Moxies’ Florida Momentum Reaches West Palm Beach with March Opening





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies, the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will debut its newest Florida and 10th U.S. restaurant in West Palm Beach on March 19.



Located at 565 S. Rosemary Ave. in CityPlace, Moxies West Palm is perfectly positioned within one of downtown West Palm Beach’s most vibrant and social districts. Known for its constant energy and mix of shopping, dining and entertainment, CityPlace attracts guests who align with Moxies’ lively ambiance and renowned fare. The location reflects Moxies’ role as a go-to destination bringing its elevated experience, contemporary atmosphere and warm hospitality to communities where people naturally come together, whether for a casual night out, a business lunch or a special celebration.



Already a familiar and beloved name in the state, Moxies has built a loyal following through its thriving Fort Lauderdale and Miami locations, where the brand’s trendy ambiance, premium dining and energetic bar scene have made it a premier destination for both locals and visitors.







“Our existing Moxies locations in Florida have shown just how strongly the brand resonates in the state and gives us great confidence for success as we open in West Palm Beach,” said Paul Randle, president of Eatz Hospitality and multi-unit Moxies franchisee. “CityPlace is a natural fit for the brand, and we’re excited to build a talented local team and deliver the same distinct hospitality, energy and consistency that guests have come to expect from Moxies.”



Moxies West Palm features a signature statement bar that serves as the heartbeat of the restaurant, creating a dynamic focal point where guests naturally connect, unwind and celebrate. The location also offers a spacious private dining area, complete with its own dedicated bar, ideal for group gatherings and special events. Guests can expect Moxies’ chef-driven cuisine featuring globally inspired favorites, fresh ingredients and elevated comfort dishes. Highlights include Chipotle Mango Chicken, Salmon Avocado Cobb Salad, Steak Bites, Scottish Salmon, Prime Steaks and the ever-popular Key Lime Pie, offering something for every palate. The beverage program is equally considered, with an extensive selection of wines, draft beers and spirits, alongside curated cocktails like the Blackberry Bramble, Smoked Old Fashioned, Pineapple Basil Margarita, as well as a thoughtful lineup of zero-proof options.



With this opening, Moxies expands to its third Florida location, highlighting Moxies’ strong momentum in the state and nationwide, also marking an important milestone in the brand’s U.S. expansion and further establishing it as a leading dining destination.



“Moxies is thrilled to join the West Palm Beach community as we continue our growth across the U.S.,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants. “We create dynamic spaces where a chef-driven culinary program, standout cocktails and genuinely warm hospitality come together to deliver an incredible vibe. This opening marks an exciting milestone for our brand, and we’re proud to become part of the social fabric of this vibrant coastal city.”



The new location is also currently hiring for both front-of-house and culinary positions. Interested candidates can learn more and apply here.



For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.



About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.



