LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lakeland Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Lakeland Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lakeland (LAKE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Lakeland stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LAKE) on behalf of Lakeland stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lakeland has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On December 9, 2025, the Company reported third quarter earnings, including “net sales of $47.6 million for Q3 2026, with adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, at $200,000—a decrease of $4.5 million or 95% compared with the prior year period.” Further, “net loss was $16 million or ($1.64) per basic and diluted share versus net income of $100,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.”



During Lakeland’s third-quarter earnings call, the Company’s CEO, James Jenkins, attributed results in part to “delays in certification.” Jenkins further revealed “we knew that, that certification was coming in March of '26.”



On this news, Lakeland’s stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, to close at $9.16 per share on December 10, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: