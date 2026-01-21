CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 

  • Net Earnings of $55.0 million, or $0.40 per share
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.40%
  • Net Interest Margin of 3.49%

Full Year 2025

  • Net Earnings of $209.3 million, or $1.52 per share
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.36%
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.28%

Ontario, CA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, National Association (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $55.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with $52.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $50.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 for the prior quarter and $0.36 for the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.48%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.41%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.40%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $209.3 million, compared with $200.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $1.52 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.44 for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, ROAA was 1.36% and ROATCE was 14.28%, which compares to a 1.24% ROAA and 14.95% ROATCE for 2024.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the fourth quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 195 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 145 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

  • Pre-provision / pretax income increased to $71.9 million, from $70.0 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Positive operating leverage of 2% compared to prior quarter and 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Net interest income of $123 million increased by $7 million, or 6.1% from the third quarter of 2025
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.49% from 3.33% for the third quarter of 2025
  • Loans grew by $228 million from the end of the third quarter 2025
  • Average total deposits & customer repurchase agreements increased by $110 million from the prior quarter
  • Efficiency ratio of 44.4%, excluding acquisition expense and increase in off-balance sheet reserves
  • $2.5 million recapture of allowance for credit loss, net recoveries of $325,000 during the quarter
  • $20.5 million decrease in NPA and $25.5 million decrease in classified loans compared to prior quarter

Highlights for the Full Year 2025

  • 5.5% growth in Earning Per Share and 4.3% growth in Net Income
  • Net interest margin of 3.36%, compared to 3.09% for 2024
  • Cost of funds of 1.03%, compared to 1.32% for 2024
  • Net interest income increased by $13 million, or 2.9%
  • Efficiency ratio of 45.3% after excluding expense for acquisition and increased reserves for off-balance sheet
  • Loans grew by $163 million, or 2% compared to December 31, 2024
  • Average total deposits & customer repurchase agreements increased by 1%, compared to 2024
  • Repurchased 4.3 million shares of common stock in 2025

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

 Three Months Ended  Year Ended December 31, 
 December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  2025  2024  2023 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Net interest income$122,658  $115,577  $110,418  $460,287  $447,347  $487,990 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,500)  1,000   3,000   (3,500)  3,000   (2,000)
Noninterest income 11,193   13,006   13,103   55,171   54,474   59,330 
Noninterest expense 61,988   58,576   58,480   237,265   233,583   229,886 
Income taxes 19,319   16,421   17,183   72,395   70,522   93,999 
Net earnings$55,044  $52,586  $50,858  $209,298  $200,716  $221,435 
Earnings per common share:                 
Basic$0.40  $0.38  $0.36  $1.52  $1.44  $1.59 
Diluted$0.40  $0.38  $0.36  $1.52  $1.44  $1.59 
                  
NIM 3.49%  3.33%  3.18%  3.36%  3.09%  3.31%
ROAA 1.40%  1.35%  1.30%  1.36%  1.24%  1.35%
ROAE 9.48%  9.19%  9.14%  9.26%  9.35%  11.03%
ROATCE 14.41%  14.11%  14.31%  14.28%  14.95%  18.48%
Efficiency ratio 46.31%  45.56%  47.34%  46.03%  46.55%  42.00%


Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $122.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a $7.1 million, or 6.13%, increase from the third quarter of 2025, and a $12.2 million, or 11.09%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $5.9 million, or 3.91%, from the third quarter of 2025, while interest expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 3.52%, to $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter growth in net interest income resulted from a $152.5 million increase in average earning assets, primarily due to a $144.8 million increase in average loans, and a 16 basis point increase in the net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a 31 basis point increase in the net interest margin, from 3.18% to 3.49%.

Net interest income of $460.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $12.9 million, or 2.89%, compared to the same period of 2024. Interest income decreased by $36.8 million, while interest expense decreased by $49.8 million from 2024. The decrease in interest income from 2024 was primarily due to a $798 million decrease in average earning assets, associated with the Bank's strategy in the later half of 2024 to de-leverage the balance sheet, as well as a two basis point decrease in the earning asset yield. The $49.8 million decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a $48.7 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings. Average borrowings declined by $1 billion year over year, as a result of the strategy to de-leverage the balance sheet during the second half of 2024.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 16 basis points increase in our net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2025, was the result of an 11 basis points increase in our interest-earning assets yield, while our cost of funds decreased four basis points. The 11 basis points increase in our interest-earning asset yield was primarily due to a 22 basis points increase in our loan yield. The loan yield for the fourth quarter of 2025 was impacted by the collection of $3.2 million of interest on a nonperforming loan that was paid off in full during the quarter. Our cost of funds decreased in the fourth quarter to 1.01%, from 1.05% in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in our cost of funds from the prior quarter was the result of a four basis point decrease in our cost of deposits to 0.82%, from 0.86%. In addition, the cost of customer repurchase agreements decreased to 1.76% in the fourth quarter from 2.00% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 31 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, based on the impact of both a 19 basis point increase in the earning asset yield and a 12 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The increase in earning asset yield was primarily due to a 32 basis point increase in loan yields. Cost of funds was 1.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.13% in the same quarter of last year, as the cost of deposits decreased by 11 basis points.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, earning assets increased by $152.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 and increased $63.4 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The $152.5 million quarter-over-quarter increase in earning assets resulted from a $144.8 million increase in average loans and a $110.8 million increase in investment securities, offset by a $121.5 million decrease in average funds held at the Federal Reserve. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the average funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $29.8 million and average investment securities increased by $10.2 million. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $122 million, or 1.71%, from the third quarter of 2025 and by $114.6 million, or 1.61% from the year ago quarter. The average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $232.2 million from the prior quarter and by $127.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 57.92% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.28% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Yield on average investment securities (TE)2.69%
  2.66%
  2.58%
 
Yield on average loans5.47%
  5.25%
  5.15%
 
Yield on average earning assets (TE)4.43%
  4.32%
  4.24%
 
Cost of deposits0.82%
  0.86%
  0.93%
 
Cost of funds1.01%
  1.05%
  1.13%
 
Net interest margin (TE)3.49%
  3.33%
  3.18%
 
                  
Average Earning Asset MixAvg  % of Total  Avg  % of Total  Avg  % of Total 
Total investment securities$4,946,732   35.27%  $4,835,928   34.86%  $4,936,514   35.36% 
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 528,211   3.77%   646,979   4.66   485,103   3.47% 
Loans 8,517,188   60.73%   8,372,383   60.35%   8,522,587   61.04% 
Total interest-earning assets 14,025,812      13,873,302      13,962,216    


 Year Ended December 31, 
 2025   2024   2023  
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Yield on average investment securities (TE)2.65%
  2.65%
  2.52%
 
Yield on average loans5.29%
  5.26%
  5.04%
 
Yield on average earning assets (TE)4.33%
  4.35%
  4.10%
 
Cost of deposits0.85%
  0.88%
  0.41%
 
Cost of funds1.03%
  1.32%
  0.83%
 
Net interest margin (TE)3.36%
  3.09%
  3.31%
 
                  
Average Earning Asset MixAvg  % of Total  Avg  % of Total  Avg  % of Total 
Total investment securities$4,884,669   35.51%  $5,144,555   35.35%  $5,579,488   37.63% 
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 420,504   3.06%   720,428   4.95%   331,156   2.23% 
Loans 8,427,967   61.27%   8,670,420   59.58%   8,893,335   59.97% 
Total interest-earning assets 13,755,101      14,553,415      14,829,057    


Provision for Credit Losses

There was a $2.5 million recapture of credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 and a $3 million recapture of credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, we recorded a $3.5 million recapture of credit losses, compared to a $3 million recapture of credit losses for 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recognized a $2.8 million loss on sale of available-for-sale ("AFS") investments. The third quarter of 2025 included income from a $6.0 million legal settlement, that was offset by $8.1 million in losses on the sale of AFS investments. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income for the fourth quarter decreased by $1.1 million, compared to prior quarter. Trust and investment services income grew by $200,000, or 4.0% and by $519,000, or 14.8% over the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income was $55.2 million, compared to $54.5 million for 2024. Noninterest income in 2025 included $10.8 million in losses on the sale of AFS investments, a $6.0 million legal settlement, and a $2.3 million gain on OREO, while 2024 included a total pre-tax gain of $25.9 million from the sale-leaseback of four locations partially offset by a $28.1 million pre-tax loss on the sale of AFS investments. Trust and investment services income grew by $1.3 million, or 9.5%.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $62.0 million, compared to $58.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $3.4 million quarter over quarter increase in noninterest expense includes a $500,000 increase in provision for unfunded loan commitments and $1.6 million in acquisition related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding these expenses, noninterest expense increased from the third quarter by $1.4 million, or 2.3%. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.2 million, as bonus and benefit expense increased during the fourth quarter. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.57% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 1.50% for the third quarter of 2025, and 1.49% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 46.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 45.6% for the third quarter of 2025, and 47.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding acquisition related expenses and increase in provision for unfunded loan commitment, the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 44.4%

Noninterest expense of $237.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $3.7 million, or 1.58% higher than the prior year. After excluding acquisition related expenses and increase in provision for unfunded loan commitments in 2025, noninterest expense was lower than 2024 by $1.1 million. Professional service expense decreased from 2024 by $1.2 million, while software expense grew from 2024 by $1.8 million, or 12.1%.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 25.98%, compared with 23.80% for the third quarter of 2025, and 25.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Investments in tax credits contributed to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.7%. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.63 billion at December 31, 2025. This represented a decrease of $35.2 million, or 0.22%, from total assets of $15.67 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease in assets included an $363.2 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $76.2 million increase in investment securities, and a $228.3 million increase in total loans.

Total assets increased by $477.4 million, or 3.15%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $218.1 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $162.8 million increase in total loans, and a $31.7 million increase in investment securities.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $4.95 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $76.2 million, or 1.56% from $4.88 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $31.7 million, or 0.64%, from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.27 billion, a decrease of $27.5 million, or 1.20% from September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $109.3 million, or 4.59% from December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.68 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $307.8 million. AFS securities increased by $103.7 million, or 4.02% from September 30, 2025, and increased by $141.0 million, or 5.54% from $2.54 million at December 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $26.0 million from the end of the September 30, 2025, while decreasing $139.9 million from December 31, 2024.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.70 billion at December 31, 2025 increased by $228.3 million, or 2.69%, from September 30, 2025. The quarter-over quarter increase in loans included increases of $138.6 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $39.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $34.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, $16.1 million in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, and $7.8 million in construction loans, partially offset by decreases of $4.3 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, $1.8 million in municipal lease finance receivables, and $1.6 million in consumer and other loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $162.8 million, or 1.91%, from December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase includes increases of $66.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $48.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, $21.7 million in construction loans, $12.6 million in SFR mortgage loans, $11.7 million in dairy and livestock and agribusiness loans, $9.4 million in SBA loans, $2.3 million in consumer loans, offset by decreases of $6.6 million in municipal lease finance receivables, and $3 million in other loans.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $106,000 and total recoveries of $431,000, resulting in net recoveries of $325,000 compared to net recoveries of $333,000 in the prior quarter. For the year ended 2025, we experienced net recoveries of $539,000. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.89% of gross loans at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2025.The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $77.2 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $79.3 million at September 30, 2025 and $80.1 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.89%. This compares to 0.94% at September 30, 2025 and 0.94% at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Nonperforming loans   
Commercial real estate $4,186  $23,707  $25,866 
SBA  21   3,952   1,529 
Commercial and industrial  478   145   340 
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  -   -   60 
Total $4,685  $27,804  $27,795 
% of Total loans  0.05%  0.33%  0.33%
          
OREO         
Commercial real estate $163  $661  $18,656 
SFR mortgage  -   -   647 
Total $163  $661  $19,303 
          
Total nonperforming assets $4,848  $28,465  $47,098 
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.03%  0.18%  0.31%
          
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)         
Commercial real estate $2,887  $43  $- 
SBA  30   42   88 
Commercial and industrial  261   -   399 
Total $3,178  $85  $487 
% of Total loans  0.04%  0.00%  0.01%
Total nonperforming, OREO,
and past due		 $8,026  $28,550  $47,585 
          
Classified Loans $52,701  $78,180  $89,549 


The $23.1 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $19.6 million commercial real estate nonperforming loan payoff and a $3.4 million SBA loan payoff.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans decreased $25.5 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to three commercial real estate loans paid off totaling $25.6 million.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.07 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $490.6 million totaled $12.56 billion at December 31, 2025. This represented a net decrease of $12.9 million compared to $12.58 billion at September 30, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $352.3 million, or 2.89%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $6.80 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $444.3 million, or 6.13%, when compared to $7.24 billion at September 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $236.4 million, or 3.36%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 56.33% of total deposits, compared to 59.76% at September 30, 2025, and 58.90% at December 31, 2024.

Borrowings

As of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.30 billion at December 31, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $108.9 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $209.3 million in net earnings and a $84.4 million increase in other comprehensive income that was partially offset by $110.3 million in cash dividends. For the year ended 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 4,321,777 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.60, totaling $80.4 million. Our tangible book value per share at December 31, 2025 was $11.24.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well above regulatory standards.

    CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
  Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.6% 11.8% 11.5%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 15.9% 16.3% 16.2%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 15.9% 16.3% 16.2%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 16.7% 17.1% 17.1%
         
Tangible common equity ratio   10.3% 10.1% 9.8%


CitizensTrust
As of December 31, 2025, CitizensTrust had approximately $5.11 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.75 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.5 million and $13.7 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of business, economic, or political developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target, key personnel and customers into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services, and the acceptance of these products and services by potential and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; changes in consumer or business spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits (including low cost deposits) or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers or depositors; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; systemic or non-systemic bank failures or crises; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; ; risks associated with our pending merger with Heritage Commerce Corp (“Heritage”),  including completing the transaction on the terms set forth in our definitive agreement with Heritage, difficulties and delays in integrating Heritage’s business, key personnel and customers into our business and operations, and achieving anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits from the transaction; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings, equity, or shareholder returns, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
       
       
  December 31,
 2025		 September 30,
 2025		 December 31,
 2024
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $107,511  $151,848  $153,875 
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve  268,878   632,072   50,823 
Total cash and cash equivalents  376,389   783,920   204,698 
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions  13,064   13,163   480 
Investment securities available-for-sale  2,683,070   2,579,397   2,542,115 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  2,270,391   2,297,909   2,379,668 
Total investment securities  4,953,461   4,877,306   4,921,783 
Investment in FHLB, FRB, and other stock  55,948   18,012   18,012 
Loans and lease finance receivables  8,699,193   8,470,906   8,536,432 
Allowance for credit losses  (77,161)  (79,336)  (80,122)
Net loans and lease finance receivables  8,622,032   8,391,570   8,456,310 
Premises and equipment, net  26,505   26,595   27,543 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")  325,299   323,881   316,248 
Intangibles  5,774   6,654   9,967 
Goodwill  765,822   765,822   765,822 
Other assets  486,760   459,283   432,792 
Total assets $15,631,054  $15,666,206  $15,153,655 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $6,800,691  $7,244,968  $7,037,096 
Investment checking  509,272   487,738   551,305 
Savings and money market  4,185,244   3,809,768   3,786,387 
Time deposits  576,775   581,765   573,593 
Total deposits  12,071,982   12,124,239   11,948,381 
Customer repurchase agreements  490,601   451,258   261,887 
Other borrowings  500,000   500,000   500,000 
Other liabilities  273,247   308,642   257,071 
Total liabilities  13,335,830   13,384,139   12,967,339 
Stockholders' Equity      
Stockholders' equity  2,522,878   2,529,843   2,498,380 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (227,654)  (247,776)  (312,064)
Total stockholders' equity  2,295,224   2,282,067   2,186,316 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,631,054  $15,666,206  $15,153,655 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $144,568  $150,152  $152,966  $150,929  $160,018 
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve  513,797   635,331   484,038   412,210   710,308 
Total cash and cash equivalents  658,365   785,483   637,004   563,139   870,326 
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions  14,414   11,648   1,065   8,294   10,120 
Investment securities available-for-sale  2,661,115   2,522,720   2,542,649   2,557,402   2,716,581 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  2,285,617   2,313,208   2,393,865   2,327,267   2,427,974 
Total investment securities  4,946,732   4,835,928   4,936,514   4,884,669   5,144,555 
Investment in FHLB, FRB, and other stock  33,681   18,012   18,012   21,961   18,012 
Loans and lease finance receivables  8,517,188   8,372,383   8,522,587   8,427,967   8,670,420 
Allowance for credit losses  (79,341)  (78,161)  (82,960)  (78,964)  (83,580)
Net loans and lease finance receivables  8,437,847   8,294,222   8,439,627   8,349,003   8,586,840 
Premises and equipment, net  26,775   26,679   29,959   26,958   39,191 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")  325,389   322,591   316,938   321,079   313,671 
Intangibles  6,176   7,111   10,650   7,748   12,571 
Goodwill  765,822   765,822   765,822   765,822   765,822 
Other assets  433,774   430,894   406,898   427,941   378,490 
Total assets $15,648,975  $15,498,390  $15,562,489  $15,376,614  $16,139,598 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $7,001,471  $7,123,511  $7,116,050  $7,045,960  $7,144,129 
Interest-bearing  5,087,709   4,893,214   4,998,424   4,901,353   4,779,181 
Total deposits  12,089,180   12,016,725   12,114,474   11,947,313   11,923,310 
Customer repurchase agreements  493,886   456,230   456,145   411,625   354,432 
Other borrowings  500,000   500,005   500,000   505,261   1,515,725 
Other liabilities  261,824   254,279   278,314   252,140   200,466 
Total liabilities  13,344,890   13,227,239   13,348,933   13,116,339   13,993,933 
Stockholders' Equity          
Stockholders' equity  2,541,331   2,538,445   2,507,060   2,530,565   2,469,095 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (237,246)  (267,294)  (293,504)  (270,290)  (323,430)
Total stockholders' equity  2,304,085   2,271,151   2,213,556   2,260,275   2,145,665 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,648,975  $15,498,390  $15,562,489  $15,376,614  $16,139,598 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,
 2025		 September 30,
 2025		 December 31,
 2024		  2025   2024 
Interest income:          
Loans and leases, including fees $117,415  $110,825  $110,277  $446,156  $455,755 
Investment securities:          
Investment securities available-for-sale  20,062   18,867   18,041   75,962   80,890 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  12,649   12,812   13,020   51,368   53,151 
Total investment income  32,711   31,679   31,061   127,330   134,041 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, and other stock  539   377   380   1,706   1,551 
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions  5,314   7,231   5,881   18,109   38,765 
Total interest income  155,979   150,112   147,599   593,301   630,112 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  25,047   26,096   28,317   101,294   105,483 
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements  8,007   8,109   8,291   30,317   76,709 
Other  267   330   573   1,403   573 
Total interest expense  33,321   34,535   37,181   133,014   182,765 
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses  122,658   115,577   110,418   460,287   447,347 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (2,500)  1,000   (3,000)  (3,500)  (3,000)
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses  125,158   114,577   113,418   463,787   450,347 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  4,734   4,859   5,097   19,460   20,370 
Trust and investment services  4,031   3,875   3,512   15,033   13,729 
Loss on sale of AFS Investment Securities  (2,785)  (8,185)  (16,735)  (10,970)  (28,317)
Gain on OREO, net  113   -   -   2,296   - 
Gain on sale leaseback transactions  -   -   16,794   -   25,900 
Other  5,100   12,457   4,435   29,352   22,792 
Total noninterest income   11,193   13,006   13,103   55,171   54,474 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  37,105   35,876   35,998   144,457   144,472 
Occupancy and equipment  5,892   5,823   5,866   23,819   23,407 
Professional services  2,626   2,350   2,646   9,248   10,482 
Computer software expense  4,167   4,350   3,921   17,148   15,301 
Marketing and promotion  1,339   1,738   1,757   6,882   7,307 
Amortization of intangible assets  881   1,003   1,163   4,193   5,324 
Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments  1,000   500   -   2,000   (1,250)
Acquisition related expenses  1,556   -   -   1,556   - 
Other  7,422   6,936   7,129   27,962   28,540 
Total noninterest expense  61,988   58,576   58,480   237,265   233,583 
Earnings before income taxes  74,363   69,007   68,041   281,693   271,238 
Income taxes  19,319   16,421   17,183   72,395   70,522 
Net earnings $55,044  $52,586  $50,858  $209,298  $200,716 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.40  $0.38  $0.36  $1.52  $1.44 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.40  $0.38  $0.36  $1.52  $1.44 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.80  $0.80 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)$156,007  $150,626  $148,128  $593,413  $632,248 
Interest expense 33,321   34,535   37,181   133,014   182,765 
Net interest income - (TE)$122,686  $116,091  $110,947  $460,399  $449,483 
          
Return on average assets, annualized 1.40%  1.35%  1.30%  1.36%  1.24%
Return on average equity, annualized 9.48%  9.19%  9.14%  9.26%  9.35%
Efficiency ratio [1] 46.31%  45.56%  47.34%  46.03%  46.55%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.57%  1.50%  1.49%  1.54%  1.45%
Yield on average loans 5.47%  5.25%  5.15%  5.29%  5.26%
Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.43%  4.32%  4.24%  4.33%  4.35%
Cost of deposits 0.82%  0.86%  0.93%  0.85%  0.88%
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.86%  0.90%  0.97%  0.88%  0.90%
Cost of funds 1.01%  1.05%  1.13%  1.03%  1.32%
Net interest margin (TE) 3.49%  3.33%  3.18%  3.36%  3.09%
[1]  Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.
          
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]         
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 10.25%  10.14%  9.81%    
Citizens Business Bank 10.09%  10.00%  9.64%    
[2]  (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])
          
Weighted average shares outstanding         
Basic 135,525,188   136,830,737   138,661,665   136,757,254   138,414,598 
Diluted 135,920,667   137,152,562   139,102,524   137,050,575   138,579,141 
Dividends declared$27,180  $27,548  $27,978  $110,284  $111,859 
Dividend payout ratio [3] 49.38%  52.39%  55.01%  52.69%  55.73%
[3]  Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.
          
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 135,551,799   137,509,649   139,689,686     
Book value per share$16.93  $16.60  $15.65     
Tangible book value per share$11.24  $10.98  $10.10     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31,
 2025		 September 30,
 2025		 December 31,
 2024		    
Nonperforming assets:          
Nonaccrual loans $4,685  $27,804  $27,795     
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net  163   661   19,303     
Total nonperforming assets $4,848  $28,465  $47,098     
Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $16,902  $10,756  $6,467     
           
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO  0.06%  0.34%  0.55%    
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets  0.03%  0.18%  0.31%    
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets  1591.60%  278.71%  170.12%    
           
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,
 2025		 September 30,
 2025		 December 31,
 2024		  2025   2024 
Allowance for credit losses:          
 Beginning balance $79,336  $78,003  $82,942  $80,122  $86,842 
Total charge-offs  (106)  (67)  (64)  (642)  (4,408)
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off  431   400   244   1,181   688 
Net recoveries (charge-offs)  325   333   180   539   (3,720)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses   (2,500)  1,000   (3,000)  (3,500)  (3,000)
Allowance for credit losses at end of period  $77,161  $79,336  $80,122  $77,161  $80,122 
           
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans  0.004%  0.004%  0.002%  0.006%  -0.043%


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type                
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
  Allowance
For Credit
Losses		 Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		 Allowance
For Credit
Losses		 Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		 Allowance
For Credit
Losses		 Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
Commercial real estate $61.7  0.94%   $65.4  1.00%   $66.2  1.02%  
Construction  0.6  1.57%    0.5  1.74%    0.3  1.94%  
SBA  2.7  0.96%    2.6  0.97%    2.6  0.96%  
Commercial and industrial  8.4  0.87%    6.6  0.71%    6.1  0.66%  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  2.5  0.58%    2.8  0.95%    3.6  0.86%  
Municipal lease finance receivables  0.3  0.42%    0.2  0.36%    0.2  0.31%  
SFR mortgage  0.4  0.16%    0.5  0.17%    0.5  0.16%  
Consumer and other loans  0.6  0.98%    0.7  1.13%    0.6  1.04%  
Total $77.2  0.89%   $79.3  0.94%   $80.1  0.94%  


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
Quarterly Common Stock Price
   2025   2024   2023 
Quarter End High Low High Low High Low
March 31, $21.71 $18.22  $20.45  $15.95  $25.98  $16.34 
June 30, $20.15 $16.01  $17.91  $15.71  $16.89  $10.66 
September 30, $21.34 $18.12  $20.29  $16.08  $19.66  $12.89 
December 31, $20.70 $17.95  $24.58  $17.20  $21.77  $14.62 
             
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
    Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4
     2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest income            
Loans and leases, including fees   $117,415  $110,825  $108,845  $109,071  $110,277 
Investment securities and other    38,564   39,287   35,364   33,931   37,322 
Total interest income    155,979   150,112   144,209   143,002   147,599 
Interest expense            
Deposits    25,047   26,096   24,829   25,322   28,317 
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements  8,007   8,109   7,401   6,800   8,291 
Other    267   330   371   436   573 
Total interest expense    33,321   34,535   32,601   32,558   37,181 
             
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses  122,658   115,577   111,608   110,444   110,418 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (2,500)  1,000   -   (2,000)  (3,000)
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses  125,158   114,577   111,608   112,444   113,418 
             
Noninterest income    11,193   13,006   14,744   16,229   13,103 
Noninterest expense    61,988   58,576   57,557   59,144   58,480 
Earnings before income taxes    74,363   69,007   68,795   69,529   68,041 
Income taxes    19,319   16,421   18,231   18,425   17,183 
Net earnings   $55,044  $52,586  $50,564  $51,104  $50,858 
             
Effective tax rate    25.98%  23.80%  26.50%  26.50%  25.25%
             
Basic earnings per common share   $0.40  $0.38  $0.37  $0.37  $0.36 
Diluted earnings per common share   $0.40  $0.38  $0.37  $0.36  $0.36 
             
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
             
Cash dividends declared   $27,180  $27,548  $27,703  $27,853  $27,978 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
Loan Portfolio by Type
  December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Commercial real estate $6,574,395  $6,535,319  $6,517,415  $6,490,604  $6,507,452 
Construction  37,812   29,976   17,658   15,706   16,082 
SBA  282,371   266,228   271,735   271,844   273,013 
SBA - PPP  30   51   85   179   774 
Commercial and industrial  973,631   939,174   912,427   942,301   925,178 
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  431,577   292,963   233,772   252,532   419,904 
Municipal lease finance receivables  59,542   61,383   63,652   65,203   66,114 
SFR mortgage  281,766   286,111   288,435   269,493   269,172 
Consumer and other loans  58,069   59,701   53,322   55,770   58,743 
Gross loans, at amortized cost  8,699,193   8,470,906   8,358,501   8,363,632   8,536,432 
Allowance for credit losses   (77,161)  (79,336)  (78,003)  (78,252)  (80,122)
Net loans $8,622,032  $8,391,570  $8,280,498  $8,285,380  $8,456,310 
           
           
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
           
  December 31,
 2025		 September 30,
 2025		 June 30,
 2025		 March 31,
 2025		 December 31,
 2024
Noninterest-bearing  $6,800,691  $7,244,968  $7,247,128  $7,184,267  $7,037,096 
Investment checking  509,272   487,738   483,793   533,220   551,305 
Savings and money market  4,185,244   3,809,768   3,669,912   3,710,612   3,786,387 
Time deposits  576,775   581,765   583,990   561,822   573,593 
Total deposits  12,071,982   12,124,239   11,984,823   11,989,921   11,948,381 
           
Customer repurchase agreements  490,601   451,258   404,154   276,163   261,887 
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $12,562,583  $12,575,497  $12,388,977  $12,266,084  $12,210,268 


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
  December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Nonperforming loans          
Commercial real estate $4,186  $23,707  $24,379  $24,379  $25,866 
SBA  21   3,952   1,265   1,024   1,529 
Commercial and industrial  478   145   265   173   340 
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  -   -   60   60   60 
Total $4,685  $27,804  $25,969  $25,636  $27,795 
% of Total loans  0.05%  0.33%  0.31%  0.31%  0.33%
           
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)          
Commercial real estate $2,887  $43  $-  $-  $- 
SBA  30   42   3,419   718   88 
Commercial and industrial  261   -   -   -   399 
Total $3,178  $85  $3,419  $718  $487 
% of Total loans  0.04%  0.00%  0.04%  0.01%  0.01%
           
OREO          
Commercial real estate $163  $661  $661  $495  $18,656 
SFR mortgage  -   -   -   -   647 
Total $163  $661  $661  $495  $19,303 
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $8,026  $28,550  $30,049  $26,849  $47,585 
% of Total loans  0.09%  0.34%  0.36%  0.32%  0.56%


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
         
Regulatory Capital Ratios
  Minimum Required CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios  Plus Capital
Conservation Buffer		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0%  11.6%  11.8%  11.5% 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0%  15.9%  16.3%  16.2% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5%  15.9%  16.3%  16.2% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5%  16.7%  17.1%  17.1% 
         
Tangible common equity ratio   10.3%  10.1%  9.8% 


Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
       
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share.
       
  December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity $2,295,224  $2,282,067  $2,186,316 
Less: Goodwill  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)
Less: Intangible assets  (5,774)  (6,654)  (9,967)
Tangible book value $1,523,628  $1,509,591  $1,410,527 
Common shares issued and outstanding           135,551,799   137,509,649   139,689,686 
Tangible book value per share $11.24  $10.98  $10.10 


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
           
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.
           
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		  2025   2024 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Income $55,044  $52,586  $50,858  $209,298  $200,716 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets  881   1,003   1,163   4,193   5,324 
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (1)  (260)  (297)  (344)  (1,240)  (1,574)
Tangible net income $55,665  $53,292  $51,677  $212,251  $204,466 
           
Average stockholders' equity $2,304,085  $2,271,151  $2,213,556  $2,260,275  $2,145,665 
Less: Average goodwill  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)
Less: Average intangible assets  (6,176)  (7,111)  (10,650)  (7,748)  (12,571)
Average tangible common equity $1,532,087  $1,498,218  $1,437,084  $1,486,705  $1,367,272 
           
Return on average equity, annualized (2)  9.48%  9.19%  9.14%  9.26%  9.35%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (2)  14.41%  14.11%  14.31%  14.28%  14.95%
           
(1) Tax effected at respective statutory rates.
(2) Annualized where applicable.


