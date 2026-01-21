Toll Brothers Named #1 Home Builder on Fortune Magazine’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies® List

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has been named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in the 2026 Fortune magazine list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the ninth year the company has achieved this honor.

To determine the best-regarded companies, Fortune and its partner Korn Ferry conducted the 2026 survey with 685 of the world’s highest-revenue companies across 51 industries and 29 countries. Executives, directors, and Wall Street analysts were asked to rate companies in their own industries on nine criteria, ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as the #1 Home Builder on Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers. “This incredible recognition reflects our dedication to excellence throughout our nearly 60 years of building luxury homes. I would like to thank every Toll Brothers employee for their unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary quality, value, and service to our customers. It is an honor to be acknowledged within our industry, as well as within the broader business community worldwide.”

“Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year’s World’s Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact,” said Alyson Shontell, Fortune’s Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. “As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead.”

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

