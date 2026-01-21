Shareholders who lost money in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who sold their shares between January 15, 2025 and March 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until March 18, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Endeavor Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Defendants represented to unaffiliated public shareholders of Endeavor Class A common stock that the take-private merger (the “Merger”) and the $27.50-per-share Merger Consideration were “fair to and in the best interests” of public shareholders;

In reality, Defendants orchestrated a unified scheme-led by Silver Lake and Endeavor insiders-to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and other separate benefits;

Defendants structured the Merger to disadvantage minority shareholders by, among other things:



Rejecting a “majority-of-the-minority” vote and instead closing the transaction through controller written consent;



Locking in a fixed $27.50 cash-out Merger Consideration without any collar or contingent value right and offering only a de minimis dividend that insiders shared with themselves.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline:

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than March 18, 2026.

