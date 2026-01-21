FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports $8.4 Million of Net Income or $1.10 Per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and 3.6% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. Net income for 2025 was $33.3 million, or $4.29 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $4.36 per diluted share, for 2024.

“The Company remains focused on growing both book value and tangible book value, which increased 8.6% and 10.1%, respectively, during 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $39.65 at December 31, 2025, compared to $36.02 at December 31, 2024,” stated Matthew Mullet, CEO and President of 1st Security Bank.

“Our consistent operating performance and strong capital position continue to support meaningful returns to our shareholders,” stated Joe Adams, CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. “We are also thankful to our Board of Directors for increasing our fifty-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.29 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026,” concluded Adams.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

Net income was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.2 million in the previous quarter, and increased from $7.4 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.37% in the previous quarter, and 4.31% for the comparable quarter one year ago;

Total deposits were $2.67 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased by $334.2 million, or 14.3%, from $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $658.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $665.9 million at September 30, 2025, and $638.2 million at December 31, 2024;

Loans receivable, net increased $23.6 million, or 0.9%, to $2.62 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.60 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $121.2 million, or 4.8%, from $2.50 billion at December 31, 2024;

Consumer loans, of which 88.1% are home improvement loans, decreased $3.8 million, or 0.6%, to $597.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $600.8 million in the previous quarter and decreased $23.2 million, or 3.7% from $620.2 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, 84.3% of consumer portfolio originations for home improvement loans had a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;

Purchased a 122,000-square-foot building for $16.1 million and intends to sell the Bank's current administrative office as part of a broader effort to centralize headquarters by year-end 2026. Prior to the purchase, the Bank leased 22,000 square feet of the building;

Repurchased 46,947 shares of the Company's common stock in the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price of $40.01 per share with $4.3 million remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan;

Book value per share increased $1.12 to $41.55 at December 31, 2025, compared to $40.43 at September 30, 2025, and increased $3.29 from $38.26 December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $1.22 to $39.65 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.43 at September 30, 2025, and increased $3.63 from $36.02 at December 31, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”

Segment reporting in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflected net income of $7.8 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $643,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to $8.4 million and $775,000 in the prior quarter, and $7.4 million and net loss of $39,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively;

Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.0% for total risk-based capital and 11.0% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2025, compared to 14.2% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2024.

Recorded an additional $1.0 million in noninterest income related to death benefits received on bank owned life insurance policies for the fourth quarter of 2025; and

Recognized an additional $1.0 million in credit provision related to a single commercial construction relationship during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 30,737 $ 2,885 $ 33,622 (Provision for) recovery of credit losses (3,681 ) 57 (3,624 ) Noninterest income (2) 3,386 3,001 6,387 Noninterest expense (3) (20,878 ) (5,195 ) (26,073 ) Income before provision for income taxes 9,564 748 10,312 Provision for income taxes (1,787 ) (105 ) (1,892 ) Net income $ 7,777 $ 643 $ 8,420 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,552,509 $ 649,443 $ 3,201,952 Full-time employees ("FTEs") 462 118 580





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 28,555 $ 2,559 $ 31,114 (Provision for) recovery of credit losses (1,597 ) 75 (1,522 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,308 2,302 4,610 Noninterest expense (3) (19,365 ) (4,986 ) (24,351 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,901 (50 ) 9,851 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,480 ) 11 (2,469 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,421 $ (39 ) $ 7,382 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,383,885 $ 606,826 $ 2,990,711 FTEs 447 115 562





At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 119,134 $ 11,272 $ 130,406 Provision for credit losses (9,001 ) (545 ) (9,546 ) Noninterest income (2) 10,007 12,270 22,277 Noninterest expense (3) (81,501 ) (20,516 ) (102,017 ) Income before provision for income taxes 38,639 2,481 41,120 Provision for income taxes (7,305 ) (469 ) (7,774 ) Net income $ 31,334 $ 2,012 $ 33,346 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,487,033 $ 647,642 $ 3,134,675 FTEs 462 118 580





At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer

Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 113,304 $ 9,801 $ 123,105 Provision for credit losses (5,393 ) (118 ) (5,511 ) Noninterest income (2) 9,227 12,329 21,556 Noninterest expense (3) (77,615 ) (19,954 ) (97,569 ) Income before provision for income taxes 39,523 2,058 41,581 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (6,733 ) 176 (6,557 ) Net income $ 32,790 $ 2,234 $ 35,024 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,373,295 $ 591,236 $ 2,964,531 FTEs 447 115 562

________________________

(1)

Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets. (2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $65,000 and $534,000, respectively, as compared to a net decrease in fair value of $396,000 and a net increase in fair value of $52,000 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $12.7 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment. (3) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.9 million and $7.4 million, compared to $1.8 million and $6.6 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively.

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS Linked Quarter Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Change Quarter Change 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % Cash and due from banks $ 13,504 $ 12,391 $ 19,280 $ 1,113 9 % $ (5,776 ) (30 )% Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 14,715 48,889 12,355 (34,174 ) (70 ) 2,360 19 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,219 61,280 31,635 (33,061 ) (54 ) (3,416 ) (11 ) Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions — — 1,727 — — (1,727 ) NM Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 288,667 311,695 281,175 (23,028 ) (7 ) 7,492 3 Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,224 31,386 8,455 1,838 6 24,769 293 Loans held for sale, at fair value 43,705 38,579 27,835 5,126 13 15,870 57 Loans receivable, net 2,623,172 2,599,601 2,501,951 23,571 1 121,221 5 Accrued interest receivable 14,614 15,122 13,881 (508 ) (3 ) 733 5 Premises and equipment, net 44,065 32,444 29,756 11,621 36 14,309 48 Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258 — — 3,258 — 3,258 — Operating lease right-of-use 5,789 6,832 5,378 (1,043 ) (15 ) 411 8 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,971 7,975 15,621 (4 ) — (7,650 ) (49 ) Deferred tax asset, net 6,993 6,767 7,059 226 3 (66 ) (1 ) Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,249 38,531 38,528 (2,282 ) (6 ) (2,279 ) (6 ) MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,608 8,506 9,204 102 1 (596 ) (6 ) Goodwill 3,592 3,592 3,592 — — — — Core deposit intangible, net 10,518 11,284 13,710 (766 ) (7 ) (3,192 ) (23 ) Other assets 38,203 35,231 39,670 2,972 8 (1,467 ) (4 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,196,847 $ 3,208,825 $ 3,029,177 $ (11,978 ) — % $ 167,670 6 %

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company purchased an office building for $16.1 million. The Company's existing headquarters building was reclassified from premises and equipment, net, to long-lived assets held for sale, at $3.3 million, representing the lower of its carrying value or fair value. No impairment was recorded upon transfer to the held for sale classification. The Company plans to centralize all corporate departments into the new office building by the end of 2026. The costs of the centralization, including potential renovations, furniture, and IT infrastructure, are expected to be funded from cash on hand, and are not anticipated to materially impact the Company's capital position.

LOAN PORTFOLIO Prior (Dollars in thousands) Linked Year COMMERCIAL Quarter Quarter REAL ESTATE December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ $ ("CRE") LOANS Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Change Change CRE owner occupied $ 176,078 6.6 % $ 170,714 6.5 % $ 170,396 6.7 % $ 5,364 $ 5,682 CRE non-owner occupied 177,113 6.7 172,713 6.6 174,921 6.9 4,400 2,192 Commercial and speculative construction and development 354,130 13.3 326,684 12.4 280,798 11.1 27,446 73,332 Multi-family 262,150 9.9 262,578 10.0 245,222 9.7 (428 ) 16,928 Total CRE loans 969,471 36.5 932,689 35.5 871,337 34.4 36,782 98,134 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 628,761 23.7 629,712 23.9 617,322 24.4 (951 ) 11,439 Home equity 88,271 3.3 86,895 3.3 75,147 3.0 1,376 13,124 Residential custom construction 42,329 1.6 53,296 2.0 49,902 2.0 (10,967 ) (7,573 ) Total residential real estate loans 759,361 28.6 769,903 29.2 742,371 29.4 (10,542 ) 16,990 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 525,842 19.8 527,597 20.1 541,946 21.4 (1,755 ) (16,104 ) Marine 68,115 2.6 70,220 2.7 74,931 2.9 (2,105 ) (6,816 ) Other consumer 3,029 0.1 2,962 0.1 3,304 0.1 67 (275 ) Total consumer loans 596,986 22.5 600,779 22.9 620,181 24.4 (3,793 ) (23,195 ) COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 301,111 11.3 311,173 11.8 287,014 11.3 (10,062 ) 14,097 Warehouse lending 28,180 1.1 15,113 0.6 12,918 0.5 13,067 15,262 Total commercial business loans 329,291 12.4 326,286 12.4 299,932 11.8 3,005 29,359 Total loans receivable, gross 2,655,109 100.0 % 2,629,657 100.0 % 2,533,821 100.0 % 25,452 121,288 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans (31,937 ) (30,056 ) (31,870 ) (1,881 ) (67 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 2,623,172 $ 2,599,601 $ 2,501,951 $ 23,571 $ 121,221

Total loans receivable, gross increased $25.5 million to $2.66 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of a $27.4 million increase in commercial and speculative construction and development loans, led by speculative residential projects.

A breakdown of CRE loans, excluding multi-family and construction and development loans, at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) CRE by Type: December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 CRE non-owner occupied: Office $ 44,429 $ 42,537 $ 39,697 Retail 36,387 36,827 36,568 Hospitality/restaurant 24,848 25,798 27,562 Self-storage 18,924 19,001 19,111 Mixed use 18,903 18,663 17,721 Industrial 14,263 14,352 15,125 Senior housing/assisted living 7,329 7,390 7,565 Other 7,729 3,632 6,631 Land 1,887 2,072 2,421 Education/worship 2,414 2,441 2,520 Total CRE non-owner occupied 177,113 172,713 174,921 CRE owner occupied: Industrial 75,347 77,059 67,064 Office 30,311 31,981 42,223 Retail 24,248 17,399 20,718 Hospitality/restaurant 7,583 7,675 10,396 Other 10,492 10,521 8,612 Car wash 4,412 4,430 — Automobile related 7,111 7,164 7,325 Mixed use 7,831 4,622 5,616 Agriculture 4,136 4,347 3,834 Education/worship 4,607 5,516 4,608 Total CRE owner occupied 176,078 170,714 170,396 Total $ 353,191 $ 343,427 $ 345,317

The following table includes CRE loans, presented in the table above, repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

(Dollars in Current thousands) For the Quarter Ended Weighted Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Average CRE by type: 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027 Total Rate Agriculture $ 805 $ — $ 266 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,071 6.20 % Apartment 959 14,534 7,988 16,133 27,768 18,056 4,136 12,405 101,979 5.91 Auto–related 202 — — — — — — — 202 5.75 Hotel / hospitality — 415 110 — 102 — — — 627 4.88 Industrial 394 577 1,532 — 13,266 3,312 5,717 5,261 30,059 5.72 Mixed use 2,107 — — 374 — — — 3,246 5,727 6.88 Office — 1,603 546 7,583 2,812 — 7,499 3,887 23,930 5.25 Other 476 1,205 2,414 2,333 — 1,991 328 — 8,747 5.35 Retail 218 3,394 — 3,349 2,966 2,352 7,457 — 19,736 4.67 Senior housing and assisted living 2,113 — — — — 1,354 — — 3,467 4.76 % Total $ 7,274 $ 21,728 $ 12,856 $ 29,772 $ 46,914 $ 27,065 $ 25,137 $ 24,799 $ 195,545

A breakdown of construction and development loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 CRE Construction Types: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial construction – retail $ 8,452 2.1 % $ 8,445 2.2 % $ 8,079 2.4 % Commercial construction – office 9,236 2.3 9,150 2.4 4,979 1.5 Commercial construction – self storage 22,437 5.7 18,701 4.9 13,480 4.1 Commercial construction – hotel 9,404 2.4 6,147 1.6 — — Multi-family 37,403 9.4 29,751 7.8 30,945 9.4 Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential 32,451 8.2 44,298 11.7 42,040 12.7 Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 9,878 2.5 8,998 2.4 7,862 2.4 Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 42,000 10.6 36,668 9.6 42,934 13.0 Speculative residential construction – vertical 225,198 56.8 217,822 57.4 180,381 54.5 Total $ 396,459 100.0 % $ 379,980 100.0 % $ 330,700 100.0 %

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in Prior Year thousands) For the Three Months Ended Linked Quarter Quarter December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ % $ % Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Change Change Change Change Purchase $ 158,992 72.6 % $ 155,910 88.8 % $ 129,232 83.2 % $ 3,082 2.0 % $ 29,760 23.0 % Refinance 60,153 27.4 19,714 11.2 26,116 16.8 40,439 205.1 34,037 130.3 Total $ 219,145 100.0 % $ 175,624 100.0 % $ 155,348 100.0 % $ 43,521 24.8 % $ 63,797 41.1 %





(Dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 604,842 81.8 % $ 626,937 87.6 % $ (22,095 ) (3.5 ) % Refinance 134,150 18.2 88,662 12.4 45,488 51.3 Total $ 738,992 100.0 % $ 715,599 100.0 % $ 23,393 3.3 %

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold $180.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $156.4 million during the previous quarter and $138.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in market rates between periods. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.14% in both the previous quarter and in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, stockholders’ equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands) Linked Prior Year DEPOSITS December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Quarter Quarter Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change $ Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 647,197 24.3 % $ 648,661 24.1 % $ 627,679 26.8 % $ (1,464 ) $ 19,518 Interest-bearing checking: Retail deposits 195,275 7.3 199,527 7.4 176,561 7.5 (4,252 ) 18,714 Brokered deposits 140,174 5.2 — — — — 140,174 140,174 Total interest-bearing checking 335,449 12.5 199,527 7.4 176,561 7.5 135,922 158,888 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1) 10,926 0.4 17,191 0.6 10,479 0.4 (6,265 ) 447 Subtotal 993,572 37.2 865,379 32.2 814,719 34.8 128,193 178,853 Savings and money market: Savings 164,056 6.1 167,006 6.2 154,188 6.6 (2,950 ) 9,868 Money market: Retail deposits 365,322 13.6 354,082 13.2 341,336 14.6 11,240 23,986 Brokered deposits 20,296 0.8 251 — 279 — 20,045 20,017 Total money market 385,618 14.4 354,333 13.2 341,615 14.6 31,285 44,003 Subtotal 549,674 20.5 521,339 19.4 495,803 21.2 28,335 53,871 Certificates of deposit: Retail CDs 921,669 34.5 924,925 34.4 874,024 37.4 (3,256 ) 47,645 Nonretail CDs: Online CDs 3,423 0.1 3,423 0.1 9,354 0.4 — (5,931 ) Public CDs 3,234 0.1 2,023 0.1 2,394 0.1 1,211 840 Brokered CDs 202,070 7.6 369,403 13.8 143,124 6.1 (167,333 ) 58,946 Total nonretail CDs 208,727 7.8 374,849 14.0 154,872 6.6 (166,122 ) 53,855 Subtotal 1,130,396 42.3 1,299,774 48.4 1,028,896 44.0 (169,378 ) 101,500 Total deposits $ 2,673,642 100.0 % $ 2,686,492 100.0 % $ 2,339,418 100.0 % $ (12,850 ) $ 334,224 Borrowings (2) $ 129,305 $ 129,305 $ 307,806 $ — $ (178,501 ) Stockholders' equity $ 307,694 $ 300,511 $ 295,767 $ 7,183 $ 11,927 Book value per common share $ 41.55 $ 40.43 $ 38.26 $ 1.12 $ 3.29

_______________________

(1)

Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law. (2)

Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

At December 31, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $718.1 million, compared to approximately $694.4 million in September 30, 2025, and approximately $652.7 million at December 31, 2024. The uninsured amounts are estimated based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025, was primarily due to net income of $8.4 million and unrealized gain in fair value on securities available for sale of $1.6 million, net of tax, partially offset by dividends paid of $2.1 million. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the period.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At December 31, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

At December 31, 2025 Bank Company Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.96 % 14.25 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 10.96 % 9.66 % CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.73 % 11.21 %

Credit Quality

The following tables summarize the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and classified loans at the dates indicated.

For the Quarter Ended Linked Prior Year ACL ON LOANS Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Quarter Quarter (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

$ Change $ Change Beginning ACL balance $ 30,056 $ 32,189 $ 31,232 $ (2,133 ) $ (1,176 ) Provision 3,882 1,851 1,621 2,031 2,261 Charge-offs Indirect (2,258 ) (1,941 ) (1,417 ) (317 ) (841 ) Marine (99 ) (55 ) (86 ) (44 ) (13 ) Other consumer (53 ) (49 ) (25 ) (4 ) (28 ) Commercial construction – office — (2,299 ) — 2,299 — Subtotal (2,410 ) (4,344 ) (1,528 ) 1,934 (882 ) Recoveries CRE 2 — — 2 2 Indirect 403 323 387 80 16 Marine 1 16 8 (15 ) (7 ) Other 3 12 6 (9 ) (3 ) C&I — 9 144 (9 ) (144 ) Subtotal 409 360 545 49 (136 ) Ending ACL balance $ 31,937 $ 30,056 $ 31,870 $ 1,881 $ 67





NONPERFORMING LOANS For the Quarter Ended Linked Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Quarter Quarter CRE LOANS 2025 2025 2024 $ Change $ Change CRE $ 2,049 $ 2,047 $ 2,771 $ 2 $ (722 ) Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,236 9,150 4,979 86 4,257 Total CRE loans 11,285 11,197 7,750 88 3,535 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 1,778 1,799 164 (21 ) 1,614 Home equity 390 317 261 73 129 Total residential real estate loans 2,168 2,116 425 52 1,743 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 4,256 3,802 1,677 454 2,579 Marine 454 620 289 (166 ) 165 Other consumer 2 40 14 (38 ) (12 ) Total consumer loans 4,712 4,462 1,980 250 2,732 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS C&I 580 600 3,445 (20 ) (2,865 ) Total nonperforming loans $ 18,745 $ 18,375 $ 13,600 $ 370 $ 5,145

The increase in nonaccrual loans year-over-year was partly driven by one commercial construction relationship, which remains in active development. Disbursements on this relationship, net of partial charge-offs of $2.3 million, contributed to a $5.1 million net increase in the nonaccrual balance of these loans compared to the same period last year. These funds were provided for the completion of the projects in order to improve the probability of protecting the collateral value. Increases in consumer loans and mortgage loan delinquencies also contributed to the rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods.

CLASSIFIED LOANS For the Quarter Ended Linked Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Quarter Quarter CRE LOANS 2025 2025 2024 $ Change $ Change CRE $ 5,496 $ 5,515 $ 3,615 $ (19 ) $ 1,881 Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,236 9,150 4,979 86 4,257 Total CRE loans 14,732 14,665 8,594 67 6,138 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 3,616 3,646 2,776 (30 ) 840 Home equity 390 317 261 73 129 Total residential real estate loans 4,006 3,963 3,037 43 969 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 4,256 3,802 1,677 454 2,579 Marine 454 620 289 (166 ) 165 Other consumer 2 40 14 (38 ) (12 ) Total consumer loans 4,712 4,462 1,980 250 2,732 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS C&I 3,872 3,963 9,288 (91 ) (5,416 ) Total classified loans $ 27,322 $ 27,053 $ 22,899 $ 269 $ 4,423

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $2.5 million to $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $31.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $3.8 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees. This growth was primarily attributable to new loan growth and variable rate loans repricing higher following increases in market interest rates. Total interest expense increased $1.3 million to $17.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of growth in interest bearing deposits.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $7.3 million to $130.4 million, from $123.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as a $12.4 million increase in interest income was partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in interest expense.

NIM increased four basis points to 4.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 4.31% for the same period in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2025, NIM increased three basis points to 4.33% from 4.30% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increases in NIM for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, were due to higher net interest income as a result of an increase in average interest-earning assets, particularly due to growth in commercial and speculative construction and development loans.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, was 2.38% for both the fourth quarter of 2025, and the same quarter of 2024. The unchanged rate reflects a shift in deposit mix, with a higher relative mix of CDs, offset by favorable CD repricing throughout 2025. For the full year, the average cost of funds decreased four basis points to 2.39%, primarily due to growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit repricing on CDs and other interest-bearing deposits. Management remains focused on aligning deposit and liability durations with loan and asset durations where possible.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $3.9 million and $9.0 million, compared to $1.6 million and $5.6 million, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses on loans reflects a specific credit provision of $1.0 million on a single commercial construction relationship for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and relatively higher consumer loan charge-offs and organic loan growth between the periods.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $1.0 million to $2.0 million, compared to $983,000 in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflected higher net charge-offs of $824,000 in indirect home improvement loans, $144,000 in commercial business loans and $33,000 in other loans. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $3.6 million to $8.9 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $2.3 million partial charge-off of a commercial construction loan reflecting the expected loss on the project, along with $2.1 million in increased net charge-offs in indirect home improvement loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases in charge-offs of C&I loans of $551,000 and marine loans of $292,000. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to economic volatility, as well as a single commercial construction charge-off driven by project-specific factors. Management recorded an additional $1.0 million in credit provision on the same project for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $1.8 million to $6.4 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to mortality proceeds on bank owned life insurance policies, which contributed $1.0 million, along with other miscellaneous noninterest income. Total noninterest income increased $721,000 to $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $21.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily the result of a $2.4 million increase in other noninterest income, primarily due to the $1.2 million bank owned life insurance mortality income and a $473,000 increase from increases in fair value on retained loans, partially offset by a $900,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, a $277,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, and a net decrease of $520,000 from no activity in gains on sale of MSRs and investment securities, compared to an $8.4 million net gain on sale of MSRs, partially offset by a $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities in 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million to $26.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $24.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily the result of a $614,000 change in the fair value of MSRs, from a $583,000 recovery in the prior year quarter to a $31,000 impairment, a $572,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, and a $505,000 increase in operations expense primarily due to increased Washington State business and occupation tax. Noninterest expense increased $4.4 million, to $102.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $97.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases of $2.7 million in salaries and benefits and $1.4 million in operations expense, as well as the aforementioned change in the fair value and related impairment of MSRs between periods.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 Bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of it's assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including, but not limited to, tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets; the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on the Company's business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

Linked Prior Year Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Quarter Quarter ASSETS 2025 2025 2024 % Change % Change Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Cash and due from banks $ 13,504 $ 12,391 $ 19,280 9 (30 ) Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 14,715 48,889 12,355 (70 ) 19 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,219 61,280 31,635 (54 ) (11 ) Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions — — 1,727 — NM Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 288,667 311,695 281,175 (7 ) 3 Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,224 31,386 8,455 6 293 Loans held for sale, at fair value 43,705 38,579 27,835 13 57 Loans receivable, net 2,623,172 2,599,601 2,501,951 1 5 Accrued interest receivable 14,614 15,122 13,881 (3 ) 5 Premises and equipment, net 44,065 32,444 29,756 36 48 Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258 — — — — Operating lease right-of-use 5,789 6,832 5,378 (15 ) 8 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,971 7,975 15,621 — (49 ) Deferred tax asset, net 6,993 6,767 7,059 3 (1 ) Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,249 38,531 38,528 (6 ) (6 ) MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,608 8,506 9,204 1 (6 ) Goodwill 3,592 3,592 3,592 — — Core deposit intangible, net 10,518 11,284 13,710 (7 ) (23 ) Other assets 38,203 35,231 39,670 8 (4 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,196,847 $ 3,208,825 $ 3,029,177 — 6 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 658,123 $ 665,852 $ 638,158 (1 ) 3 Interest-bearing accounts 2,015,519 2,020,640 1,701,260 — 18 Total deposits 2,673,642 2,686,492 2,339,418 — 14 Borrowings 129,305 129,305 307,806 — (58 ) Subordinated notes: Principal amount 50,000 50,000 50,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (339 ) (356 ) (406 ) (5 ) (17 ) Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs 49,661 49,644 49,594 — — Operating lease liability 5,889 6,993 5,556 (16 ) 6 Other liabilities 30,656 35,880 31,036 (15 ) (1 ) Total liabilities 2,889,153 2,908,314 2,733,410 (1 ) 6 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,507,519 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, and 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024 75 75 78 — (4 ) Additional paid-in capital 43,251 43,907 55,716 (1 ) (22 ) Retained earnings 280,197 273,882 257,113 2 9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (15,829 ) (17,353 ) (17,140 ) (9 ) (8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 307,694 300,511 295,767 2 4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,196,847 $ 3,208,825 $ 3,029,177 — 6





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Linked Prior Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Quarter INTEREST INCOME 2025 2025 2024 % Change % Change Loans receivable, including fees $ 46,876 $ 46,664 $ 43,654 — 7 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,906 4,309 3,320 (9 ) 18 Total interest and dividend income 50,782 50,973 46,974 — 8 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 15,228 14,862 13,543 2 12 Borrowings 1,446 1,935 1,831 (25 ) (21 ) Subordinated notes 486 486 486 — — Total interest expense 17,160 17,283 15,860 (1 ) 8 NET INTEREST INCOME 33,622 33,690 31,114 — 8 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,624 2,309 1,522 57 138 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 29,998 31,381 29,592 (4 ) 1 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 2,233 2,326 2,513 (4 ) (11 ) Gain on sale of loans 2,169 2,439 1,733 (11 ) 25 Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 261 269 256 (3 ) 2 Other noninterest income 1,724 560 108 208 1,496 Total noninterest income 6,387 5,594 4,610 14 39 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 14,744 14,415 14,172 2 4 Operations 3,680 3,974 3,175 (7 ) 16 Occupancy 1,889 1,744 1,821 8 4 Data processing 1,847 1,784 2,252 4 (18 ) Loan costs 905 746 781 21 16 Professional and board fees 1,213 1,093 1,038 11 17 FDIC insurance 626 592 490 6 28 Marketing and advertising 372 259 329 44 13 Amortization of core deposit intangible 766 787 876 (3 ) (13 ) Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights 31 (6 ) (583 ) (617 ) (105 ) Total noninterest expense 26,073 25,388 24,351 3 7 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,312 11,587 9,851 (11 ) 5 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,892 2,410 2,469 (21 ) (23 ) NET INCOME $ 8,420 $ 9,177 $ 7,382 (8 ) 14 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.20 $ 0.94 (7 ) 19 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 1.18 $ 0.92 (7 ) 20





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Year Year Ended December 31, Over Year INTEREST INCOME 2025 2024 % Change Loans receivable, including fees $ 181,881 $ 170,857 6 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 15,365 13,980 10 Total interest and dividend income 197,246 184,837 7 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 57,669 53,163 8 Borrowings 7,229 6,627 9 Subordinated note 1,942 1,942 — Total interest expense 66,840 61,732 8 NET INTEREST INCOME 130,406 123,105 6 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,546 5,511 73 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 120,860 117,594 3 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 9,126 10,026 (9 ) Gain on sale of loans 8,280 8,557 (3 ) Gain on sale of MSRs — 8,356 NM Loss on sale of investment securities, net — (7,836 ) NM Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 1,035 990 5 Other noninterest income 3,836 1,463 162 Total noninterest income 22,277 21,556 3 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 57,781 55,092 5 Operations 14,923 13,529 10 Occupancy 7,129 6,857 4 Data processing 7,812 8,424 (7 ) Loan costs 2,918 2,685 9 Professional and board fees 4,648 4,072 14 FDIC insurance 2,310 2,005 15 Marketing and advertising 1,250 1,310 (5 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 3,192 3,633 (12 ) Impairment (recovery) of MSRs 54 (38 ) (242 ) Total noninterest expense 102,017 97,569 5 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 41,120 41,581 (1 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 7,774 6,557 19 NET INCOME $ 33,346 $ 35,024 (5 ) Basic earnings per share $ 4.35 $ 4.48 (3 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 4.29 $ 4.36 (2 )

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025 2025 2024 Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.04 % 1.14 % 0.98 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1) 10.78 11.97 9.88 Yield on average interest-earning assets (1) 6.56 6.61 6.51 Average total cost of funds (1) 2.38 2.41 2.38 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.18 4.20 4.13 Net interest margin (1) 4.35 4.37 4.31 Operating expense to average total assets (1) 3.23 3.16 3.24 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 140.03 140.80 143.27 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.13 64.63 68.16 Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets) 9.62 9.37 9.76 Tangible common equity ratio (3) 9.22 8.94 9.25





For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025 2024 Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.06 % 1.18 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) 10.96 12.22 Yield on average interest-earning assets 6.56 6.46 Average total cost of funds 2.39 2.43 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.16 4.03 Net interest margin 4.33 4.30 Operating expense to average total assets 3.25 3.29 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 141.15 143.92 Efficiency ratio (2) 66.81 67.45





December 31, September 30, December 31, ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2025 2025 2024 Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.45 % Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5) 0.71 0.70 0.54 ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5) 170.59 163.77 234.55 ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) 1.20 1.14 1.26





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2025 2025 2024 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.20 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 1.18 $ 0.92 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,414,419 7,488,139 7,723,250 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,529,471 7,623,243 7,897,099 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,404,548 (6) 7,432,359 (7) 7,729,951 (8) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 41.55 $ 40.43 $ 38.26 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $ 39.65 $ 38.43 $ 36.02

____________________________

(1) Annualized. (2)

Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. (3)

Tangible common equity ratio excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (4)

Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. (5)

Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. (6)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (7)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (8)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares. (9)

Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, QTR Over QTR YTD Over YTD Average Balances 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net (1) $ 2,677,230 $ 2,533,664 $ 2,625,703 $ 2,511,553 $ 143,566 $ 114,150 Investment securities - taxable 275,947 196,058 269,747 201,852 79,889 67,895 Investment securities - nontaxable 78,835 77,925 78,499 89,332 910 (10,833 ) Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 29,045 53,286 24,954 50,741 (24,241 ) (25,787 ) FHLB stock, at cost 7,984 10,300 9,687 7,579 (2,316 ) 2,108 Total interest-earning assets 3,069,041 2,871,233 3,008,590 2,861,057 197,808 147,533 Noninterest-earning assets 132,903 119,478 126,083 103,474 13,425 22,609 Total assets $ 3,201,944 $ 2,990,711 $ 3,134,673 $ 2,964,531 $ 211,233 $ 170,142 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposit accounts $ 2,007,487 $ 1,772,887 $ 1,912,139 $ 1,784,443 $ 234,600 $ 127,696 Borrowings 134,637 181,599 169,788 153,926 (46,962 ) 15,862 Subordinated notes 49,650 49,584 49,625 49,559 66 66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,191,774 2,004,070 2,131,552 1,987,928 187,704 143,624 Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts 663,413 652,564 663,505 649,405 10,849 14,100 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 36,723 36,722 35,494 40,648 1 (5,154 ) Total liabilities $ 2,891,910 $ 2,693,356 $ 2,830,551 $ 2,677,981 $ 198,554 $ 152,570

____________________________

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, September 30, December 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2025

2025

2024

Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 307,694 $ 300,511 $ 295,767 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (14,110 ) (14,876 ) (17,302 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 293,584 $ 285,635 $ 278,465 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,404,548 (1) 7,432,359 (2) 7,729,951 (3) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.55 $ 40.43 $ 38.26 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 39.65 $ 38.43 $ 36.02 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets (GAAP) $ 3,196,847 $ 3,208,825 $ 3,029,177 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets (14,110 ) (14,876 ) (17,302 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,182,737 $ 3,193,949 $ 3,011,875 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 9.62 % 9.37 % 9.76 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.22 8.94 9.25

_______________________

(1)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (2)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (3)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

Contacts:

Matthew D. Mullet,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phillip D. Whittington,

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299

www.FSBWA.com