $1,269,66916%
Real estate mortgage - residential 37,1001%  44,6841% $50,5351%
Construction - commercial and residential 795,40011%  1,010,36714% $1,210,76315%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 52,6291%  33,378% $103,2591%
Home equity 47,4481%  49,3331% $51,1301%
Other consumer 715%  1,265% $1,058%
Total loans$7,280,459100% $7,304,679100% $7,934,888100%



 Three Months Ended or As Of
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
 202520252024
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming loans$106,834 $118,647 $208,706
Other real estate owned 2,059  14,684  2,743
Nonperforming assets$108,893 $133,331 $211,449
Net charge-offs$12,259 $140,814 $9,535
Special mention$268,881 $423,685 $244,807
Substandard$514,497 $534,789 $426,366


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,997,019  $19,770 3.93% $1,449,871  $15,974 4.37%
Loans held for sale(1) 135,981   1,626 4.74%  19,441   389 7.94%
Loans(1) (2) 7,338,320   118,118 6.39%  7,648,459   123,315 6.40%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,050,620   5,501 2.08%  1,134,993   5,866 2.05%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 867,222   4,582 2.10%  884,779   4,661 2.09%
Total interest earning assets 11,389,162   149,597 5.21%  11,137,543   150,205 5.35%
            
Noninterest earning assets 733,464       658,014     
Less: allowance for credit losses (157,925)      (198,158)    
Total noninterest earning assets 575,539       459,856     
Total Assets$11,964,701      $11,597,399     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,574,757  $11,055 2.79% $1,391,316  $10,824 3.09%
Savings and money market 3,931,453   33,040 3.33%  3,576,595   30,875 3.42%
Time deposits 3,163,520   35,052 4.40%  3,312,333   37,686 4.51%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,669,730   79,147 3.62%  8,280,244   79,385 3.80%
Customer repurchase agreements 6,656   533.16%  25,557   2023.14%
Derivative collateral liability 6,200   70 4.48%  9,225   102 4.39%
Other short-term borrowings    %  29,350   332 4.49%
Long-term borrowings 76,400   2,024 10.51%  76,318   2,025 10.52%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,758,986   81,294 3.68%  8,420,694   82,046 3.87%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,920,522       1,882,971     
Other liabilities 144,680       111,586     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,065,202       1,994,557     
Shareholders' equity 1,140,513       1,182,148     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$11,964,701      $11,597,399     
Net interest income  $68,303     $68,159  
Net interest spread    1.53%     1.48%
Net interest margin    2.38%     2.43%
Cost of funds    3.02%     3.16%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.9 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

  

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,997,019  $19,770 3.93% $1,961,275  $23,167 4.70%
Loans held for sale(1) 135,981   1,626 4.74%      %
Loans(1) (2) 7,338,320   118,118 6.39%  7,971,907   132,943 6.63%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,050,620   5,501 2.08%  1,417,958   7,142 2.00%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 867,222   4,582 2.10%  952,800   5,165 2.16%
Total interest earning assets 11,389,162   149,597 5.21%  12,303,940   168,417 5.45%
            
Noninterest earning assets 733,464       386,014     
Less: allowance for credit losses (157,925)      (114,232)    
Total noninterest earning assets 575,539       271,782     
Total Assets$11,964,701      $12,575,722     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,574,757  $11,055 2.79% $1,674,997  $13,048 3.10%
Savings and money market 3,931,453   33,040 3.33%  3,648,502   35,262 3.84%
Time deposits 3,163,520   35,052 4.40%  2,804,870   34,692 4.92%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,669,730   79,147 3.62%  8,128,369   83,002 4.06%
Customer repurchase agreements 6,656   533.16%  38,750   294 3.02%
Derivative collateral liability 6,200   70 4.48%      %
Other short-term borrowings     %  1,003,587   12,296 4.87%
Long-term borrowings 76,400   2,024 10.51%  75,939   2,031 10.64%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,758,986   81,294 3.68%  9,246,645   97,623 4.20%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,920,522       1,928,094     
Other liabilities 144,680       170,411     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,065,202       2,098,505     
Shareholders' equity 1,140,513       1,230,573     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$11,964,701      $12,575,723     
Net interest income  $68,303     $70,794  
Net interest spread    1.53%     1.25%
Net interest margin    2.38%     2.29%
Cost of funds    3.02%     3.48%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.9 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Income Statements:               
Total interest income$149,526  $150,103  $151,443  $153,878  $168,417  $173,813  $169,731  $175,602 
Total interest expense 81,223   81,944   83,667   88,229   97,623   101,970   98,378   100,904 
Net interest income 68,303   68,159   67,776   65,649   70,794   71,843   71,353   74,698 
Provision for credit losses 15,468   113,215   138,159   26,255   12,132   10,094   8,959   35,175 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments 203   (38)  1,759   (297)  (1,598)  (1,593)  608   456 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 52,632   (45,018)  (72,142)  39,691   60,260   63,342   61,786   39,067 
Noninterest income before investment gain 12,183   4,477   8,268   8,203   4,063   6,948   5,329   3,585 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 9   (1,982)  (1,854)  4   4   3   3   4 
Total noninterest income 12,192   2,495   6,414   8,207   4,067   6,951   5,332   3,589 
Salaries and employee benefits 22,661   21,290   21,940   21,968   22,597   21,675   21,770   21,726 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,861   2,944   3,019   3,203   2,635   2,794   2,894   3,059 
Marketing and advertising 1,185   1,316   1,144   1,371   1,340   1,588   1,662   859 
Goodwill impairment                   104,168    
Other expenses 33,130   16,347   17,367   18,909   17,960   17,557   15,997   14,353 
Total noninterest expense 59,837   41,897   43,470   45,451   44,532   43,614   146,491   39,997 
Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,987   (84,420)  (109,198)  2,447   19,795   26,679   (79,373)  2,659 
Income tax expense (2,574)  (16,907)  (39,423)  772   4,505   4,864   4,429   2,997 
Net income (loss) 7,561   (67,513)  (69,775)  1,675   15,290   21,815   (83,802)  (338)
Per Share Data:               
Earnings (loss) per weighted average common share, basic$0.25  $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.51  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01)
Earnings (loss) per weighted average common share, diluted$0.25  $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.50  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,368,432   30,367,997   30,373,167   30,275,001   30,199,433   30,173,852   30,185,609   30,068,173 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,584,374   30,367,997   30,510,847   30,404,262   30,321,644   30,241,699   30,185,609   30,068,173 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,359,632   30,366,555   30,364,983   30,368,843   30,202,003   30,173,200   30,180,482   30,185,732 
Book value per common share at period end$37.59  $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.60  $40.61  $38.75  $41.72 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)$37.59  $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.59  $40.61  $38.74  $38.26 
Dividend per common share$0.010  $0.010  $0.165  $0.165  $  $0.17  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets 0.25% (2.31)% (2.33)%  0.06%  0.48%  0.70% (2.73)% (0.01)%
Return on average common equity 2.63% (22.66)% (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (26.67)% (0.11)%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 2.63% (22.66)% (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (28.96)% (0.11)%
Net interest margin 2.38%  2.43%  2.37%  2.28%  2.29%  2.37%  2.40%  2.43%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 74.3%  59.3%  58.6%  61.5%  59.5%  55.4%  191.0%  51.1%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 2.19%  2.14%  2.38%  1.63%  1.44%  1.40%  1.33%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 149.39%  131.67%  81.17%  64.59%  54.81%  83.25%  110.06%  108.76%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.04%  1.23%  2.16%  1.79%  1.90%  1.22%  0.88%  0.79%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3) 0.67%  7.36%  4.22%  0.57%  0.48%  0.26%  0.11%  1.07%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.17%  10.40%  10.63%  11.11%  10.74%  10.77%  10.58%  10.26%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.09%  14.83%  15.27%  15.86%  15.86%  15.51%  15.07%  14.87%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.83%  13.58%  14.01%  14.61%  14.63%  14.30%  13.92%  13.80%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 10.87%  10.39%  11.18%  11.00%  11.02%  10.86%  10.35%  10.03%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$11,964,701  $11,597,399  $11,989,095  $12,118,190  $12,575,722  $12,360,899  $12,361,500  $12,784,470 
Total earning assets$11,389,162  $11,137,543  $11,487,006  $11,640,162  $12,303,940  $12,072,891  $11,953,446  $12,365,497 
Total loans(3)$7,338,320  $7,648,459  $7,942,333  $7,933,695  $7,971,907  $8,026,524  $8,003,206  $7,988,941 
Total deposits$10,590,252  $10,163,215  $10,226,095  $9,883,233  $10,056,463  $9,344,414  $9,225,266  $9,501,661 
Total borrowings$83,056  $131,225  $355,914  $794,940  $1,118,276  $1,654,736  $1,721,283  $1,832,947 
Total shareholders' equity$1,140,513  $1,182,148  $1,252,252  $1,242,805  $1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,263,627  $1,289,656 


(1)A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)Excludes loans held for sale.


GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
 202520252024
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,141,283  $1,123,476  $1,226,061 
Less: Intangible assets       (16)
Tangible common equity$1,141,283  $1,123,476  $1,226,045 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$10,497,203  $10,815,502  $11,129,508 
Less: Intangible assets       (16)
Tangible assets$10,497,203  $10,815,502  $11,129,492 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 10.87%  10.39%  11.02%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$37.59  $37.00  $40.60 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$  $  $(0.01)
Tangible book value per common share$37.59  $37.00  $40.59 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,359,632   30,366,555   30,202,003 


Average tangible common equity     
Average common shareholders' equity$1,140,513  $1,182,148  $1,230,573 
Less: Average intangible assets       (19)
Average tangible common equity$1,140,513  $1,182,148  $1,230,554 
      
Return on average tangible common equity     
Net (loss) income$7,561  $(67,513) $15,290 
Return on average tangible common equity 2.63% (22.66)        %  4.94%
      
Efficiency ratio     
Net interest income$68,303  $68,159  $70,794 
Noninterest income 12,192   2,495   4,067 
Operating revenue$80,495  $70,654  $74,861 
Noninterest expense$59,837  $41,897  $44,532 
      
Efficiency ratio 74.34%  59.30%  59.49%
      
Pre-provision net revenue     
Net interest income$68,303  $68,159  $70,794 
Noninterest income 12,192   2,495   4,067 
Less: Noninterest expense (59,837)  (41,897)  (44,532)
Pre-provision net revenue$20,658  $28,757  $30,329 


Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

_____________________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.2
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total office loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

 
