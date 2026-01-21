ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Our Book Value per Share

 | Source: ES Bancshares, Inc. ES Bancshares, Inc.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $660 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $637 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2025 Highlights
Performance Metrics4Q253Q252Q25  • Non interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.3 million from year end 2024.

 • The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2025, dropped to 2.64% from 2.65% in the prior linked quarter.
Return on average assets (%) 0.42 0.41 0.66 
Return on average equity (%) 5.31 5.12 8.44 
Return on average tangible equity (%) 5.37 5.18 8.55 
Net interest margin (%) 2.77 2.79 2.66 
     
 • For 3 months ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s net interest margin decreased slightly to 2.77% compared to 2.79% for the 3 months ended September 30, 2025.

 • The Company received $384K in Employee Retention Tax Credits and applicable interest in the second quarter of 2025.
Income Statement (a)4Q253Q252Q25 
Net interest income$4,239$    4,236$4,019 
Non-interest income$404$328$1,120 
Net income$660$637$1,034 
Earnings per diluted common share$0.10$0.10$0.15 
      
Balance Sheet (a)         4Q25      3Q252Q25  • Book value for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $7.34 per share increasing for the seventh consecutive quarter.
Average total loans$553,324$558,270$557,878 
Average total deposits$512,918$509,511$508,496 
Book value per share$7.34$7.24$7.13 
Tangible book value per share$7.25$7.15$7.05 
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts    


Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares, said, “We ended the year with increased quarterly core earnings. We have been able to lower our retail deposit costs despite the competitive pressures in our market. Our strategy to reduce our borrowings and brokered cds has provided us increased liquidity options in this volatile environment.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $616.3 million, a decrease of $20.5 million, or 3.2%, as compared to total assets of $636.7 million on December 31, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to our reducing our borrowed funds and interest-bearing deposits.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $544.6 million, a decrease of $14.7 million or 2.6% from December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.94%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.9 million or 0.96% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, increasing from $5.3 million or 0.84% of total assets at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 1.08%, as of December 31, 2025, and 0.94% for December 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan being placed on non-accrual status in a prior 2025 quarter.  

Total liabilities decreased $23.7 million to $565.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $589.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to a decrease in Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings, interest-bearing deposits and in brokered deposits partially offset by an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.00%, 14.91%, 14.91% and 16.16% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $7.34 at December 31, 2025, compared to $6.89 at December 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $7.25 at December 31, 2025, compared to $6.81 at December 31, 2024.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025, vs. September 30, 2025

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company net income totaled $660 thousand compared to a net income of $637 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase can be attributed to higher non-interest income partially offset by higher non-interest expense and a lower reversal of loan loss provision quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 remained stable at $4.2 million despite the lower average loan balance during the current quarter. The Company’s net interest margin decreased by two basis points to 2.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in margin can be attributed to a change in the mix of interest-bearing assets, specifically the decrease in the average balance of the loan portfolio of $4.9 million despite the yield on loans remaining the same from the third quarter. This was partially offset by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, our subordinated debt repriced as of October 30, 2025, and now adjusts quarterly at a margin of 579 basis points over the 3-month SOFR rate. The interest rate increased from 6.00% to 9.63% for the last two months of this quarter.

There was a $10 thousand reversal for credit losses taken for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a $41 thousand reversal for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The reversal for credit losses was due to a decrease in the ACL for the loan portfolio, partially offset by a higher ACL for investments and off-balance sheet positions.

Non-interest income increased $75 thousand, to $403 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with non-interest income of $328 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The majority of the increase can be attributed to higher service charges and fees on loans in the fourth quarter of 2025. We have not yet received the remaining ERTC installments for the 2021 tax year.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to an $112 thousand increase in professional fees, due to increased legal expenses, and an $18 thousand increase in FDIC and NYSDFS premiums partially offset by a $60 thousand decrease in compensation and benefits and a $19 thousand decrease in data processing expenses.

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $2.9 million in comparison to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase can mainly be attributed to higher net interest income of $2.5 million, increased non-interest income of $673 thousand partially offset by higher non-interest expense of $1.0 million and higher provision for income taxes of $445 thousand.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 17.8% or $2.5 million, to $16.6 million from $14.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase can be attributed to decreased interest expense for deposits of $2.2 million and lower borrowing costs of $195 thousand.

Reversal for credit losses totaled $38 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a $12 thousand provision for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with noninterest income of $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase can be attributed to increased service charges and fees collected, and the receipt of the Employee Retention Tax Credit in 2025, partially offset by the reduction in extinguishment gain, period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $14.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or an increase of 7.3%. The increase in non-interest expenses can be attributed to the increases in salary and compensation, professional fees and other non-interest expenses.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
   December 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		 
   |------(unaudited)------|     
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $36,645  $26,713 
Securities, net  11,916   22,336 
Loans receivable, net:    
     Real estate mortgage loans  527,715   545,569 
     Commercial and Lines of Credit  18,090   14,417 
     Construction Loans  -   - 
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans  379   397 
     Deferred costs  3,544   4,084 
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses  (5,142)  (5,137)
          Total loans receivable, net  544,586   559,330 
Accrued interest receivable  2,649   2,628 
Investment in restricted stock, at cost  3,846   4,335 
Goodwill  581   581 
Bank premises and equipment, net  4,128   4,845 
Repossessed assets  -   - 
Right of use lease asset  5,019   5,894 
Bank Owned Life Insurance  5,653   5,489 
Other Assets  1,256   4,589 
     Total Assets $616,278  $636,739 
     
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity    
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits $107,823  $97,490 
Interest-Bearing Deposits  379,673   395,593 
Brokered Deposits  15,040   20,750 
     Total Deposits  502,537   513,833 
Bond Issue, net of costs  11,823   11,787 
Borrowed Money  39,328   50,084 
Lease liability  5,307   6,172 
Other Liabilities  6,450   7,313 
     Total Liabilities  565,445   589,188 
Stockholders' equity  50,833   47,551 
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$616,278  $636,739 
     


 ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
 
 
 Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 |----------------(unaudited)----------------| |-----(unaudited)-----|   
Interest income         
Loans$7,401  $7,467  $7,353 $29,700  $29,273
Securities 126   149   192  681   678
Other interest-earning assets 431   339   280  1,293 1,624
     Total Interest Income 7,959   7,956   7,826  31,675   31,576
Interest expense         
Deposits 2,984   3,065   3,146  12,313   14,531
Borrowings 735   655   661  2,755   2,950
     Total Interest Expense 3,720   3,720   3,807  15,068   17,482
          Net Interest Income 4,239   4,236   4,019  16,606   14,094
Prov for Credit Losses (10)  (41)  43  (38)  12
          Net Interest Income after Pro for Credit Losses 4,249   4,277   3,976  16,644   14,082
Non-interest income         
Service charges and fees 357   270   693  1,496   829
Gain on loan sales -   -   -  132   140
Gain on sale of repossessed assets -   -   -  -   -
Gain on Extinguishment of Sub-debt -   -   -  -   245
Other 46   58   426  573   313
     Total non-interest income 403   328   1,120  2,200   1,527
Non-interest expenses         
Compensation and benefits 1,779   1,839   1,835  7,143   6,830
Occupancy and equipment 614   621   625  2,531   2,509
Data processing service fees 317   338   345  1,315   1,253
Professional fees 316   204   246  1,100   808
FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 102   84   113  412   428
Advertising 85   100   123  396   308
Insurance 47   48   48  197   208
Other 489   496   432  1,889   1,621
     Total non-interest expense 3,750   3,730   3,768  14,984   13,966
          Income(loss) prior to tax expense 902   874   1,328  3,860   1,643
Income taxes 242   237   294  984   539
          Net Profit$660  $637  $1,034 $2,876  $1,104
          


 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Average Balance Sheet Data
 For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
 December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
  Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost
Assets         
Interest-earning assets:         
    Loans receivable$553,324$7,4015.35%$558,270$7,4675.35%$564,745$7,4055.24%
    Investment securities 14,638 1263.43% 16,848 1493.54% 22,898 2243.91%
    Other interest earning assets 43,364 4313.94% 31,152 3394.32% 31,135 3734.69%
       Total interest-earning assets 611,326 7,9585.21% 606,270 7,9565.25% 618,778 8,0025.17%
Non-interest earning assets 14,542   21,221   18,048  
       Total assets$625,868  $627,491  $636,826  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
    Demand Deposit accounts$34,442$320.37%$34,333$300.35%$32,800$270.33%
    Savings accounts 221,921 1,5332.74% 212,479 1,5112.82% 217,746 1,6953.09%
    Certificates of deposit 153,046 1,4193.68% 159,570 1,5253.79% 166,368 1,7144.09%
       Total interest-bearing deposits 409,408 2,9842.89% 406,382 3,0652.99% 416,914 3,4363.27%
    Borrowings 39,393 4634.66% 39,584 4654.66% 50,189 4993.94%
    Subordinated debenture 11,820 2729.20% 11,812 1906.43% 11,784 1916.43%
       Total interest-bearing liabilities 460,622 3,7193.20% 457,778 3,7213.22% 478,887 4,1263.42%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 103,510   103,129   96,011  
Other liabilities 11,118   16,843   14,581  
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,628   119,972   110,592  
Stockholders' equity 50,619   49,741   47,347  
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$625,868  $627,491  $636,826  
Net interest income $4,239  $4,236  $3,874 
Average interest rate spread (1)  2.01%  2.03%  1.75%
Net interest margin (2)  2.77%  2.79%  2.51%
          
          
(1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
          
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.     
          


  ES Bancshares, Inc.
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized     
 Return(loss) on Average Assets0.42%0.41%0.66%0.35%0.29%
 Return(loss) on Average Equity5.31%5.12%8.44%4.53%3.94%
 Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity5.37%5.18%8.55%4.59%3.99%
 Efficiency Ratio80.84%81.71%73.30%83.69%84.58%
Yields / Costs (%)     
 Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets5.21%5.25%5.17%5.18%5.17%
 Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities3.20%3.22%3.36%3.30%3.42%
 Net Interest Margin2.77%2.79%2.66%2.68%2.50%
Capital Ratios (%)     
 Equity / Assets8.25%8.07%7.66%7.65%7.47%
 Tangible Equity / Assets8.16%7.98%7.58%7.56%7.38%
 Tier I leverage ratio (a)10.00%9.91%9.78%9.46%9.31%
 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)14.91%14.51%14.35%13.81%13.68%
 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)14.91%14.51%14.35%13.81%13.68%
 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)16.16%15.76%15.60%15.06%14.93%
Stock Valuation     
 Book Value (c)$7.34$7.24$7.13$6.97$6.89
 Tangible Book Value (c)$7.25$7.15$7.05$6.89$6.81
 Shares Outstanding (b)6,9266,9266,9276,9276,900
Asset Quality (%)     
 ACL / Total Loans0.94%0.93%0.93%0.91%0.91%
 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans1.08%1.10%1.13%0.96%0.94%
 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets0.96%0.98%0.98%0.86%0.84%
       
 (a) Ratios at Bank level        (b) Shares information presented in thousands        (c) Share value is in dollars 
       