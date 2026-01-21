Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its fourth quarter & full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (800) 330-6710 and referencing participant ID 7359166. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President

(212) 271-3610 direct

investorrelations@stifel.com