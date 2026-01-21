FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports $8.4 Million of Net Income or $1.10 Per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and 3.6% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. Net income for 2025 was $33.3 million, or $4.29 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $4.36 per diluted share, for 2024. 

“The Company remains focused on growing both book value and tangible book value, which increased 8.6% and 10.1%, respectively, during 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $39.65 at December 31, 2025, compared to $36.02 at December 31, 2024,” stated Matthew Mullet, CEO and President of 1st Security Bank. 

“Our consistent operating performance and strong capital position continue to support meaningful returns to our shareholders,” stated Joe Adams, CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. “We are also thankful to our Board of Directors for increasing our fifty-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.29 per common share.  The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026,” concluded Adams.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

  • Net income was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.2 million in the previous quarter, and increased from $7.4 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.37% in the previous quarter, and 4.31% for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits were $2.67 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased by $334.2 million, or 14.3%, from $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $658.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $665.9 million at September 30, 2025, and $638.2 million at December 31, 2024;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $23.6 million, or 0.9%, to $2.62 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.60 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $121.2 million, or 4.8%, from $2.50 billion at December 31, 2024;
  • Consumer loans, of which 88.1% are home improvement loans, decreased $3.8 million, or 0.6%, to $597.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $600.8 million in the previous quarter and decreased $23.2 million, or 3.7% from $620.2 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, 84.3% of consumer portfolio originations for home improvement loans had a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • Purchased a 122,000-square-foot building for $16.1 million and intends to sell the Bank's current administrative office as part of a broader effort to centralize headquarters by year-end 2026. Prior to the purchase, the Bank leased 22,000 square feet of the building;
  • Repurchased 46,947 shares of the Company's common stock in the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price of $40.01 per share with $4.3 million remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan;
  • Book value per share increased $1.12 to $41.55 at December 31, 2025, compared to $40.43 at September 30, 2025, and increased $3.29 from $38.26 December 31, 2024.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $1.22 to $39.65 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.43 at September 30, 2025, and increased $3.63 from $36.02 at December 31, 2024.  See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”
  • Segment reporting in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflected net income of $7.8 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $643,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to $8.4 million and $775,000 in the prior quarter, and $7.4 million and net loss of $39,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively;
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.0% for total risk-based capital and 11.0% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2025, compared to 14.2% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2024.   
  • Recorded an additional $1.0 million in noninterest income related to death benefits received on bank owned life insurance policies for the fourth quarter of 2025; and   
  • Recognized an additional $1.0 million in credit provision related to a single commercial construction relationship during the fourth quarter of 2025.   

Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

 At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
Condensed income statement:Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1)$30,737  $2,885  $33,622 
(Provision for) recovery of credit losses (3,681)  57   (3,624)
Noninterest income (2) 3,386   3,001   6,387 
Noninterest expense (3) (20,878)  (5,195)  (26,073)
Income before provision for income taxes 9,564   748   10,312 
Provision for income taxes (1,787)  (105)  (1,892)
Net income$7,777  $643  $8,420 
Total average assets for period ended$2,552,509  $649,443  $3,201,952 
Full-time employees ("FTEs") 462   118   580 
            


 At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
Condensed income statement:Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1)$28,555  $2,559  $31,114 
(Provision for) recovery of credit losses (1,597)  75   (1,522)
Noninterest income (2) 2,308   2,302   4,610 
Noninterest expense (3) (19,365)  (4,986)  (24,351)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,901   (50)  9,851 
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,480)  11   (2,469)
Net income (loss)$7,421  $(39) $7,382 
Total average assets for period ended$2,383,885  $606,826  $2,990,711 
FTEs 447   115   562 
            


 At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 
Condensed income statement:Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1)$119,134  $11,272  $130,406 
Provision for credit losses (9,001)  (545)  (9,546)
Noninterest income (2) 10,007   12,270   22,277 
Noninterest expense (3) (81,501)  (20,516)  (102,017)
Income before provision for income taxes 38,639   2,481   41,120 
Provision for income taxes (7,305)  (469)  (7,774)
Net income$31,334  $2,012  $33,346 
Total average assets for period ended$2,487,033  $647,642  $3,134,675 
FTEs 462   118   580 


 At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 
Condensed income statement:Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1)$113,304  $9,801  $123,105 
Provision for credit losses (5,393)  (118)  (5,511)
Noninterest income (2) 9,227   12,329   21,556 
Noninterest expense (3) (77,615)  (19,954)  (97,569)
Income before provision for income taxes 39,523   2,058   41,581 
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (6,733)  176   (6,557)
Net income$32,790  $2,234  $35,024 
Total average assets for period ended$2,373,295  $591,236  $2,964,531 
FTEs 447   115   562 

________________________

(1)
Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2)Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $65,000 and $534,000, respectively, as compared to a net decrease in fair value of $396,000 and a net increase in fair value of $52,000 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.  As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $12.7 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3)Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.9 million and $7.4 million, compared to $1.8 million and $6.6 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively.
  

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS            Linked Quarter  Prior Year 
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Dec 31,  Change  Quarter Change 
 2025  2025  2024  $  %  $  % 
Cash and due from banks$13,504  $12,391  $19,280  $1,113  9% $(5,776) (30)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 14,715   48,889   12,355   (34,174) (70)  2,360  19 
Total cash and cash equivalents 28,219   61,280   31,635   (33,061) (54)  (3,416) (11)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions       1,727        (1,727) NM 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 288,667   311,695   281,175   (23,028) (7)  7,492  3 
Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,224   31,386   8,455   1,838  6   24,769  293 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 43,705   38,579   27,835   5,126  13   15,870  57 
Loans receivable, net 2,623,172   2,599,601   2,501,951   23,571  1   121,221  5 
Accrued interest receivable 14,614   15,122   13,881   (508) (3)  733  5 
Premises and equipment, net 44,065   32,444   29,756   11,621  36   14,309  48 
Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258         3,258     3,258   
Operating lease right-of-use 5,789   6,832   5,378   (1,043) (15)  411  8 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,971   7,975   15,621   (4)    (7,650) (49)
Deferred tax asset, net 6,993   6,767   7,059   226  3   (66) (1)
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,249   38,531   38,528   (2,282) (6)  (2,279) (6)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,608   8,506   9,204   102  1   (596) (6)
Goodwill 3,592   3,592   3,592           
Core deposit intangible, net 10,518   11,284   13,710   (766) (7)  (3,192) (23)
Other assets 38,203   35,231   39,670   2,972  8   (1,467) (4)
TOTAL ASSETS$3,196,847  $3,208,825  $3,029,177  $(11,978) % $167,670  6%
                          

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company purchased an office building for $16.1 million. The Company's existing headquarters building was reclassified from premises and equipment, net, to long-lived assets held for sale, at $3.3 million, representing the lower of its carrying value or fair value. No impairment was recorded upon transfer to the held for sale classification. The Company plans to centralize all corporate departments into the new office building by the end of 2026.  The costs of the centralization, including potential renovations, furniture, and IT infrastructure, are expected to be funded from cash on hand, and are not anticipated to materially impact the Company's capital position. 

LOAN PORTFOLIO                            Prior 
(Dollars in thousands)                        Linked  Year 
COMMERCIAL                        Quarter  Quarter 
REAL ESTATEDecember 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  $  $ 
("CRE") LOANSAmount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change 
CRE owner occupied$176,078   6.6% $170,714   6.5% $170,396   6.7% $5,364  $5,682 
CRE non-owner occupied 177,113   6.7   172,713   6.6   174,921   6.9   4,400   2,192 
Commercial and speculative construction and development 354,130   13.3   326,684   12.4   280,798   11.1   27,446   73,332 
Multi-family 262,150   9.9   262,578   10.0   245,222   9.7   (428)  16,928 
Total CRE loans 969,471   36.5   932,689   35.5   871,337   34.4   36,782   98,134 
                                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 628,761   23.7   629,712   23.9   617,322   24.4   (951)  11,439 
Home equity 88,271   3.3   86,895   3.3   75,147   3.0   1,376   13,124 
Residential custom construction 42,329   1.6   53,296   2.0   49,902   2.0   (10,967)  (7,573)
Total residential real estate loans 759,361   28.6   769,903   29.2   742,371   29.4   (10,542)  16,990 
                                
CONSUMER LOANS                               
Indirect home improvement 525,842   19.8   527,597   20.1   541,946   21.4   (1,755)  (16,104)
Marine 68,115   2.6   70,220   2.7   74,931   2.9   (2,105)  (6,816)
Other consumer 3,029   0.1   2,962   0.1   3,304   0.1   67   (275)
Total consumer loans 596,986   22.5   600,779   22.9   620,181   24.4   (3,793)  (23,195)
                                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                               
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 301,111   11.3   311,173   11.8   287,014   11.3   (10,062)  14,097 
Warehouse lending 28,180   1.1   15,113   0.6   12,918   0.5   13,067   15,262 
Total commercial business loans 329,291   12.4   326,286   12.4   299,932   11.8   3,005   29,359 
Total loans receivable, gross 2,655,109   100.0%  2,629,657   100.0%  2,533,821   100.0%  25,452   121,288 
                                
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans (31,937)      (30,056)      (31,870)      (1,881)  (67)
Total loans receivable, net$2,623,172      $2,599,601      $2,501,951      $23,571  $121,221 
                                

Total loans receivable, gross increased $25.5 million to $2.66 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of a $27.4 million increase in commercial and speculative construction and development loans, led by speculative residential projects. 

A breakdown of CRE loans, excluding multi-family and construction and development loans, at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)           
CRE by Type:December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
CRE non-owner occupied:           
Office$44,429  $42,537  $39,697 
Retail 36,387   36,827   36,568 
Hospitality/restaurant 24,848   25,798   27,562 
Self-storage 18,924   19,001   19,111 
Mixed use 18,903   18,663   17,721 
Industrial 14,263   14,352   15,125 
Senior housing/assisted living 7,329   7,390   7,565 
Other 7,729   3,632   6,631 
Land 1,887   2,072   2,421 
Education/worship 2,414   2,441   2,520 
Total CRE non-owner occupied 177,113   172,713   174,921 
CRE owner occupied:           
Industrial 75,347   77,059   67,064 
Office 30,311   31,981   42,223 
Retail 24,248   17,399   20,718 
Hospitality/restaurant 7,583   7,675   10,396 
Other 10,492   10,521   8,612 
Car wash 4,412   4,430    
Automobile related 7,111   7,164   7,325 
Mixed use 7,831   4,622   5,616 
Agriculture 4,136   4,347   3,834 
Education/worship 4,607   5,516   4,608 
Total CRE owner occupied 176,078   170,714   170,396 
Total$353,191  $343,427  $345,317 
            

The following table includes CRE loans, presented in the table above, repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

(Dollars in                           Current
thousands)For the Quarter Ended    Weighted
 Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31,    Average
CRE by type:2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027 Total Rate
Agriculture$805 $ $266 $ $ $ $ $ $1,071 6.20%
Apartment 959  14,534  7,988  16,133  27,768  18,056  4,136  12,405  101,979 5.91 
Auto–related 202                202 5.75 
Hotel / hospitality   415  110    102        627 4.88 
Industrial 394  577  1,532    13,266  3,312  5,717  5,261  30,059 5.72 
Mixed use 2,107      374        3,246  5,727 6.88 
Office   1,603  546  7,583  2,812    7,499  3,887  23,930 5.25 
Other 476  1,205  2,414  2,333    1,991  328    8,747 5.35 
Retail 218  3,394    3,349  2,966  2,352  7,457    19,736 4.67 
Senior housing and assisted living 2,113          1,354      3,467 4.76%
Total$7,274 $21,728 $12,856 $29,772 $46,914 $27,065 $25,137 $24,799 $195,545  
                             

A breakdown of construction and development loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
CRE Construction Types:Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
Commercial construction – retail$8,452   2.1% $8,445  2.2% $8,079  2.4%
Commercial construction – office 9,236   2.3   9,150  2.4   4,979  1.5 
Commercial construction – self storage 22,437   5.7   18,701  4.9   13,480  4.1 
Commercial construction – hotel 9,404   2.4   6,147  1.6      
Multi-family 37,403   9.4   29,751  7.8   30,945  9.4 
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential 32,451   8.2   44,298  11.7   42,040  12.7 
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 9,878   2.5   8,998  2.4   7,862  2.4 
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 42,000   10.6   36,668  9.6   42,934  13.0 
Speculative residential construction – vertical 225,198   56.8   217,822  57.4   180,381  54.5 
Total$396,459   100.0% $379,980  100.0% $330,700  100.0%
                      

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in                                Prior Year 
thousands)For the Three Months Ended  Linked Quarter  Quarter 
 December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  $  %  $  % 
 Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change  Change  Change 
Purchase$158,992   72.6% $155,910   88.8% $129,232   83.2% $3,082   2.0% $29,760   23.0%
Refinance 60,153   27.4   19,714   11.2   26,116   16.8   40,439   205.1   34,037   130.3 
Total$219,145   100.0% $175,624   100.0% $155,348   100.0% $43,521   24.8% $63,797   41.1%
                                        


(Dollars in thousands)For the Year Ended December 31,      
 2025  2024      
 Amount Percent  Amount Percent  $ Change % Change 
Purchase$604,842 81.8% $626,937 87.6% $(22,095) (3.5)%
Refinance 134,150 18.2   88,662 12.4   45,488  51.3  
Total$738,992 100.0% $715,599 100.0% $23,393  3.3 %
                    

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold $180.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $156.4 million during the previous quarter and $138.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in market rates between periods. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.14% in both the previous quarter and in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, stockholders’ equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)                        Linked  Prior Year 
DEPOSITSDecember 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  Quarter  Quarter 
Transactional deposits:Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  $ Change  $ Change 
Noninterest-bearing checking$647,197   24.3% $648,661   24.1% $627,679   26.8% $(1,464) $19,518 
Interest-bearing checking:                               
Retail deposits 195,275   7.3   199,527   7.4   176,561   7.5   (4,252)  18,714 
Brokered deposits 140,174   5.2               140,174   140,174 
Total interest-bearing checking 335,449   12.5   199,527   7.4   176,561   7.5   135,922   158,888 
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1) 10,926   0.4   17,191   0.6   10,479   0.4   (6,265)  447 
Subtotal 993,572   37.2   865,379   32.2   814,719   34.8   128,193   178,853 
Savings and money market:                               
Savings 164,056   6.1   167,006   6.2   154,188   6.6   (2,950)  9,868 
Money market:                               
Retail deposits 365,322   13.6   354,082   13.2   341,336   14.6   11,240   23,986 
Brokered deposits 20,296   0.8   251      279      20,045   20,017 
Total money market 385,618   14.4   354,333   13.2   341,615   14.6   31,285   44,003 
Subtotal 549,674   20.5   521,339   19.4   495,803   21.2   28,335   53,871 
Certificates of deposit:                               
Retail CDs 921,669   34.5   924,925   34.4   874,024   37.4   (3,256)  47,645 
Nonretail CDs:                               
Online CDs 3,423   0.1   3,423   0.1   9,354   0.4      (5,931)
Public CDs 3,234   0.1   2,023   0.1   2,394   0.1   1,211   840 
Brokered CDs 202,070   7.6   369,403   13.8   143,124   6.1   (167,333)  58,946 
Total nonretail CDs 208,727   7.8   374,849   14.0   154,872   6.6   (166,122)  53,855 
Subtotal 1,130,396   42.3   1,299,774   48.4   1,028,896   44.0   (169,378)  101,500 
Total deposits$2,673,642   100.0% $2,686,492   100.0% $2,339,418   100.0% $(12,850) $334,224 
Borrowings (2)$129,305      $129,305      $307,806      $  $(178,501)
Stockholders' equity$307,694      $300,511      $295,767      $7,183  $11,927 
Book value per common share$41.55      $40.43      $38.26      $1.12  $3.29 
                                

_______________________

(1)
Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2)
Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

At December 31, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $718.1 million, compared to approximately $694.4 million in September 30, 2025, and approximately $652.7 million at December 31, 2024.  The uninsured amounts are estimated based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025, was primarily due to net income of $8.4 million and unrealized gain in fair value on securities available for sale of $1.6 million, net of tax, partially offset by dividends paid of $2.1 million. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the period.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.  At December 31, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

  At December 31, 2025
  Bank Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.96% 14.25%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 10.96% 9.66%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.73% 11.21%
       

Credit Quality

The following tables summarize the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and classified loans at the dates indicated.

 For the Quarter Ended  Linked Prior Year
ACL ON LOANSDec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31,  Quarter Quarter
(Dollars in thousands)2025
 2025
 2024
  $ Change $ Change
Beginning ACL balance$30,056  $32,189  $31,232   $(2,133) $(1,176)
Provision 3,882   1,851   1,621    2,031   2,261 
Charge-offs               
Indirect (2,258)  (1,941)  (1,417)   (317)  (841)
Marine (99)  (55)  (86)   (44)  (13)
Other consumer (53)  (49)  (25)   (4)  (28)
Commercial construction – office    (2,299)      2,299    
Subtotal (2,410)  (4,344)  (1,528)   1,934   (882)
Recoveries               
CRE 2          2   2 
Indirect 403   323   387    80   16 
Marine 1   16   8    (15)  (7)
Other 3   12   6    (9)  (3)
C&I    9   144    (9)  (144)
Subtotal 409   360   545    49   (136)
Ending ACL balance$31,937  $30,056  $31,870   $1,881  $67 
                     


NONPERFORMING LOANSFor the Quarter Ended  Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31,  Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS2025 2025 2024  $ Change $ Change
CRE$2,049 $2,047 $2,771  $2  $(722)
Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,236  9,150  4,979   86   4,257 
Total CRE loans 11,285  11,197  7,750   88   3,535 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 1,778  1,799  164   (21)  1,614 
Home equity 390  317  261   73   129 
Total residential real estate loans 2,168  2,116  425   52   1,743 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement 4,256  3,802  1,677   454   2,579 
Marine 454  620  289   (166)  165 
Other consumer 2  40  14   (38)  (12)
Total consumer loans 4,712  4,462  1,980   250   2,732 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I 580  600  3,445   (20)  (2,865)
Total nonperforming loans$18,745 $18,375 $13,600  $370  $5,145 
                  

The increase in nonaccrual loans year-over-year was partly driven by one commercial construction relationship, which remains in active development. Disbursements on this relationship, net of partial charge-offs of $2.3 million, contributed to a $5.1 million net increase in the nonaccrual balance of these loans compared to the same period last year. These funds were provided for the completion of the projects in order to improve the probability of protecting the collateral value.  Increases in consumer loans and mortgage loan delinquencies also contributed to the rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods.

CLASSIFIED LOANSFor the Quarter Ended  Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31,  Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS2025 2025 2024  $ Change $ Change
CRE$5,496 $5,515 $3,615  $(19) $1,881 
Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,236  9,150  4,979   86   4,257 
Total CRE loans 14,732  14,665  8,594   67   6,138 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 3,616  3,646  2,776   (30)  840 
Home equity 390  317  261   73   129 
Total residential real estate loans 4,006  3,963  3,037   43   969 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement 4,256  3,802  1,677   454   2,579 
Marine 454  620  289   (166)  165 
Other consumer 2  40  14   (38)  (12)
Total consumer loans 4,712  4,462  1,980   250   2,732 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I 3,872  3,963  9,288   (91)  (5,416)
Total classified loans$27,322 $27,053 $22,899  $269  $4,423 
                  

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $2.5 million to $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $31.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $3.8 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees. This growth was primarily attributable to new loan growth and variable rate loans repricing higher following increases in market interest rates. Total interest expense increased $1.3 million to $17.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of growth in interest bearing deposits.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $7.3 million to $130.4 million, from $123.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as a $12.4 million increase in interest income was partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in interest expense.

NIM increased four basis points to 4.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 4.31% for the same period in the prior year.  For the year ended December 31, 2025, NIM increased three basis points to 4.33% from 4.30% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increases in NIM for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, were due to higher net interest income as a result of an increase in average interest-earning assets, particularly due to growth in commercial and speculative construction and development loans. 

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, was 2.38% for both the fourth quarter of 2025, and the same quarter of 2024. The unchanged rate reflects a shift in deposit mix, with a higher relative mix of CDs, offset by favorable CD repricing throughout 2025. For the full year, the average cost of funds decreased four basis points to 2.39%, primarily due to growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit repricing on CDs and other interest-bearing deposits. Management remains focused on aligning deposit and liability durations with loan and asset durations where possible.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $3.9 million and $9.0 million, compared to $1.6 million and $5.6 million, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.  The increase in provision for credit losses on loans reflects a specific credit provision of $1.0 million on a single commercial construction relationship for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and relatively higher consumer loan charge-offs and organic loan growth between the periods.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $1.0 million to $2.0 million, compared to $983,000 in the same period last year.  The increase primarily reflected higher net charge-offs of $824,000 in indirect home improvement loans, $144,000 in commercial business loans and $33,000 in other loans. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $3.6 million to $8.9 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $2.3 million partial charge-off of a commercial construction loan reflecting the expected loss on the project, along with $2.1 million in increased net charge-offs in indirect home improvement loans.  These increases were partially offset by decreases in charge-offs of C&I loans of $551,000 and marine loans of $292,000. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to economic volatility, as well as a single commercial construction charge-off driven by project-specific factors. Management recorded an additional $1.0 million in credit provision on the same project for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $1.8 million to $6.4 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to mortality proceeds on bank owned life insurance policies, which contributed $1.0 million, along with other miscellaneous noninterest income.  Total noninterest income increased $721,000 to $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $21.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily the result of a $2.4 million increase in other noninterest income, primarily due to the $1.2 million bank owned life insurance mortality income and a $473,000 increase from increases in fair value on retained loans, partially offset by a $900,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, a $277,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, and a net decrease of $520,000 from no activity in gains on sale of MSRs and investment securities, compared to an $8.4 million net gain on sale of MSRs, partially offset by a $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities in 2024. 

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million to $26.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $24.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily the result of a $614,000 change in the fair value of MSRs, from a $583,000 recovery in the prior year quarter to a $31,000 impairment, a $572,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, and a $505,000 increase in operations expense primarily due to increased Washington State business and occupation tax. Noninterest expense increased $4.4 million, to $102.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $97.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases of $2.7 million in salaries and benefits and $1.4 million in operations expense, as well as the aforementioned change in the fair value and related impairment of MSRs between periods.  

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon.  It operates through 27 Bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of it's assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including, but not limited to, tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets; the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on the Company's business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)
             Linked  Prior Year 
 Dec 31,  Sep 30,  Dec 31,  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSETS2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
 Unaudited  Unaudited  Unaudited       
Cash and due from banks$13,504  $12,391  $19,280  9  (30)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 14,715   48,889   12,355  (70) 19 
Total cash and cash equivalents 28,219   61,280   31,635  (54) (11)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions       1,727    NM 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 288,667   311,695   281,175  (7) 3 
Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,224   31,386   8,455  6  293 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 43,705   38,579   27,835  13  57 
Loans receivable, net 2,623,172   2,599,601   2,501,951  1  5 
Accrued interest receivable 14,614   15,122   13,881  (3) 5 
Premises and equipment, net 44,065   32,444   29,756  36  48 
Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258           
Operating lease right-of-use 5,789   6,832   5,378  (15) 8 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,971   7,975   15,621    (49)
Deferred tax asset, net 6,993   6,767   7,059  3  (1)
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,249   38,531   38,528  (6) (6)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,608   8,506   9,204  1  (6)
Goodwill 3,592   3,592   3,592     
Core deposit intangible, net 10,518   11,284   13,710  (7) (23)
Other assets 38,203   35,231   39,670  8  (4)
TOTAL ASSETS$3,196,847  $3,208,825  $3,029,177    6 
LIABILITIES                 
Deposits:                 
Noninterest-bearing accounts$658,123  $665,852  $638,158  (1) 3 
Interest-bearing accounts 2,015,519   2,020,640   1,701,260    18 
Total deposits 2,673,642   2,686,492   2,339,418    14 
Borrowings 129,305   129,305   307,806    (58)
Subordinated notes:                 
Principal amount 50,000   50,000   50,000     
Unamortized debt issuance costs (339)  (356)  (406) (5) (17)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs 49,661   49,644   49,594     
Operating lease liability 5,889   6,993   5,556  (16) 6 
Other liabilities 30,656   35,880   31,036  (15) (1)
Total liabilities 2,889,153   2,908,314   2,733,410  (1) 6 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,507,519 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, and 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024 75   75   78    (4)
Additional paid-in capital 43,251   43,907   55,716  (1) (22)
Retained earnings 280,197   273,882   257,113  2  9 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (15,829)  (17,353)  (17,140) (9) (8)
Total stockholders’ equity 307,694   300,511   295,767  2  4 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$3,196,847  $3,208,825  $3,029,177    6 
                  


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended  Linked  Prior Year 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  Quarter  Quarter 
INTEREST INCOME2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees$46,876  $46,664  $43,654    7 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,906   4,309   3,320  (9) 18 
Total interest and dividend income 50,782   50,973   46,974    8 
INTEREST EXPENSE                 
Deposits 15,228   14,862   13,543  2  12 
Borrowings 1,446   1,935   1,831  (25) (21)
Subordinated notes 486   486   486     
Total interest expense 17,160   17,283   15,860  (1) 8 
NET INTEREST INCOME 33,622   33,690   31,114    8 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,624   2,309   1,522  57  138 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 29,998   31,381   29,592  (4) 1 
NONINTEREST INCOME                 
Service charges and fee income 2,233   2,326   2,513  (4) (11)
Gain on sale of loans 2,169   2,439   1,733  (11) 25 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 261   269   256  (3) 2 
Other noninterest income 1,724   560   108  208  1,496 
Total noninterest income 6,387   5,594   4,610  14  39 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                 
Salaries and benefits 14,744   14,415   14,172  2  4 
Operations 3,680   3,974   3,175  (7) 16 
Occupancy 1,889   1,744   1,821  8  4 
Data processing 1,847   1,784   2,252  4  (18)
Loan costs 905   746   781  21  16 
Professional and board fees 1,213   1,093   1,038  11  17 
FDIC insurance 626   592   490  6  28 
Marketing and advertising 372   259   329  44  13 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 766   787   876  (3) (13)
Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights 31   (6)  (583) (617) (105)
Total noninterest expense 26,073   25,388   24,351  3  7 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,312   11,587   9,851  (11) 5 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,892   2,410   2,469  (21) (23)
NET INCOME$8,420  $9,177  $7,382  (8) 14 
Basic earnings per share$1.12  $1.20  $0.94  (7) 19 
Diluted earnings per share$1.10  $1.18  $0.92  (7) 20 
                  


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
         Year 
 Year Ended December 31,  Over Year 
INTEREST INCOME2025  2024  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees$181,881  $170,857  6 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 15,365   13,980  10 
Total interest and dividend income 197,246   184,837  7 
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 57,669   53,163  8 
Borrowings 7,229   6,627  9 
Subordinated note 1,942   1,942   
Total interest expense 66,840   61,732  8 
NET INTEREST INCOME 130,406   123,105  6 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,546   5,511  73 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 120,860   117,594  3 
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fee income 9,126   10,026  (9)
Gain on sale of loans 8,280   8,557  (3)
Gain on sale of MSRs    8,356  NM 
Loss on sale of investment securities, net    (7,836) NM 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 1,035   990  5 
Other noninterest income 3,836   1,463  162 
Total noninterest income 22,277   21,556  3 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits 57,781   55,092  5 
Operations 14,923   13,529  10 
Occupancy 7,129   6,857  4 
Data processing 7,812   8,424  (7)
Loan costs 2,918   2,685  9 
Professional and board fees 4,648   4,072  14 
FDIC insurance 2,310   2,005  15 
Marketing and advertising 1,250   1,310  (5)
Amortization of core deposit intangible 3,192   3,633  (12)
Impairment (recovery) of MSRs 54   (38) (242)
Total noninterest expense 102,017   97,569  5 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 41,120   41,581  (1)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 7,774   6,557  19 
NET INCOME$33,346  $35,024  (5)
Basic earnings per share$4.35  $4.48  (3)
Diluted earnings per share$4.29  $4.36  (2)
           

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:2025  2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)1.04% 1.14% 0.98%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1)10.78  11.97  9.88 
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)6.56  6.61  6.51 
Average total cost of funds (1)2.38  2.41  2.38 
Interest rate spread information – average during period4.18  4.20  4.13 
Net interest margin (1)4.35  4.37  4.31 
Operating expense to average total assets (1)3.23  3.16  3.24 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)140.03  140.80  143.27 
Efficiency ratio (2)65.13  64.63  68.16 
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)9.62  9.37  9.76 
Tangible common equity ratio (3)9.22  8.94  9.25 
         


 For the Year Ended 
 December 31,  December 31, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)1.06% 1.18%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)10.96  12.22 
Yield on average interest-earning assets6.56  6.46 
Average total cost of funds2.39  2.43 
Interest rate spread information – average during period4.16  4.03 
Net interest margin4.33  4.30 
Operating expense to average total assets3.25  3.29 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities141.15  143.92 
Efficiency ratio (2)66.81  67.45 
      


 December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:2025  2025  2024 
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)0.59% 0.57% 0.45%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5)0.71  0.70  0.54 
ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5)170.59  163.77  234.55 
ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)1.20  1.14  1.26 


 At or For the Three Months Ended  
 December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:2025   2025   2024  
Basic earnings per share$1.12   $1.20   $0.94  
Diluted earnings per share$1.10   $1.18   $0.92  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,414,419    7,488,139    7,723,250  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,529,471    7,623,243    7,897,099  
Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,404,548 (6)  7,432,359 (7)  7,729,951 (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding$41.55   $40.43   $38.26  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9)$39.65   $38.43   $36.02  
               

____________________________

(1)Annualized.
(2)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3)
Tangible common equity ratio excludes intangible assets.  This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5)
Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9)
Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  


(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		  For the Year Ended
December 31,		  QTR Over QTR  YTD Over YTD 
Average Balances 2025  2024  2025  2024  $ Change  $ Change 
Assets                        
Loans receivable, net (1) $2,677,230  $2,533,664  $2,625,703  $2,511,553  $143,566  $114,150 
Investment securities - taxable  275,947   196,058   269,747   201,852   79,889   67,895 
Investment securities - nontaxable  78,835   77,925   78,499   89,332   910   (10,833)
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  29,045   53,286   24,954   50,741   (24,241)  (25,787)
FHLB stock, at cost  7,984   10,300   9,687   7,579   (2,316)  2,108 
Total interest-earning assets  3,069,041   2,871,233   3,008,590   2,861,057   197,808   147,533 
Noninterest-earning assets  132,903   119,478   126,083   103,474   13,425   22,609 
Total assets $3,201,944  $2,990,711  $3,134,673  $2,964,531  $211,233  $170,142 
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposit accounts $2,007,487  $1,772,887  $1,912,139  $1,784,443  $234,600  $127,696 
Borrowings  134,637   181,599   169,788   153,926   (46,962)  15,862 
Subordinated notes  49,650   49,584   49,625   49,559   66   66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,191,774   2,004,070   2,131,552   1,987,928   187,704   143,624 
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts  663,413   652,564   663,505   649,405   10,849   14,100 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  36,723   36,722   35,494   40,648   1   (5,154)
Total liabilities $2,891,910  $2,693,356  $2,830,551  $2,677,981  $198,554  $152,570 
                         

 ____________________________

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio.  Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors.  Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)December 31, September 30, December 31, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share:2025
 2025
 2024
 
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)$307,694  $300,511  $295,767  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (14,110)  (14,876)  (17,302) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$293,584  $285,635  $278,465  
          
Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,404,548(1)  7,432,359(2)  7,729,951(3) 
          
Book value per share (GAAP)$41.55  $40.43  $38.26  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$39.65  $38.43  $36.02  
          
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:         
Total assets (GAAP)$3,196,847  $3,208,825  $3,029,177  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets (14,110)  (14,876)  (17,302) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$3,182,737  $3,193,949  $3,011,875  
          
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 9.62 % 9.37 % 9.76 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.22   8.94   9.25  

_______________________

(1)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
  

Contacts:
Matthew D. Mullet,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


