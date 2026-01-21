Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2026.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770