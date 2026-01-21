CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Slapped With Securities Class Action Amid Questions Over Denton Data Center Completion Transparency, $14 Billion Market Cap Loss - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) and certain of its executives seeking to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

The lawsuit follows a series of revelations about delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule on completing CoreWeave’s Denton, Texas data center cluster intended for OpenAI that have driven the price of CoreWeave shares sharply lower.

The lawsuit follows a series of revelations about delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule on completing CoreWeave's Denton, Texas data center cluster intended for OpenAI that have driven the price of CoreWeave shares sharply lower.

Class Period: Mar. 28, 2025 – Dec. 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 13, 2026

The CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on the propriety of CoreWeave’s statements about its ability to meet “robust” and “unprecedented” demand for its services and, relatedly, its ability to recognize revenue (consistent with its guidance) from long-term contracts with customers for access to the company’s AI infrastructure.

The lawsuit alleges that CoreWeave made misleading statements while failing to disclose that the company overstated its ability to meet customer demand. In addition, according to the complaint, CoreWeave understated the scope and severity of the risk presented by its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier to its ability to timely meet its customers’ demand and its ability to recognize revenue consistent with assurances given to investors.

Investors began to question CoreWeave’s transparency after the markets closed on November 10, 2025. That day, the company reported its Q3 2025 financial results, surprisingly reduced its full year revenue guidance, and blamed the reduction on “temporary delays related to a third-party data center developer.”

Then, after the markets closed on December 15, 2025, The Wall Street Journal provided more clarity on CoreWeave’s predicament. That day, the Journal reported that the company’s third-party Denton data center supplier (Core Scientific) “has been flagging delays to its collaborations with CoreWeave since at least February, when it reported that it had pushed back certain construction timelines in order to make ‘design enhancements to further optimize GPU performance.’”

The market severely reacted to these events by sending the price of CoreWeave shares down $36.11 (-34%) between November 10 and December 16, 2025, wiping out a whopping $14 billion of the company’s market capitalization in about a month.

“Among other things, we are investigating the matters reported by the Journal and, if true, whether CoreWeave may have intentionally misled investors about its prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

