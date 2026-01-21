Raymond James Financial Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Quarterly Earnings Schedule

St. Petersburg, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2026. Financial results will be released at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, and the live conference call will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, on the following dates:

Fiscal First Quarter of 2026: January 28, 2026

Fiscal Second Quarter of 2026: April 22, 2026

Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026: July 22, 2026

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026: October 28, 2026

The press release, webcast, presentation materials and conference call dial-in number will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after each event and remain available for 30 days.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.77 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.