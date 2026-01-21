Clairity Appoints Founder Dr. Connie Lehman as Chief Executive Officer; Joe Kiani Named Chairman of the Board

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairity, a U.S.-based medical technology company advancing AI-powered breast cancer risk assessment, today announced that its founder, Connie Lehman, MD, PhD, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer as the company enters its next phase of clinical adoption and growth. The company also announced Joe Kiani as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

These leadership appointments reflect a pivotal moment for Clairity following FDA De Novo authorization of its mammography-based AI risk prediction platform and increasing engagement with health systems and partners worldwide.

Clairity’s innovation aligns with national priorities to improve health outcomes, strengthen early disease prevention, reduce avoidable health care costs, and advance the responsible application of medical artificial intelligence. As the company scales deployment across the United States, Clairity is actively engaging with public- and private-sector stakeholders while maintaining a long-term global vision.

As CEO, Dr. Lehman will lead company strategy, operations, and partnerships as Clairity integrates across a global and diverse range of clinical environments.

“Clairity is at a defining moment,” said Joe Kiani, Chairman of the Clairity Board, Founder of the global medical technology company Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), and Founder and Executive Chairman of Willow Laboratories. “With FDA De Novo authorization and growing demand from health systems, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of breast cancer screening and prevention through its risk prediction platform. Connie is the visionary founder behind this technology and the right leader to guide Clairity forward as we scale impact and expand access to truly personalized risk assessment.”

“For decades, breast cancer care has been anchored in detection and diagnosis, intervening only after disease has already developed,” said Dr. Lehman. “While early detection saves lives, we can and must do better to identify risk earlier, personalize screening, and shift the paradigm toward prevention. Clairity was founded to enable that shift by extracting meaningful, individualized risk directly from the mammogram itself. This approach allows us to move further upstream, strengthening the effectiveness of screening and opening new opportunities to prevent advanced disease before it occurs.”

Dr. Lehman is a globally recognized leader in breast cancer screening, imaging, and prevention. She is a Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and a Breast Imaging Specialist at Mass General Brigham, where she is currently on leave. She has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has led pioneering work in computer-aided diagnosis, deep learning, breast density assessment, and predictive risk modeling. Her early research helped create the field of image-based breast cancer risk assessment, demonstrating that subtle imaging patterns in routine mammograms can predict future cancer risk in otherwise healthy populations.

Dr. Lehman founded Clairity to translate image-based breast cancer risk assessment into clinical practice and to expand access to personalized breast cancer risk assessment for patients in communities across the country. She earned her MD and PhD from Yale University after graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University and was named one of Forbes’ 50 Over 50: Innovators for her leadership in science and technology.

About Clairity

Clairity is an AI-driven precision health company advancing predictive medicine by transforming routine mammography into individualized breast cancer risk insights. Clairity’s FDA De Novo–authorized platform analyzes standard screening mammograms to estimate a woman’s five-year risk of developing breast cancer, enabling more proactive, personalized, and equitable approaches to screening and prevention.

In 2025, Clairity announced a $43 million Series B financing to support commercialization and expanded clinical adoption of its technology. Clairity works with leading health systems and imaging partners to advance the future of breast cancer prevention and risk-informed care. To learn more, visit www.clairity.com.

