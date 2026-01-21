Astrotech Subsidiary 1st Detect Appoints Industry Veteran David Spada as Director of Global Sales to Expand Global Reach of TRACER 1000™

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) today announced that its subsidiary, 1st Detect Corporation (“1st Detect”), has appointed industry veteran, David Spada, as Director of Global Sales. This strategic hire strengthens 1st Detect's commercial leadership as the company scales deployment of its TRACER 1000™ mass spectrometry-based explosives and narcotics trace detector across international security markets.

Mr. Spada brings over a decade of specialized trace detection experience to the 1st Detect team. Throughout his career at Implant Sciences, Morpho Detection, and Rapiscan Systems, Mr. Spada has held positions of increasing responsibility in product management, strategy, and business development. He was instrumental in commercializing several of the industry’s highest-grossing global trace detectors and was previously accountable for trace detection sales revenue and strategy for the Americas, while supporting broader global sales initiatives.

“David brings extensive industry experience and market knowledge to the 1st Detect team, having been at the forefront of new technology adoption throughout his career,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and CEO of Astrotech and 1st Detect. “Trace detection based on mass spectrometry technology has matured into a proven capability, and we believe we have a strong solution with our TRACER 1000 ETD. I look forward to working alongside David to establish our technology as the new standard in security screening.”

The TRACER 1000 uses mass spectrometry to deliver laboratory-grade trace detection in field-deployable systems. By providing accurate molecular identification of threat substances, the technology helps security teams reduce false alarms and strengthen screening checkpoints—an important capability as global security agencies look to modernize their technology.

“1st Detect has a disruptive technology with the TRACER 1000,” said Mr. Spada. “I look forward to ushering in a new era of trace detection based on high performance mass spectrometry and helping to increase shareholder value.”

About 1st Detect

Based in Austin, Texas, 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for security and detection markets. A subsidiary of Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC), the company’s TRACER 1000 ETD® and TRACER 1000 NTD™ systems deliver laboratory-grade performance in portable designs built for real-world environments. For more information, visit www.1stdetect.com.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) is an instrumentation company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of agriculture products.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental GC-MS for on-site testing of air, water and soil.





Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

