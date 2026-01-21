STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results on February 5, 2026

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on February 5, 2026. The conference call can be heard live at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.

A press release detailing financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on February 4, 2026.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 5, 2026, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 7731965 and dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

