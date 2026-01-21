Dundee Corporation Announces the Closing of the Sale of Its Royalty on the Borborema Gold Project

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has now closed the previously announced sale of its royalty on the Borborema Gold Project to Gold Royalty Corp. (“GROY”) for an aggregate purchase price of US$45 million comprised of US$30 million in cash and US$15 million in common shares of GROY issued to Dundee at US$4.20 per share.

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation commented “The closing of the sale of the Borborema royalty represents a disciplined step in our ongoing strategy to crystallize value and redeploy capital into opportunities that we believe can generate sustainable future cash flow for Dundee through mining operations. This transaction was completed with a counterparty that shares our conviction in the long-term value of the underlying asset, and it reflects a relationship-driven partnership built around that shared view. With the transaction now closed, we have strengthened our balance sheet further and delivered NAV accretion for shareholders. Based on our updated assessment, highlighted below, the intrinsic value of our portfolio continues to materially exceed our current market capitalization, reinforcing our view that the company remains significantly undervalued. We believe this gap presents a compelling opportunity as we execute on initiatives designed to unlock value and drive long-term returns.”

NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE

Cash $ 2.06 Magna Mining Inc. $ 1.78 New Found Gold Corp1 $ 0.58 Saturn Metals Limited $ 0.51 Ausgold Limited $ 0.51 Gold Royalty Corp $ 0.29 Other Mining2 $ 1.65 Non-Mining Investments (Private)2 $ 0.90 Net Asset Value per Share $ 8.28 Share Price (January 20, 2026) $ 4.41 Discount per share to net asset value 47 %

Notes:

12,240,000 shares of New Found Gold Corp. have been deposited by Dundee with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent, to satisfy potential exercises of warrants of the Corporation issued pursuant to the previously announced block trade sale transaction. For further details, please see the Corporation’s news releases dated December 8, 2025 and December 16, 2025 for further information. Publicly traded holdings valued using closing public pricing obtained on January 20, 2026. Private holdings valued as of September 30, 2025. Per share values in above table based on 86,894,687 Class A subordinate voting shares and 3,114,491 Class B common shares outstanding on January 20, 2026.



ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in investing in mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements with respect to the strategic priority of the Corporation to build sustainable cash flow from mining operations, the current and projected value of the Corporation’s portfolio and additional cash flow generating opportunities. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining requisite approvals for particular transactions, precious metals price volatility; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Corporation’s management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Corporation’s inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers, and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In addition to using financial measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS Accounting Standards”), the Corporation believes that important measures of operating performance include certain financial measures that are not defined under IFRS Accounting Standards. In this press release, there is a reference to Net Asset Value (NAV) per share which is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Corporation believes is relevant in assessing the Corporation’s business. Although such non-GAAP financial measure is not a financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, the Corporation believes that it is informative and provides further insight as a supplementary measure of the Corporation’s financial performance, financial position or cash flow, and/or its objectives and policies, as applicable.

The inputs used to calculate NAV Per Share are derived from publicly available disclosures and third-party market data. The Corporation’s public holdings have been valued using the closing public pricing obtained on January 20, 2026 and private holdings have been valued as of September 30, 2025. The Corporation believes NAV Per Share is useful to shareholders because it illustrates the current value of our strategic holdings. Other companies may calculate NAV Per Share and measures associated with it differently. The Corporation does not believe there is a directly comparable GAAP measure to NAV Per Share and it should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards.

